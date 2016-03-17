Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Poor communication and no follow through
by 03/17/2016on
I won't be returning there again. After seeing a vehicle they had for sale I called to ask about it. I told the salesman, Jersey, my price range and the vehicle I had for trade-in and what I wanted to to get for it. He told me everything sounded good and he didn't see any reason he couldn't do it. After telling him that it would be 122 mile drive he assured me there wouldn't be a problem. After arriving I drove the truck we sat down to discuss pricing. That's when things went south. They offered me $5,000 less than the trade-in value of my vehicle and wanted to put me out the door a total of $5,000 more than the price we discussed on the phone. After spending about 45 min haggling back and forth and getting the sales manager, Roy, involved we agreed on a price that was still $2000 more than what we discussed over the phone prior to making the drive. The vehicle had a cracked windshield, which they agreed to replace, and told me at the beginning that I could take the truck into a local shop to get replaced and they would take of it so that I wouldn't have to drive 122 miles back to get it replaced there. After all the paperwork was signed, Jersey informed me that I would have to come back there to get the windshield replaced. I reminded him of the agreement and he said there was nothing he could do. After leaving I will say I love the truck but dealing with them has been frustrating. I had to reschedule the first appointment to have the windshield replaced. Communication was poor. Also after 3 weeks the loan on my trade in still hadn't been paid off. I finally decided I would call Roy, the sales manager, about my problems. He seemed annoyed with me that I was calling about this, however he did assist me in setting up a new appointment and found that the dealership didn't send the payoff to my bank until 2 weeks after we made the deal. The check finally showed up at my bank 3 and a half weeks after the trade in. My appointment was set for a Wed at 11 am. After making the 2 hour drive to the dealership the service department didn't have me on the schedule and all they knew was that the windshield company that does their work "was supposed to be there sometime today" but they weren't sure when. I had to wait over an hour for the company to show up. After the windshield was replaced we left as fast as possible. I will do everything in my power to never have to deal with those people again. There is a complete communication break down and the sales team seemed like they would say whatever they needed in ordered to get you there. Once you are there all bets are off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 07/02/2012on
Ok, so one day before my vacation, our family van breaks down and it is so old it is not worth the repair cost. I've been wanting a truck for some time. I looked online for used trucks then I remembered that Secret City Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Oak Ridge always has a good selection of used trucks. I found the one I wanted and it was one of their "internet" specials. I drove over on my lunch break to drive it. The salesman was friendly and not pushy at all. Since I was in a bind and needed a vehicle quickly, I made what I thought was a fair offer and they accepted. I broke every rule by not researching the purchase prior or even checking the book values. I then drove the vehicle to the beach on my vacation. Thanks to Tropical Storm Debby I had plenty of time to research my purchase after the fact (yeah I know dumb right?). Anyway long story short- Secret City Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Oak Ridge gave me an incredilbe deal on my 2010 Toyota Tundra! They made the comment that "you stole this truck from us" and I have to agree with them. I could not find a better deal in a 500 mile radius! When Secret City prices a vehicle to sell, they mean it! Great staff and great selection of vehicles. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a fair price and friendly service on new or used vehicles. They were also able to beat my credit union's interest rates which almost never happens!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Secret Is Getting Out!
by 07/01/2012on
This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a dealership. The atmosphere is very family friendly. There are no high hand sales tactics, bullying, or intimidation. My sales rep was Michael and he went over and beyond in trying to make me happy. I can say that because of him and Suzanne they have earned a repeat customer for life. If you are looking for a company that is not there to rip you off then this is the place you want to buy from. Every dealership has to make money thats common knowledge. However the difference at this dealership is the commitment to excellent service, common sense, friendly prompt service, willingness to work with your schedule, fantastic prices, and last but not least is the fact that this company has Ethics. Do yourself a favor, take the time to visit them and see for yourself why they are a Secret that is meant to be shared!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Dealer
by 01/04/2012on
I have to say I had spoken to several dealerships about the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Secrect City Jeep was by far the most friendly and easiest to work with. Not only did I buy a new vehicle I got a great price well below Invoice price. This dealership was recommended to my by my parents that bought a Jeep earlier this year and by a fried that also bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee this year. Secrect City Jeep isn't even my local dealer it is a little over 25 minutes from my home and there are actually 2 Jeep Dealers much closer but I chose secret city because of the people and their willingness to work with me. I would highly recommend this dealership and everyone that works there. The sale was no pressure and effortless. I test drove on a Wednesday..... called them on thursday evening and said lets work a deal out... they had my offer and went to the owner on Friday morning. They called me after talking with the owner a informed me they accepted my offer so we closed the deal that afternoon. No haggeling back and forth it was painless. Spent about a hour doing paperwork and going through the dealership and vehicle so I knew everthing I needed to know... On top of that they gave me 2 years free service so how could I go wrong. A++++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes