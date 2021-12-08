Customer Reviews of Downtown Nashville Nissan
Bait and Switch
by 08/12/2021on
I bought a new truck from Downtown Nashville Nissan a year and half ago. On 7/31/21 it was in for service and the sales manager Charles called me . He said that he had seen my truck in service and that he would give me $22527 to trade mine in. He called me a week later and made me the same offer and I asked if he was sure about the offer so I went in and picked out a new truck. When he brought me the written offer it was for $20000 and they added $1200 dealer fee plus a $700 doc fee to the new truck price above sticker. This is a bait and switch scam don’t buy from this dealer!
Unclear from start to finish
by 07/16/2018on
We bought a used car here that was advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned car which included the Nissan's limited warranty, but when we asked about it, we found out that it is a $995 fee to certify the car. The salesman negotiated down to $595, but never gave us paperwork for showing what we actually paid for with that "fee". Honestly, it felt like a scam. Although we went back and seem to have clarified that it is a normal practice, it still left a sour taste in our mouths, since our final cost of the car was higher than the advertised cost, since the advertisement led us to believe the limited warranty was included. The finance manager was also somewhat unhelpful in explaining the finance options or what the CPO warranty actually includes before rushing to up-sell us on warranty options and close the deal, which added to our negative impression. Overall, the cars here are competitively priced, and the staff were helpful at face value, but buyers should come ready to read all the fine print and ask a lot of questions before signing any papers unless they want a shopping experience that is unclear from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Internet Pricing
by 05/12/2018on
The Internet pricing on Altimas was very good. My wife went down and they were going to honor their price. She said we would come back the next day. We came back drove a car and sat down to finish the deal. The manager came out and said the internet pricing was wrong on multiple cars and he would not be honoring any of the prices. We left. The pricing was the same the next day
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Sales men Lied
by 03/03/2018on
The sales man John Perry LIED to my wife after they shook hands about getting us a 2nd key for the car. I have called him countless times, he keeps telling me that he would call me back and never does and also said he would get us a full tank of gas well that didn't happen either he said he doesn't have a code for the gas tank there even though he has worked there for 5 years. My next step is calling Nissan head quarters then talking with his manager that knows about this and he has done nothing about this . Will I go back NO there are other Nissan dealerships closer to us. Bought the suv on Feb 10, 2018 its now March 2, 2018 still no 2nd key or call back!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Good, reliable service
by 02/24/2018on
Downtown Nashville Nissan take very good of the vehicles I have taken there. Now on my 4th Nissan that was purchased and serviced there. Their employees are courteous, professional and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great service and great people!
by 02/06/2018on
Great service team that was helpful, honest and really made me feel welcome while they took care of my vehicles needs! They showed exceptional service and I would completely recommend them! Love our Nissan from there and will continue business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Reliable Service Center
by 09/25/2017on
I never stress over bringing my Murano in for service because I know it will be taken care of and done properly. I trust them when they tell me something needs fixing. And while I know I'm paying a little bit higher price because it is the dealership, it is worth it to me for having less stress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Downtown Nissan in Nashville
by 08/02/2017on
I was pleasantly surprised by the staff at this dealership. They appeared genuine in helping me obtain the vehicle I wanted. The salesman Larry B. was attentive but not overbearing and listened patiently to my questions and got answers as soon as he could. The process was as smooth as possible. I would recommend this dealership to anyone interested in a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great Service at Nashville Nissan!
by 05/23/2017on
Excellent service today. Dusti McCoy was our Service Advisor and she went above and beyond our expectations! Regular oil change, plus the inspection they always do, and Dusti explained the points of the inspection to us in a way that we could easily understand. We appreciated having a great service advisor! And always appreciate the prompt and reliable service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Service Department customer service
by 09/28/2015on
We bought a van in 2003 and did not have a good experience with the purchase or the service department. We decided to give them another try today because we either need to have an expensive repair done OR we need to buy a new car. So we took the van to the service department to find out about getting an estimate. Spencer was extremely condescending when he noted in his computer we hadn't been to a Nissan dealer for service in 4 years. When I explained it was because of bad service and that we were hoping to have a different experience he didn't respond. When we decided it may be too costly to even diagnose the issue and decided to leave I let him know that his attitude was really not helpful. I suggested when a customer tells you they have had a bad service experience it would be nice to have someone care and find out how to make that better for the future. I let him know he lost a service opportunity and their sales department probably lost a sale. His response to that was that in his 28 years of experience he's never had that happen. We mentioned going to Cool Springs Nissan and his response to that was "Well, we own that one, too. Good luck." Serious customer service issues in the service department. They could have regained us as customers in both service AND sales potentially. My husband also drives a Nissan so they lost that opportunity as well. It is not hard to make someone feel like you care even if you don't. The Service department is really the front line and face of the sales department because we don't buy cars very often but we do service them. If I can't feel respected and valued as a customer in the service department, I will absolutely not buy a car from you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
service performed on Sept 22, 2015
by 09/23/2015on
friendly and courteous staff, My car was taken quickly and the service was performed quickly. The 12 point service made me aware of things needing to be addressed in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Prompt Service
by 09/16/2015on
Leo remembered me from my last visit and he wasn't even my service manager that time. He also remembered the last service I had at Nissan. Service was quick and accurate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car purchase experience ever
by 09/15/2015on
Salesman was professsional and interested in helping. I would say it was the best experience I ever had purchasing a car. He has a bright future ahead of himself
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great buying experience!
by 09/03/2015on
Your sales staff were not overly pushy and seemed liked they genuinely cared about getting me in the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 08/28/2015on
This is our third purchase and we ALWAYS get wonderful customer service!! Chris Fitts was wonderful and so Natasha Watson. The woman that explained our books (sorry I don't remember her name) did a great job too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Every Time!
by 08/24/2015on
My service advisor is simply amazing! I expected an hour and a half wait just because I came at a really busy time but he got me in and out in under an hour. thanks for the wonderful service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very satisfied
by 08/24/2015on
When I came to pickup my car, the service guy was great. I just wish I could remember his name. My company just recently moved into the area, so a Toyota dealership in not convenient to go to. It helps that all the service maintenance I need, Downtown Nissan can help me with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Never disappointed
by 08/17/2015on
It is nice to be immediately greeted when I brought my car in for service. Everyone was very friendly and made sure I was comfortable while I waited. They would keep me updated on where my car was in the process. It is nice you can pay at the service desk and don't have to go to another person to check out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied customer
by 08/13/2015on
All of my questions were answered promptly. All associates were willing to help. The cleanliness of dealership and repair/service center was unreal. I like the view window in the waiting lounge to see the techs. I have worked in shops and the cleanliness of the shop was amazing. The techs werent even dirty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Would definitely recommend
by 08/11/2015on
My salesman Ricky was excellent. The process was a no pressure experience. I enjoyed the ease of the leasing process. Natasha and Glenda were both very nice and knowledgeable. The best car buying experience I've ever had by far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car shopping experience ever
by 08/07/2015on
Ricky was incredible. He really listened to what I wanted and worked hard to get that. I'll gladly work with him any day! Glenda and Natasha are a wonderful part of your team. Jessica up front made sure I was checked in and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments