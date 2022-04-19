Customer Reviews of Jacky Jones Ford Lincoln
Owner
by 04/19/2022on
Best car buying experience ever and service and warranty was fast and expertly done I couldn't be happier
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ordered a New 2021 F-150 from Jacky Jones
by 12/23/2021on
I shopped around for several months before ordering a new F-150 from Jacky Jones. I shopped locally, around the state and with dealers in several other states. Jacky Jones offered the best price, helped me find all available factory incentives and did everything they said they would. Some dealers took advantage of high demand & low inventory by putting a "market adjustment" markup above the sticker price. Even though I have previously purchased two vehicles for one such dealer, I plan to never buy from them again. It was well worth driving the extra miles to Jacky Jones. I highly recommend them and plan to visit them again when I purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 09/23/2021on
We recently pitched a 2020 Ford Ranger that we saw online from Jacky Jones dealership in Tennessee. We live in Metro Atlanta and was apprehensive about buying a vehicle out of state. We spoke to Mandi on a Saturday afternoon and she was fabulous walking us through the process that would take place and ensured us the vehicle would be delivered to us on Monday. Everything she told us took place and was the easiest car deal we have ever had. We could not be happier with the whole experience and the vehicle we purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/15/2021on
Dealer of Integrity. They held the truck for me, on simply a handshake, till I was able to come back later in the afternoon after an appointment. They would not accept money to hold it. I like that you can trust them to be a dealership of their word. Much Respect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 03/31/2021on
I won't buy another vehicle from anybody else ever again. This was my first experience with jacky jones in sweetwater, and it couldn't have been any better. Everybody was extremely nice, courteous, helpful, and friendly! From my awesome sells rep, mandi devine, to finance, to the owner of the dealership. Thanks for such a great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2021 Lincoln Navigator
by 03/17/2021on
My wife owned a 2014 Navigator and were extremely pleased with it. We decided it was time to buy a new one and started looking around and researching. We looked at comparisons with comparable high-end SUVs and there was no comparison. We learned a lot from a dealership in Knoxville but decided to check at Jacky Jones based on recommendations from family members. We reached out to Jeff King and learned that they had the car we were looking for on the lot . We sent him our specs and he told us what he could sell it for. It was better than we expected. We drove down to look at it and let them evaluate our 2014 Navigator and got a trade-in better than we expected. Needless to say we traded and have been pleased with the car and have enjoyed dealing with Jeff and Mike. We couldn’t be any happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Jones
by 01/17/2020on
it was a smooth transaction with NO pressure. Salesman was very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They have never disappointed
by 01/10/2020on
Oil changes ..... little fixes ..... recalls ..... attitude ..... service prices ...... treatment of old but not stupid people (me) Since I heard this comment by a learned contemporary Tennessean, I have been trying to spread the philosophy, "Altruism is not an option. altruism is an obligation".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new f150
by 11/27/2019on
Buying our new Ford from Jackie Jones Ford in Sweetwater was how a car buying experience is suppose to feel. From the sales man, thank you Shauz Daniels, to the finance department. The attention to detail and going out of their way to meet our needs went above and beyond our expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 08/03/2019on
Chase O’Connor was by far the most helpful and user friendly person I’ve ever had the pleasure of talking to and doing business with. He answered all my questions, sent pics and even a walk around video in the interior and exterior. On top of that he picked me up from the airport and took me to the dealership so i could pick up my truck. Amazing service and I highly recommend any to do business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Perseverance
by 08/02/2019on
'17 Explorer with intermittent transmission hard shifts/erratic shifts. In 3 tries over the course of a Year the problem did not show at the dealership (of course!!??) Service manager agreed to have service foreman ("Steve") commute to and from work with our car for a few days. He did, and the problem presented, was diagnosed and then repaired in good order. Smooth trans now!! I call this perseverance. (covered under warranty, BTW)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience
by 06/20/2019on
I had a great experience at Jacky Jones. No pressure. Great service and ease in buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience buying from Jacky Jones Ford in Sweetwater
by 06/17/2019on
Very good experience. Dealer salesman listened to our needs and went the extra mile to find just the right car based on what we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service at Jacky Jones ford, Sweetwater
by 09/12/2018on
I was well pleased; really when they told me it was a free one. All of the other times I paid, but the service is the same. Quick & correct each time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
George F150
by 09/04/2018on
Took my truck in for door recall. Was in and out as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/10/2018on
From the sale to the first oil change, this has been the smoothest series of transactions I’ve ever had with a car. The van itself suffers from commercial vehicle syndrome. Fit and finish is not what I’d expect. Heating and cooling have to be controlled from the front. Nopassegner and driver heat controls. The cloth seats show stains immediately and don’t go away the 15 seats aren’t interchangeable so I can’t put them when I want them when I want them. This has the potential to be the coolest family van on the market but misses the point. But the dealer is great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil changes that you can trust
by 07/24/2018on
Always friendly, always on time. Their service is really good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jacky Jones Ford
by 07/05/2018on
Very pleasant not pushy Ray Simpson is a great sales person i’ve bought two other cars from him so when I decided to get another car got Ray again he and Mike I think that was the other guys name took their time explained a lot of things no rush through at all
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Get a written quote, not over the phone.
by 11/21/2017on
Service adviser quoted me a price for the work I needed done, should have recorded the conversation, when all said an done the price he told me was around 2100 plus tax, work was done 2700 plus tax, question him about the price, he said no it was 2700 plus tax , went to pick it up , the price drop to 2500 plus tax , service adviser said the computer mess with the numbers, I'd ask him again about the quote he said he wrote it down , but he would never look at me. Then ask for a Veterans discount, 10% , I though it would be 10% off the total price, no, only got 50 dollars off. Ya. Will not bring my vehicle, or my wife's vehicle, they lost me as a costumer .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service Department
by 07/24/2017on
Very quick and professional. I have confidence that my car is getting the attention that it needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service department experience means I'll be coming back
by 06/18/2017on
The staff was friendly. The waiting room was comfortable. The service and inspection of our vehicle seemed to be very thorough. I'll be bringing both of our Fords (2006 Taurus and 2014 Fusion) the latter of which we bought at Jackie Jones back to this dealership for all the maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Mission...
is to conduct our business with integrity and commitment, which are the core values of our business philosophy. By providing an exceptional experience to our guests and exceeding their expectations in our sales and service areas, we hope to create a lifelong customer!