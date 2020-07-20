Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2400 E Wood St, Paris, TN 38242
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(180)
Recommend: Yes (180) No (0)
sales Rating

truck

by Ron on 07/20/2020

Prompt, no nonsense service. "Reasonable" price for the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Courtney on 09/03/2020

Professional prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change service

by Phillip on 08/05/2020

clean waiting area with free coffee and expert service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Worth the drive. Best car buying experience ever!

by Jason on 06/28/2020

Friendly, professional, easy to work with, super clean facility and great deal plus a no hassle lifetime warranty! Thanks JP and Noel for a very pleasant experience buying our new Jeep!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by TJ on 06/27/2020

Friendly, fast and reliable service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easiest 4 vehicles I ever bought.

by LISmith on 06/24/2020

Sales staff were courteous. Very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing sales team and there for you in times of need.

by Tiffany on 06/18/2020

Noel was amazing with helping me get my Gap claim handled and assisted in finding a replacement vehicle. He and James were shuffling multiple customers and still provided amazing service. This is my second vehicle purchased from both Peppers and James and I will continue shopping here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

oil change

by Randall on 06/12/2020

fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Larry on 06/12/2020

Prompt and courteous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Peppers Dodge in Paris Tn, where you get treated like you matter

by Michael on 06/11/2020

All of it, when you have a salesman such as James Patterson everything is easy. He took care of us just like he always has.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeep

by James on 06/03/2020

Easy to work with. They were able to answer all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Hteat experience

by Jackie on 05/27/2020

Quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Dodge Ram Purchasing Experience

by Melvin on 05/10/2020

Everyone was helpful, pleasant, straight-shooting, informative, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Peppers

by Catherine on 05/08/2020

Very easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great people

by Jason on 04/29/2020

Laid back salesman, no pressure atmosphere, and good honest people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Carol on 04/24/2020

I have been going to the dealership for 35 years and have received great service whether it’s routine maintenance or a problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Ram owner

by Anthony on 04/04/2020

Fast service and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service amidst the quarantine crisis

by Joseph on 03/27/2020

Loved the fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My New Vehicle Purchase

by John on 03/17/2020

A very friendly no pressure salesman ( Raymond Glisson ) that made my buying experience very pleasant. The total process took less then 2 hours. The financing paperwork handled by Noel Hatman was a snap. Thank you....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Dwain on 02/27/2020

Quick service for tire rotation and oil change. Friendly service department personnel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful

by Sharin on 02/24/2020

Professional, kind, consideration, and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
