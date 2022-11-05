Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great experience.
by 05/11/2022on
Sales and finance were great. Painless process.
5 star service
by 05/11/2022on
dependable service in a shop that offers amenities such as free coffee and snacks while you wait
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience. Will use again.
by 05/11/2022on
Took our jeep in on Sat, told us that they would get it in the schedule for Wed the next week. Called us the following Mon afternoon and told us our jeep was done and ready for pickup. That's way above and beyond great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 04/28/2022on
I received friendly, low pressure, excellent service. Everyone went out of their way to help me, showed me multiple options, and provided quick processing of my purchase. This was the best vehicle purchase I’ve ever had.
Cindy Davis
by 04/26/2022on
Fast friendly service, clean facility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peppers is Great!!
by 04/21/2022on
Prompt professional auto and sales staff and service. Detailed explanation of services rendered with copy for records. Always very pleasant, very nice customer wait and enjoyment area with snacks, TV, custom seating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yagnesh patel
by 04/18/2022on
Very prompt and courteous in giving response whenever I was inquiring about any details of the car I ended up purchasing . No pressure from sales or management on selling extras while signing paperwork.
Owner
by 04/12/2022on
They have always been honest a bout everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Truck Purchase
by 03/19/2022on
Noel Hatman was very helpful and had a customer first attitude. Very friendly to work with and insured I got the options and features I wanted. Joe Thomasson also was helpful and explained features of the truck. He emailed me after the purchase to see if I had any questions or concerns. I was very pleased with my experience at Peppers.
Bought a Jeep Wrangler
by 03/06/2022on
very easy going folks, no hassles, no upsells, no pressure.
Purchase
by 03/01/2022on
Salesman was very knowledgeable and made everything go smoothly. He made the whole experience enjoyable.
Great local dealership
by 03/01/2022on
Everything went as smooth as it could
Excellent Dealer
by 02/17/2022on
Good customer service
Happy
by 02/03/2022on
Quick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleased Customer
by 01/27/2022on
Friendly service and did not take very long to complete the sale.
We love our 2022 Mojave.
by 01/13/2022on
There was no pressure we discussed exactly what we wanted to order and were pleasantly surprised with our choice the sales team was very knowledgeable and friendly. And they were as excited as we were with our jeep.
Peppers
by 01/04/2022on
Friendly, knowledgeable, fast, clean showroom, Peppers service departments, Toyota, Chrysler, are the best I won't take my vehicles anywhere else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peppers Jeep, Dodge
by 01/04/2022on
Trustworthy, strictly business, very personable. This is our second vehicle purchased from Peppers. We special ordered a Ram 2500 in 2017. Love the truck but also like the no non-sense, no pressure appoach.
Excellent Dealership
by 01/01/2022on
This is our 2nd vehicle purchase from Peppers and we have zero complaints! They were not high pressure or misleading at all. Very straight forward and honest. We live two hours away but will continue to buy and service all future vehicles from Peppers.
5 star
by 12/31/2021on
Great people to deal with!
Purchase of Jeep Wrangle on 12/21/21
by 12/22/2021on
Ease of transaction and friendly personnel. It was a pleasure doing business at Peppers.