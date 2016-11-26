Florence & White Ford
Victimized by unethical dealer
by 11/26/2016on
I was bullied and intimidated by one of their managers who even threatened to tie me to my chair with his tie into buying a truck that NOW A WEEK LATER DOES NOT RUN AT ALL and is currently parked at a car mechanics to see if it can be salvaged. Within 2 days of buying the truck the check engine light came on and several major mechanical issues became apparent. Before it stopped running altogether we took the truck to a mechanic who provided an itemized list of some of the things that are wrong with it. Either the Florence and White Ford service department that supposedly evaluate their used vehicles is incompetent OR they knew of the issues with the truck, lied about them and sold it anyway. They also lied about issues related to my trade in and under-valued it based on this mis-information. My mother and I went back to Florence and White Ford a couple of times to give them the opportunity to make this right. We simply asked them to allow the amount just paid to buy the junk truck toward the purchase of a reliable vehicle. They refused. Because we were now out the equivalent of nearly $10,000 and had the equivalent of junk to show for it we then tried to negotiate by taking a loss on the defective truck to purchase a higher priced reliable vehicle. They refused any remotely fair negotiation and only saw our problem with the junk truck they sold us as literally another opportunity to gouge us as buyers. They offered as much as $7,000 LESS than we paid to trade back the same truck 3 days later. Their finance guy Bobby (same guy that threatened to tie me up with his tie) basically said to us that it is perfectly OK for this dealership to bully and intimidate novice and trusting car buyers into buying outrageously over-priced and defective vehicles and that it was my fault for trusting them. I hope my review can help protect other buyers from their tactics.
Florence and White Ford, They are Dishonest
by 06/02/2011on
Me and My Girl friend when there to look at a used car that She saw online. She was told She had approval to buy that car. Well her credit was wrecked by her ex husband and when We got there she was played back and forth between the saleman and finance manager. Long story short, they lied to her to get us to drive over ther from Nashville and then they would not sell her the car because of her credit and instead wanted to sell her and older car with over 200,000 miles, no warranty and was bigger pile of junk than her current car. She was honest with them over the telephone about how messed up her credit was and they told her she was approved. Florence and White Ford will tell you a lie to get you there and then try to switch and bait you, especially a woman. Do not believe a word they tell you. We went back to Nashville and bought her a good low mileage used car at a Ford Dealer here.
Purchased New Vehicle JUNE 2008
by 06/20/2008on
I had researched both the vehicle and finance options before going to the dealership. We chose the vehicle with the features. They worked diligently to get me the most for my trade and get me to the payment that satisfied me. The paperwork in the Finance office was a breeze! The Finace officer communicated my fiance options throughly and without pressure. No Presssue- Explanation-Facts-Options Well Communicated. I then chose the financing and options that best fit my needs. She had a better rate than my own bank had quoted me. Three people stayed late to ensure the delivery went well even in the rain.We were very impressed. I have never been treated better at any dealership. The way the staff from the salesman, salesmanager, finance lady and service staff all communicated with each otherand treated us, will definately make us Loyal customers. I have sent several people to the dealership and they have been happy. I purchased a new Ford 500, my firends have purchased used vehicles. I WOULD NOT HESITATE TO RECOMMEND THE STAFF AND FLORENCE WHITE FORD!
This car dealership is a rip-off!!!!!!!!!!!
by 01/12/2008on
This car dealership is the worst ever! I would not want anyone to go through what I have. I bought a 2008 Ford Fusion S on November 27th, 2007 from Collier Ford. This was the worst experience of my life! On the morning of the 27th, I went to look at new cars because of a flyer I had gotten in the mail. I saw that car and I started asking questions about it. They took me in the building, and started doing the paperwork saying they were just seeing if I qualified for credit. I will admit that I made a mistake by signing the paperwork, but these people went over nothing with me. I was in a hurry because I go to Tennessee Tech, and I was going to be late for a very important special education class, and I told my salesman that I would come back the next morning, but they were persistent on me staying, telling me 10 minutes and I would be done. They also were telling me the car could be gone by the next day. When I got home from school that evening and started looking over the paperwork I was horrified! Nothing that they told me was what they put on paper. The car I got was the lowest grade Fusion made which had a MSRP price of 19,345.00. They had charged me 27,435.00. (sales price). 8,000 dollars above the sticker price. When I saw this I went out to see if they had put the Monroney label in the car. They hadn't, which is against the law. I had a trade-in that the flyer said 2,500 minimum push/pull/drag. I got 100.00 dollars for my van. The flyer said 112.00 a month for a 2008 Ford Fusion (same stock number). They told me the payments would be 239.00 a month which was okay, but they had ended up giving me 639.00 a month for 72 months. They knew my circumstances. I was going to school, had two small children, and was working 18.5 hours a week at 6 dollars a hour on the weekends while I was going to school. I told them I couldn't afford nothing expensive. They put extended warranty on there when I had specifically told them I did not want it. The put GAP insurance on there. I did not want that either. I started trying to call the dealership the next morning. I called over 20 times trying to get someone to talk to me. Not one person returned my phone call. Oh yea, my total before financing was 33,000 with trade-in and 1,500.00 discount coupon taken off! Remember this was a 19,000 dollar car. (All other dealerships I have researched have them cheaper than that so they were making money). Total after financing=47,136.00!!!! I went up there and finally on the 4th trip there I got to talk to the owner. He allowed me in his office, but that was about it. He refused to work with me knowing I could not afford it, and it would have to go back. This has been a living nightmare. I have had trouble sleeping, eating, everything. This is constantly on my mind. The owner would not even tell me where the 8,000 dollars came from telling me he did not make the deal. He would not talk to me about the advertising on the flyer, my trade-in nothing. This is the sorriest excuse of a dealership I have ever seen. They really need investigated. As for me, I had contacted the Better Business Bureau, the Tennessee Division of Consumer affairs, the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, all the news stations, and I am not done yet. I have had to hire an attorney. This is a mess, and they could have already done something about it, but no, they are to greedy. By the way, I have been told three times that they were working on getting me a Monroney label, but never had. They are trying to hide that from me for some reason. They charged me 11.94% interest. My bank offered me 7% I even offered them a check for 21,000 where I could finance it through my own bank, and they would not do that. I have done everything imaginable to try to work with them. They can't say I haven't tried. I have a folder full of the stuff I have documented on this case. Phone calls, write-ups of my visits, the flyer my mom found, tons of research on this car, etc. I am going to put every ounc
