Russell Barnett Ford
Customer Reviews of Russell Barnett Ford
Very refreshing buying experience
by 05/24/2016on
Ill start with our story: We are senior citizens who were looking to downsize our large truck to something more manageable. We stopped at Russell Barnett Ford after non-gratifying experiences at other dealerships in Huntsville, Al. It didnt take long for us to understand that we had found the right dealership. The sales personnel and all others with whom we met were more than cordial and gracious. It really didnt feel as though we were at a car dealership at all. Rudy, our sales representative, made us feel more than welcomed without the usual sales pressures and tactics. The trade and sale was straight forward and precise. All paperwork and necessary documentation were completed by the staff and then a few signatures. We had to ask, Is that it? The answer was yes, but before we left, a new-buyer picture was in order, again making us feel like part of their family. Our Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback purchase is everything we hoped for and more; comfort, great ride and maneuverability, fantastic gas mileage, and of course, styling. Thanks to all the staff at Russell Barnett Ford in Winchester, Tennessee for a smooth and hassle free car buying experience. You guys are great! We will highly recommend this dealership to those that may be seeking a vehicle purchase. Once again, it is great to be back in a Ford product!
great deal
by 04/29/2016on
This was a simple way to buy a new car. The people were friendly and fair. It good not have been more enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT DEALERSHIP!
by 04/22/2016on
Helped me get the car I always wanted!I've always wanted a mustang and got one! The service was excellent. The salesman was great!!!
A totally professional experience!
by 04/15/2016on
This exceptional local Dealer had the exact car I have wanted for three years at a fair price and worked diligently to give me the paperwork needed by my Bank to get the loan done in less than an hour. I'm a totally happy camper!!!
Nice experience
by 03/31/2016on
Bought a 2006 F350. Salesman was great, ( meaning not pushy). I got home & a few days later I was crawling around checking everything out. I pulled left rear wheel off checked the brakes. There was barely any pad. I took it to dealer. They took care of my brakes at no charge. Great service department. Love the truck.
prompt and friendly service
by 02/21/2016on
Several weeks back I purchased my F150, I want to express the service that I received from the Winchester lot was excellent. Anthony was my sales person he worked on getting what I wanted. The service I received prompt and friendly
Steve Stamey and Adam
by 11/01/2015on
WE want to thank Adam and Steve Stamey these two gentleman are A number one in our book, they were so helpful with our situation. You should be very proud to have them in your company. We have dealt with them in the past and they are always very polite and professional and caring people. We love them. thank you again Joyce and Ernest Shultz
Russell Barnett Ford
by 10/28/2015on
I purchased a Ford Fusion. The service was excellent. The salesman and staff did a great job.
Great. Sales and. Service, Dealership.
by 07/09/2015on
The sales staff went out of their way to be as helpful as a great staff would do. Mr. Rudy. McConell was overly nice, he came in on his day off to assist in my purchase. Rudy went overboard to assist. Rita was excellent in finance, and made us feel at home. I was also overly impressed with. Anthony (Sales Manager). The overall outlook was Excellant, we will recommend Russell. Barnett to all friends and family members to buy at. Russell. Barnett on Tullahoma Highway. Great. Dealership and Very friendly staff. Thank you ALL very much Terry. Stone. Scottsboro, Al.
Great experience.
by 05/30/2015on
We purchased a pre-owned 2013 Chrysler Town & Country. The service was outstanding and the staff could not have been more helpful. Overall, an excellent car buying experience.
Escape
by 05/05/2015on
Great vehicle and great service. I am very pleased with the way I was treated and with the service I received.
Very helpful staff!
by 04/21/2015on
I purchased a used 2014 Ford F-150, and from the first contact I made with the staff at Russell Barnett Ford, they were extremely helpful. Al Stidham was the salesman that we worked with, and he was extremely helpful, and answered all of our questions adequately. The staff there seems to function very effectively as a team, which I value. I didn't feel pressured, but was offered great service in every way possible.
Great Dealership
by 04/21/2015on
I am very pleased with the sales team. They helped me find the perfect truck for me. I buy a new truck ever 2 years and I finally have found a dealership that I trust.
