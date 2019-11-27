Buying our new Ford from Jackie Jones Ford in Sweetwater was how a car buying experience is suppose to feel. From the sales man, thank you Shauz Daniels, to the finance department. The attention to detail and going out of their way to meet our needs went above and beyond our expectations.
Oil changes ..... little fixes ..... recalls ..... attitude ..... service prices ...... treatment of old but not stupid people (me) Since I heard this comment by a learned contemporary Tennessean, I have been trying to spread the philosophy, "Altruism is not an option. altruism is an obligation".
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Buying our new Ford from Jackie Jones Ford in Sweetwater was how a car buying experience is suppose to feel. From the sales man, thank you Shauz Daniels, to the finance department. The attention to detail and going out of their way to meet our needs went above and beyond our expectations.
Chase O’Connor was by far the most helpful and user friendly person I’ve ever had the pleasure of talking to and doing business with. He answered all my questions, sent pics and even a walk around video in the interior and exterior. On top of that he picked me up from the airport and took me to the dealership so i could pick up my truck. Amazing service and I highly recommend any to do business with them.
'17 Explorer with intermittent transmission hard shifts/erratic shifts. In 3 tries over the course of a Year the problem did not show at the dealership (of course!!??) Service manager agreed to have service foreman ("Steve") commute to and from work with our car for a few days. He did, and the problem presented, was diagnosed and then repaired in good order. Smooth trans now!! I call this perseverance. (covered under warranty, BTW)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From the sale to the first oil change, this has been the smoothest series of transactions I’ve ever had with a car. The van itself suffers from commercial vehicle syndrome. Fit and finish is not what I’d expect. Heating and cooling have to be controlled from the front. Nopassegner and driver heat controls. The cloth seats show stains immediately and don’t go away the 15 seats aren’t interchangeable so I can’t put them when I want them when I want them. This has the potential to be the coolest family van on the market but misses the point. But the dealer is great
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Very pleasant not pushy Ray Simpson is a great sales person i’ve bought two other cars from him so when I decided to get another car got Ray again he and Mike I think that was the other guys name took their time explained a lot of things no rush through at all
Service adviser quoted me a price for the work I needed done, should have recorded the conversation, when all said an done the price he told me was around 2100 plus tax, work was done 2700 plus tax, question him about the price, he said no it was 2700 plus tax , went to pick it up , the price drop to 2500 plus tax , service adviser said the computer mess with the numbers, I'd ask him again about the quote he said he wrote it down , but he would never look at me. Then ask for a Veterans discount, 10% , I though it would be 10% off the total price, no, only got 50 dollars off. Ya. Will not bring my vehicle, or my wife's vehicle, they lost me as a costumer .
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very good service department experience means I'll be coming back
by Volfan76 on 06/18/2017
The staff was friendly. The waiting room was comfortable. The service and inspection of our vehicle seemed to be very thorough. I'll be bringing both of our Fords (2006 Taurus and 2014 Fusion) the latter of which we bought at Jackie Jones back to this dealership for all the maintenance.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went in for service on a 2003 Mountaineer but looked at certified pre-owned vehicles while I was there. Made the decision to buy while there. Process was smooth, sales rep was professional, and deal was completed in a short amount of time. Unusual to find a Jeep Compass on a Ford lot but price was right and condition was excellent.
The service was really high priced for the little bit that they did. I think all they did was change oil and filter and pencil whipped all other services on the form and I have the proof they did. I really cant be sure that they changed anything at all. I will no longer be using their services in the service department. It is a waste of my hard earned money.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Service department did not listen to what we were trying to tell them that was wrong with the car. We took it in on February 24,2017 after making an appointment. Went back on March 3rd being told it was fixed and after starting it up, we found that the problem had not been fixed. We told them again what the car was doing and they assured us that they would fix it. They called yesterday saying it was fixed. Went to Jacky Jones today March 8th to pick it up, started it up and it was still doing just what we took it in for on February 24th.
I will say that they did give us a loaner car to use while mine has been in the shop almost two weeks. We purchased the car there and had a good experience at that time so we decided to take it back there when the problem arose. We actually were in need of a car for my daughter and went there to look at their cars when we went to pick mine up the first time. We were accused by the salesman of "shopping around for the best price". I thought that was what car buying was. Then we find out that my car was not repaired as promised and that they had not even been working on the problem we told them about. I say we told them about it, actually when the appointment was made and I have an email from them repeating what they were told, however they paid no regard to the problem described and made another repair. The service department was quite "snippy" with us until they were told we were taking our car to another dealership. Then they got humble and said they could fix it. Well, that still hasn't happened.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
The service department is always friendly and very good at communicating with you while your vehicle is in the shop. They let you know what parts really do need to be change or fix and which ones can wait till later. They always let you know at least a ball park amount you will be charged, so when you pay it's not a complete surprise.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
is to conduct our business with integrity and commitment, which are the core values of our business philosophy. By providing an exceptional experience to our guests and exceeding their expectations in our sales and service areas, we hope to create a lifelong customer!