Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Reviews of Peppers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (180)
Prompt, no nonsense service. "Reasonable" price for the truck.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
on Courtney 09/03/2020
Professional prompt
Recommend this dealer? Yes
clean waiting area with free coffee and expert service
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Prompt, no nonsense service. "Reasonable" price for the truck.
Worth the drive. Best car buying experience ever!
Friendly, professional, easy to work with, super clean facility and great deal plus a no hassle lifetime warranty! Thanks JP and Noel for a very pleasant experience buying our new Jeep!!
service Rating
Friendly, fast and reliable service.
Easiest 4 vehicles I ever bought.
Sales staff were courteous. Very helpful
Amazing sales team and there for you in times of need.
Noel was amazing with helping me get my Gap claim handled and assisted in finding a replacement vehicle. He and James were shuffling multiple customers and still provided amazing service. This is my second vehicle purchased from both Peppers and James and I will continue shopping here.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Prompt and courteous!
Peppers Dodge in Paris Tn, where you get treated like you matter
All of it, when you have a salesman such as James Patterson everything is easy. He took care of us just like he always has.
sales Rating
Easy to work with. They were able to answer all my questions.
service Rating
Quick and efficient
Dodge Ram Purchasing Experience
Everyone was helpful, pleasant, straight-shooting, informative, etc.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
on Catherine 05/08/2020
Very easy to work with
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Laid back salesman, no pressure atmosphere, and good honest people
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I have been going to the dealership for 35 years and have received great service whether it’s routine maintenance or a problem.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes
Fast service and professional.
Great service amidst the quarantine crisis
Loved the fast service
sales Rating
A very friendly no pressure salesman ( Raymond Glisson ) that made my buying experience very pleasant. The total process took less then 2 hours. The financing paperwork handled by Noel Hatman was a snap. Thank you....
service Rating
Quick service for tire rotation and oil change. Friendly service department personnel.
service Rating
Professional, kind, consideration, and straightforward.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
