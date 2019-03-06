BMW of Arlington

1105 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011
(866) 538-3578
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Arlington

5.0
Overall Rating
(29)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent

by Msadler on 06/03/2019

Perfect service and amazing sales team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent job by the Service Department

by FFuller on 06/04/2019

Corey Rudd and the service team at BMW Arlington provided excellent customer service during my visits to the service department. Corey explained all of the recommended repairs thoroughly and ensured the service department knew everything I wanted to get done at that time. Also, the valet service was so convenient & the drivers very friendly & professional. Overall great experience and awesome job by the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Used car

by Zunny009 on 05/30/2019

Hello My name is Rebeca Benzor I purchased a used 2015 Mini Cooper s Manager set me up to meet Chelsea And all the commitments made by the manager were honored after the sale

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best Service Ever

by tchad25 on 05/24/2019

Best service ever I recommend BMW so much they are very professional and honest best dealership ever

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

BMW of Arlington Service Dept.

by GaryBMW on 05/23/2019

BMW of Arlington is now a top notch service department. Very professional and talented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Outstanding Service by Moe

by SandraSchick on 05/19/2019

My husband and I just bought our BMW from Moe at the BMW dealership in Arlington TX. We couldn't have had a better experience !! Moe was genuine and went over and above to help us find the car we wanted. He was the most pleasant car salesman we have ever encountered . We also had a great experience following in finance . We are soo pleased to recommend the Arlington dealership to friends , because of the wonderful experience we had with everyone there. Thank you again for making car shopping soooo easy and exciting !! We will be repeat customers in the future for sure !! Sincerely, Sandra Schick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Service and staff are amazing!

by debdee7 on 04/19/2019

Antares has always taken exceptional care of me. The whole team welcomes you and makes sure you are taken care of and feel welcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent customer service at BMW of Arlington

by Tiger_mom on 04/16/2019

Alan and Debbie went above and beyond to help me choose my new car. From the test drive to the final purchase everything was fun and easy! They even follow up to make sure everything is great with the car. I definitely recommend BMW of Arlington

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome

by TeeSmith on 04/13/2019

Corey took good care of my needs. Thank you Corey for keeping me updated and kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

BMW Service department

by Jennifer on 04/04/2019

Great job by Shane in the service department. He is knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful. Great prices and great service. They will even pick up your car and leave you a loaner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Typical dealership gouging, but great staff

by Jim165_2000 on 03/20/2019

Was forced to get my ancient BMW fixed here due to proximity of the breakdown. I was expecting exorbitant dealership pricing to get back on the road and was not disappointed. I must say, my advisor Rachelle Barney treated me well and helped me as much as she could to ease the pain. Yeah, a car this old should be serviced at an independent, but the customer service alone is good enough to probably return. As, stated, no choice in this instance but I'm not entirely out of sorts with the overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Well done BMW

by bmw_gt_girl on 02/27/2019

Thank-you Dan!!! Great experience, efficient and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Thanks

by PaulaBr on 02/15/2019

Thanks John for the awesome service...left my car at the dealer to have a tire changed out...once I arrived John had all my information pulled up and my loaner car ready to go...I was surprised because generally Iâm left waiting...John let me know when my car was ready and had it pulled up within minutes of my arrival... Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

BMW of Arlington - 5 Star Service

by ScottAllen on 02/12/2019

Once again, I was VERY inoressed with the maintenance service provided by BMW of Arlington. I am so satisfied with their service, that I drive twice as far (right past BMW of Sallas) to get my vehicle serviced there. I canât speak highly enough of the Sevice Manager, Rachelle, or the velvet driver, Jessica!! Such stellar sevice. I will be back next time. -Scott

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

BMW Arlington Service Center

by Elmtree on 02/04/2019

Really great experience. New-used BMW owner and wasn't sure what to expect. Everything was simple, team there was super nice. Got me an uber so I didn't have to hang out at the dealership-although the waiting area was very nice too. Great experience. Definitely will lean towards BMW on next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Love my X5 from BMW of Arlington!

by BMW_Lover on 01/31/2019

Wow! Love my new BMW X5 that I purchased from BMW of Arlington! David my sales advisor did an excellent job of taking care me and making the purchasing process so easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Cory was Awesome!

by Ruby4444 on 01/28/2019

I had a pleasant experience at the BMW of Arlington. Cory my service advisor was a character but made the process so much easier.. I will forever be a customer. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Service

by reddys70 on 01/05/2019

Went in for basic service. Excellent discounted prices and service. Extremely professional greeters and service advisors. Used to go to Classic BMW plano since I live in Frisco. Huge difference in service and courtesy between both dealerships. BMW Arlington is 40 miles away and atleast over an hours drive. Yet I am glad it was worth the drive and received better service than a dealership 3 miles away. Great pricing too. Will never go back to Classic again and would anyday get my bmw maintenance done at Arlington despite the drive. Special Thanks to Antares my service Advisor. Keep up the good work. You earned a satisfied and return customer with your handling.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Sales, technical genius & finance services

by Nenette on 12/03/2018

Had a great experience from sales to genius technical supporti.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car Service

by Shaw108 on 11/15/2018

My customer service with Shane was awesome. I experience an oil leak and they ensured everything was fixed and communicated with warranty company to get exspenses covered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Easy Deal

by TurbineNoise on 11/08/2018

Went in basically knowing which car I wanted, and they got things moving in the right direction quickly enough. Financing of course took a little while, but overall it was a positive experience. Big shout out to Keniecia Ware for putting up with me and my test drive. Very professional young lady.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, and our customer care continues long after you purchase from us. Thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team.

