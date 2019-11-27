service Rating

Service department did not listen to what we were trying to tell them that was wrong with the car. We took it in on February 24,2017 after making an appointment. Went back on March 3rd being told it was fixed and after starting it up, we found that the problem had not been fixed. We told them again what the car was doing and they assured us that they would fix it. They called yesterday saying it was fixed. Went to Jacky Jones today March 8th to pick it up, started it up and it was still doing just what we took it in for on February 24th. I will say that they did give us a loaner car to use while mine has been in the shop almost two weeks. We purchased the car there and had a good experience at that time so we decided to take it back there when the problem arose. We actually were in need of a car for my daughter and went there to look at their cars when we went to pick mine up the first time. We were accused by the salesman of "shopping around for the best price". I thought that was what car buying was. Then we find out that my car was not repaired as promised and that they had not even been working on the problem we told them about. I say we told them about it, actually when the appointment was made and I have an email from them repeating what they were told, however they paid no regard to the problem described and made another repair. The service department was quite "snippy" with us until they were told we were taking our car to another dealership. Then they got humble and said they could fix it. Well, that still hasn't happened. Read more