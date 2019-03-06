We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, and our customer care continues long after you purchase from us. Thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team.
Excellent
by 06/03/2019on
Perfect service and amazing sales team
Excellent job by the Service Department
by 06/04/2019on
Corey Rudd and the service team at BMW Arlington provided excellent customer service during my visits to the service department. Corey explained all of the recommended repairs thoroughly and ensured the service department knew everything I wanted to get done at that time. Also, the valet service was so convenient & the drivers very friendly & professional. Overall great experience and awesome job by the service department.
Used car
by 05/30/2019on
Hello My name is Rebeca Benzor I purchased a used 2015 Mini Cooper s Manager set me up to meet Chelsea And all the commitments made by the manager were honored after the sale
Best Service Ever
by 05/24/2019on
Best service ever I recommend BMW so much they are very professional and honest best dealership ever
BMW of Arlington Service Dept.
by 05/23/2019on
BMW of Arlington is now a top notch service department. Very professional and talented.
Outstanding Service by Moe
by 05/19/2019on
My husband and I just bought our BMW from Moe at the BMW dealership in Arlington TX. We couldn't have had a better experience !! Moe was genuine and went over and above to help us find the car we wanted. He was the most pleasant car salesman we have ever encountered . We also had a great experience following in finance . We are soo pleased to recommend the Arlington dealership to friends , because of the wonderful experience we had with everyone there. Thank you again for making car shopping soooo easy and exciting !! We will be repeat customers in the future for sure !! Sincerely, Sandra Schick
Service and staff are amazing!
by 04/19/2019on
Antares has always taken exceptional care of me. The whole team welcomes you and makes sure you are taken care of and feel welcome.
Excellent customer service at BMW of Arlington
by 04/16/2019on
Alan and Debbie went above and beyond to help me choose my new car. From the test drive to the final purchase everything was fun and easy! They even follow up to make sure everything is great with the car. I definitely recommend BMW of Arlington
Awesome
by 04/13/2019on
Corey took good care of my needs. Thank you Corey for keeping me updated and kind.
BMW Service department
by 04/04/2019on
Great job by Shane in the service department. He is knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful. Great prices and great service. They will even pick up your car and leave you a loaner.
Typical dealership gouging, but great staff
by 03/20/2019on
Was forced to get my ancient BMW fixed here due to proximity of the breakdown. I was expecting exorbitant dealership pricing to get back on the road and was not disappointed. I must say, my advisor Rachelle Barney treated me well and helped me as much as she could to ease the pain. Yeah, a car this old should be serviced at an independent, but the customer service alone is good enough to probably return. As, stated, no choice in this instance but I'm not entirely out of sorts with the overall experience.
Well done BMW
by 02/27/2019on
Thank-you Dan!!! Great experience, efficient and friendly.
Thanks
by 02/15/2019on
Thanks John for the awesome service...left my car at the dealer to have a tire changed out...once I arrived John had all my information pulled up and my loaner car ready to go...I was surprised because generally Iâm left waiting...John let me know when my car was ready and had it pulled up within minutes of my arrival... Thanks again
BMW of Arlington - 5 Star Service
by 02/12/2019on
Once again, I was VERY inoressed with the maintenance service provided by BMW of Arlington. I am so satisfied with their service, that I drive twice as far (right past BMW of Sallas) to get my vehicle serviced there. I canât speak highly enough of the Sevice Manager, Rachelle, or the velvet driver, Jessica!! Such stellar sevice. I will be back next time. -Scott
BMW Arlington Service Center
by 02/04/2019on
Really great experience. New-used BMW owner and wasn't sure what to expect. Everything was simple, team there was super nice. Got me an uber so I didn't have to hang out at the dealership-although the waiting area was very nice too. Great experience. Definitely will lean towards BMW on next car purchase.
Love my X5 from BMW of Arlington!
by 01/31/2019on
Wow! Love my new BMW X5 that I purchased from BMW of Arlington! David my sales advisor did an excellent job of taking care me and making the purchasing process so easy!
Cory was Awesome!
by 01/28/2019on
I had a pleasant experience at the BMW of Arlington. Cory my service advisor was a character but made the process so much easier.. I will forever be a customer. Thank you.
Excellent Service
by 01/05/2019on
Went in for basic service. Excellent discounted prices and service. Extremely professional greeters and service advisors. Used to go to Classic BMW plano since I live in Frisco. Huge difference in service and courtesy between both dealerships. BMW Arlington is 40 miles away and atleast over an hours drive. Yet I am glad it was worth the drive and received better service than a dealership 3 miles away. Great pricing too. Will never go back to Classic again and would anyday get my bmw maintenance done at Arlington despite the drive. Special Thanks to Antares my service Advisor. Keep up the good work. You earned a satisfied and return customer with your handling.
Sales, technical genius & finance services
by 12/03/2018on
Had a great experience from sales to genius technical supporti.
Car Service
by 11/15/2018on
My customer service with Shane was awesome. I experience an oil leak and they ensured everything was fixed and communicated with warranty company to get exspenses covered.
Easy Deal
by 11/08/2018on
Went in basically knowing which car I wanted, and they got things moving in the right direction quickly enough. Financing of course took a little while, but overall it was a positive experience. Big shout out to Keniecia Ware for putting up with me and my test drive. Very professional young lady.
