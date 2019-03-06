sales Rating

My husband and I just bought our BMW from Moe at the BMW dealership in Arlington TX. We couldn't have had a better experience !! Moe was genuine and went over and above to help us find the car we wanted. He was the most pleasant car salesman we have ever encountered . We also had a great experience following in finance . We are soo pleased to recommend the Arlington dealership to friends , because of the wonderful experience we had with everyone there. Thank you again for making car shopping soooo easy and exciting !! We will be repeat customers in the future for sure !! Sincerely, Sandra Schick Read more