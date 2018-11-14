5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I must admit, I was very impressed with this dealership. Buying a new car was going to be stressful, I was sure of it. I wanted a YELLOW Chevy Aveo. I called 3 different dealeships in the 37211 area code to see what the price of the car was and if they could get the color I wanted. The only answer I recieved was " you must come in and look at what we have on the lot then we could be of more help to you". Sorry, gas is way to much to be driving dealer to dealer! I called Carl Black Chevrolet and Adam answered the phone and was more than helpful to me, he looked immediately on the computer and told me where there was a YELLOW aveo with the features I was looking for and that it could be there the next day. I Then spoke with Blake and told him what I wanted, no frills such as pinstriping or power anything! Well, he gave me the exact price of the car, went over the invoice line by line and told me what taxes would be, title and registration and everything over the phone. I wrote every number down word for word (Number for number) and when I went in to the dealership to sign the paperwork everyting matched what he told me on the phone. Everyone that walked by me, while I was in the office came in and shook my hand and thanked me for doing business with them. And I get FREE oil changes for the life of the car! They will have my business the next time I go to look for a car! The car came to the dealership the next day and they brought it over to my house for me, how is that for service! Read more