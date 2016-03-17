1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I won't be returning there again. After seeing a vehicle they had for sale I called to ask about it. I told the salesman, Jersey, my price range and the vehicle I had for trade-in and what I wanted to to get for it. He told me everything sounded good and he didn't see any reason he couldn't do it. After telling him that it would be 122 mile drive he assured me there wouldn't be a problem. After arriving I drove the truck we sat down to discuss pricing. That's when things went south. They offered me $5,000 less than the trade-in value of my vehicle and wanted to put me out the door a total of $5,000 more than the price we discussed on the phone. After spending about 45 min haggling back and forth and getting the sales manager, Roy, involved we agreed on a price that was still $2000 more than what we discussed over the phone prior to making the drive. The vehicle had a cracked windshield, which they agreed to replace, and told me at the beginning that I could take the truck into a local shop to get replaced and they would take of it so that I wouldn't have to drive 122 miles back to get it replaced there. After all the paperwork was signed, Jersey informed me that I would have to come back there to get the windshield replaced. I reminded him of the agreement and he said there was nothing he could do. After leaving I will say I love the truck but dealing with them has been frustrating. I had to reschedule the first appointment to have the windshield replaced. Communication was poor. Also after 3 weeks the loan on my trade in still hadn't been paid off. I finally decided I would call Roy, the sales manager, about my problems. He seemed annoyed with me that I was calling about this, however he did assist me in setting up a new appointment and found that the dealership didn't send the payoff to my bank until 2 weeks after we made the deal. The check finally showed up at my bank 3 and a half weeks after the trade in. My appointment was set for a Wed at 11 am. After making the 2 hour drive to the dealership the service department didn't have me on the schedule and all they knew was that the windshield company that does their work "was supposed to be there sometime today" but they weren't sure when. I had to wait over an hour for the company to show up. After the windshield was replaced we left as fast as possible. I will do everything in my power to never have to deal with those people again. There is a complete communication break down and the sales team seemed like they would say whatever they needed in ordered to get you there. Once you are there all bets are off. Read more