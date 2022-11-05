Skip to main content
Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2440 E Wood St, Paris, TN 38242
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(314)
Recommend: Yes (97) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience.

by Robert on 05/11/2022

Sales and finance were great. Painless process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
314 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 star service

by Phillip on 05/11/2022

dependable service in a shop that offers amenities such as free coffee and snacks while you wait

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience. Will use again.

by Maureen on 05/11/2022

Took our jeep in on Sat, told us that they would get it in the schedule for Wed the next week. Called us the following Mon afternoon and told us our jeep was done and ready for pickup. That's way above and beyond great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by David on 04/28/2022

I received friendly, low pressure, excellent service. Everyone went out of their way to help me, showed me multiple options, and provided quick processing of my purchase. This was the best vehicle purchase I’ve ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cindy Davis

by Cindy on 04/26/2022

Fast friendly service, clean facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Peppers is Great!!

by Wermbo on 04/21/2022

Prompt professional auto and sales staff and service. Detailed explanation of services rendered with copy for records. Always very pleasant, very nice customer wait and enjoyment area with snacks, TV, custom seating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Yagnesh patel

by Yagnesh on 04/18/2022

Very prompt and courteous in giving response whenever I was inquiring about any details of the car I ended up purchasing . No pressure from sales or management on selling extras while signing paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Sandra on 04/12/2022

They have always been honest a bout everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by Robert on 03/19/2022

Noel Hatman was very helpful and had a customer first attitude. Very friendly to work with and insured I got the options and features I wanted. Joe Thomasson also was helpful and explained features of the truck. He emailed me after the purchase to see if I had any questions or concerns. I was very pleased with my experience at Peppers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a Jeep Wrangler

by Chris on 03/06/2022

very easy going folks, no hassles, no upsells, no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Lois on 03/01/2022

Salesman was very knowledgeable and made everything go smoothly. He made the whole experience enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great local dealership

by John on 03/01/2022

Everything went as smooth as it could

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealer

by Roy on 02/17/2022

Good customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy

by Raymond on 02/03/2022

Quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleased Customer

by Jennifer on 01/27/2022

Friendly service and did not take very long to complete the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We love our 2022 Mojave.

by Robert_and_Pansey on 01/13/2022

There was no pressure we discussed exactly what we wanted to order and were pleasantly surprised with our choice the sales team was very knowledgeable and friendly. And they were as excited as we were with our jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Peppers

by Albert on 01/04/2022

Friendly, knowledgeable, fast, clean showroom, Peppers service departments, Toyota, Chrysler, are the best I won't take my vehicles anywhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Peppers Jeep, Dodge

by James on 01/04/2022

Trustworthy, strictly business, very personable. This is our second vehicle purchased from Peppers. We special ordered a Ram 2500 in 2017. Love the truck but also like the no non-sense, no pressure appoach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Catherine on 01/01/2022

This is our 2nd vehicle purchase from Peppers and we have zero complaints! They were not high pressure or misleading at all. Very straight forward and honest. We live two hours away but will continue to buy and service all future vehicles from Peppers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 star

by Andrew on 12/31/2021

Great people to deal with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of Jeep Wrangle on 12/21/21

by Jerold on 12/22/2021

Ease of transaction and friendly personnel. It was a pleasure doing business at Peppers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
