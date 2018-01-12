The service there is excellent!!
by 12/01/2018on
We just bought our new Escalade from a excellent dealership and a terrific dealer named Ronald Casey.. He was so polite and helpful to put us in the right vehicle that fit our needs and wants... Jones Nissan of Savannah Tn is legit the BEST place to buy or trade for your next car... go check them out and ask for Ronald!!
