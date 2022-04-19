5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife owned a 2014 Navigator and were extremely pleased with it. We decided it was time to buy a new one and started looking around and researching. We looked at comparisons with comparable high-end SUVs and there was no comparison. We learned a lot from a dealership in Knoxville but decided to check at Jacky Jones based on recommendations from family members. We reached out to Jeff King and learned that they had the car we were looking for on the lot . We sent him our specs and he told us what he could sell it for. It was better than we expected. We drove down to look at it and let them evaluate our 2014 Navigator and got a trade-in better than we expected. Needless to say we traded and have been pleased with the car and have enjoyed dealing with Jeff and Mike. We couldn’t be any happier. Read more