5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ill start with our story: We are senior citizens who were looking to downsize our large truck to something more manageable. We stopped at Russell Barnett Ford after non-gratifying experiences at other dealerships in Huntsville, Al. It didnt take long for us to understand that we had found the right dealership. The sales personnel and all others with whom we met were more than cordial and gracious. It really didnt feel as though we were at a car dealership at all. Rudy, our sales representative, made us feel more than welcomed without the usual sales pressures and tactics. The trade and sale was straight forward and precise. All paperwork and necessary documentation were completed by the staff and then a few signatures. We had to ask, Is that it? The answer was yes, but before we left, a new-buyer picture was in order, again making us feel like part of their family. Our Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback purchase is everything we hoped for and more; comfort, great ride and maneuverability, fantastic gas mileage, and of course, styling. Thanks to all the staff at Russell Barnett Ford in Winchester, Tennessee for a smooth and hassle free car buying experience. You guys are great! We will highly recommend this dealership to those that may be seeking a vehicle purchase. Once again, it is great to be back in a Ford product! Read more