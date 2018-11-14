Carl Black Chevrolet
I dreaded car shopping for many reasons that we all share. After visiting other dealerships I visited Carl Black Chevrolet. Kiante Young was my Sales Consultant and I met the General Manager Gary Harms, between both of them my buying experience was actually pleasant. Not to mention my beautiful Traverse which had all the options I wanted without having to bring one in from another dealership. Very good experience. Highly recommend
Not bad for a dealership
by 12/10/2014on
They had the vehicle we were looking for in-stock and were able to negotiate to the price we wanted to pay and the value for our trade. I typically dislike dealerships, but this one is okay.
PLEASED CUSTOMER
by 01/28/2014on
Staff was GREAT. We were recommended by a young man that works there, he details the cars. I only went because I told him that we would go but I had already made up in my mind that I wasn't going to purchase anything there. But Johnny was so great and handle me and my daughter with such care, his personality sold the car. He was very caring, he asked us what did we want and what was the purpose of the car. Once he found out that it was for my daughter who is a 1st year Grad Student college in Alabama, the 1st thing he thought about was safety and reliability. To make a long story short Johnny and the crew was wonderful working the deal for us. My daughter is VERY PLEASED. Thanks Carl Black
A Satisfied Customer
by 04/16/2009on
Recently I purchased an 07 GMC from Carl Black Chevy.. After owning it after a week, I noticed that there was an issue with the truck.. When I contact Carl Black, the sales team and management team when out of their way to fix the problem and I quote "We will do everything in our power to make things right.. That's the way we do business".. Carl Black's team holds true to their word.. They found me the perfect vehicle without any problems and without any hassles and made me a VERY HAPPY Customer.. These group of guys and gals are fantastic.. I would recommend anyone who is in the market for new or used vehicle to give these folks a call.. An outstanding Nashville auto dealer in my book.. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my GMC/Chevy purchase.. Michael J. Randall [violative content deleted]
BUYING MY NEW AVEO WAS A BREEZE!
by 06/30/2008on
I must admit, I was very impressed with this dealership. Buying a new car was going to be stressful, I was sure of it. I wanted a YELLOW Chevy Aveo. I called 3 different dealeships in the 37211 area code to see what the price of the car was and if they could get the color I wanted. The only answer I recieved was " you must come in and look at what we have on the lot then we could be of more help to you". Sorry, gas is way to much to be driving dealer to dealer! I called Carl Black Chevrolet and Adam answered the phone and was more than helpful to me, he looked immediately on the computer and told me where there was a YELLOW aveo with the features I was looking for and that it could be there the next day. I Then spoke with Blake and told him what I wanted, no frills such as pinstriping or power anything! Well, he gave me the exact price of the car, went over the invoice line by line and told me what taxes would be, title and registration and everything over the phone. I wrote every number down word for word (Number for number) and when I went in to the dealership to sign the paperwork everyting matched what he told me on the phone. Everyone that walked by me, while I was in the office came in and shook my hand and thanked me for doing business with them. And I get FREE oil changes for the life of the car! They will have my business the next time I go to look for a car! The car came to the dealership the next day and they brought it over to my house for me, how is that for service!