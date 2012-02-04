5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a new Kia from Russell Barnett Kia in Tullahoma was the best new car buying experience I have ever had! I was dissatisfied with the Kia dealers in the Nashville area, who wanted to sell me only what they had on their lot, not exactly the car I wanted. Also, the Nashville area dealers like to add those "dealer prep" charges to their new cars that inflate the retail price by $1,000 or more. I communicated with Russell Barnett Kia through Edmunds. I received a prompt response via email. After a few email exchanges, I was asked to contact by phone to discuss details. They found exactly the car I wanted on another dealer's lot, sent a driver to get it, and all details about price were discussed in advance. I paid a fair price (less than MSRP) and DID NOT have to worry about those dealer prep add-ons, because Russell Barnett Kia DOES NOT add them to the window stickers on their cars! I left with prompt, professional, and courteous service and a FULL TANK OF GAS in my new 2011 Kia Forte. It is WELL worth the drive from Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, or anywhere else in the area to buy your new Kia from Russell Barnett. Give them a call first and see what they ca do for you! You will not be dissatisfied! Read more