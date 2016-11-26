1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This car dealership is the worst ever! I would not want anyone to go through what I have. I bought a 2008 Ford Fusion S on November 27th, 2007 from Collier Ford. This was the worst experience of my life! On the morning of the 27th, I went to look at new cars because of a flyer I had gotten in the mail. I saw that car and I started asking questions about it. They took me in the building, and started doing the paperwork saying they were just seeing if I qualified for credit. I will admit that I made a mistake by signing the paperwork, but these people went over nothing with me. I was in a hurry because I go to Tennessee Tech, and I was going to be late for a very important special education class, and I told my salesman that I would come back the next morning, but they were persistent on me staying, telling me 10 minutes and I would be done. They also were telling me the car could be gone by the next day. When I got home from school that evening and started looking over the paperwork I was horrified! Nothing that they told me was what they put on paper. The car I got was the lowest grade Fusion made which had a MSRP price of 19,345.00. They had charged me 27,435.00. (sales price). 8,000 dollars above the sticker price. When I saw this I went out to see if they had put the Monroney label in the car. They hadn't, which is against the law. I had a trade-in that the flyer said 2,500 minimum push/pull/drag. I got 100.00 dollars for my van. The flyer said 112.00 a month for a 2008 Ford Fusion (same stock number). They told me the payments would be 239.00 a month which was okay, but they had ended up giving me 639.00 a month for 72 months. They knew my circumstances. I was going to school, had two small children, and was working 18.5 hours a week at 6 dollars a hour on the weekends while I was going to school. I told them I couldn't afford nothing expensive. They put extended warranty on there when I had specifically told them I did not want it. The put GAP insurance on there. I did not want that either. I started trying to call the dealership the next morning. I called over 20 times trying to get someone to talk to me. Not one person returned my phone call. Oh yea, my total before financing was 33,000 with trade-in and 1,500.00 discount coupon taken off! Remember this was a 19,000 dollar car. (All other dealerships I have researched have them cheaper than that so they were making money). Total after financing=47,136.00!!!! I went up there and finally on the 4th trip there I got to talk to the owner. He allowed me in his office, but that was about it. He refused to work with me knowing I could not afford it, and it would have to go back. This has been a living nightmare. I have had trouble sleeping, eating, everything. This is constantly on my mind. The owner would not even tell me where the 8,000 dollars came from telling me he did not make the deal. He would not talk to me about the advertising on the flyer, my trade-in nothing. This is the sorriest excuse of a dealership I have ever seen. They really need investigated. As for me, I had contacted the Better Business Bureau, the Tennessee Division of Consumer affairs, the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, all the news stations, and I am not done yet. I have had to hire an attorney. This is a mess, and they could have already done something about it, but no, they are to greedy. By the way, I have been told three times that they were working on getting me a Monroney label, but never had. They are trying to hide that from me for some reason. They charged me 11.94% interest. My bank offered me 7% I even offered them a check for 21,000 where I could finance it through my own bank, and they would not do that. I have done everything imaginable to try to work with them. They can't say I haven't tried. I have a folder full of the stuff I have documented on this case. Phone calls, write-ups of my visits, the flyer my mom found, tons of research on this car, etc. I am going to put every ounc Read more