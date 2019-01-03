Action Nissan
The Worst Customer Service!
by 03/01/2019on
The worst customer service ever! I have bought many vehicles and they are the lowest of the low. They don't care about you at all. I purchased a truck there in December 2018, I live about 4 hours away in another state. The original salesman, Lawrence, was the worst I had ever dealt with. Did not know anything about the vehicles and was constantly disappearing and no one could find him, he since doesn't work there. I asked for owner's manuals and was promised over and over they would order them and send them to me. When I was leaving I reminded him and he said to text him Monday to remind him to order them. Really?! I 'm supposed to remind him to do his job. So then my temp tags expired before I got any paperwork to register and I had called and got some run around finally a lady named Tabatha helped me. One person named Jay was very rude on the phone and tried to tell me I didn't understand my own state process for plating, when he had no idea. He was very arrogant and condescending. In the meantime, I asked Tabatha several times about the owner manuals, and was told they were on order, this is 45 days past the day I bought the truck so after 3 weeks I called Nissan direct and they said manuals are in stock and only take 7-10 business days to receive so I knew they were lying. I then tried to escalate the matter to the General Manager and Sales Manager. At first I got good response from the Sales Manager, Jason Polk. He said they had just got them and were sending them out. I received the package about 3-4 days later and when I opened it, it contained the black pouch and all the small supplemental manuals that are not vehicle specific (warranty, navigation, maintenance...stuff I don't need). I took a picture and sent it to Jason to showing I didn't get the manual. After several days I emailed, called and he didn't answer, a couple times he immediately hung up after answering. Clearly he was dodging me. So I emailed again and copied his boss then I got a response in about 30 minutes saying "I have looked into it and it looks like this is what comes in the book when you order it like we did for you. We can certainly be on the look out for anything else that resembles what you would be looking for in the future." I clearly showed him that no Owner's Manual was in there and showed him what one looks like. You would expect the Sales Manager to know what an owner's manual is, but it looks like this is par for the course for this dealer. This was not about the money but principle in what they had promised me several times. They had no desire to take care of the situation by his response, haven't responded since and don't care to assure a customer who spent $30k with them was satisfied, all over about a $30 manual. Pathetic, I'm tired of fighting with them and will just purchase on my own. Read the other reviews, same things are common issues over and over and they wait til customer is upset and then try to respond to take care of it.
DO NOT BUY FROM ACTION NISSAN
by 04/26/2009on
I went in to Action Nissian to get a price quote on a 2009 Nissan Sentra. I explained to the salesman that I had a price quote, in writing, from another dealership with the exact specifications I was looking for. I did not let him know what my offer was from the other dealership. After several minutes of waiting for my quote, the salesman comes back to the table with two sheets of paper. He stated that, even though he did not know how much my quote from the other dealership was for, that the other dealership had to be lying about their price. He then went into some fantasy explanation as to why he was right and why his price would be better. I told him that all I wanted was a price on a fully loaded 2009 Sentra, that it did not matter what the other dealership quoted me to get a quote from him. After several more minutes of waiting he came back with a list of numbers. He started to explain his numbers, without a total price. I stopped him, saying that I needed a final price. His words to me were "You know how to subtract, don't you?" And asked if I was having a bad day and if I needed to leave. I again told him that I wanted my final price. After all of that, his price was WAY higher than the other dealership. I told him no thanks and especially with his nasty attitude and numbers game that I was not interested in purchasing from him. I got up to leave, and he got up and tried to follow me outside the dealership, to do what I have no idea. I would stay far away from this place. They are very high pressure, not up front with costs, and then they threaten you as you leave when you don't buy from them. Do yourself a favor and stay away!
Great environment--
by 12/16/2007on
The experience I had at this dealership was nothing but enjoyable. Rick and Eric (the internet sales department) were laid back, down to earth, and anything but pushy. I got a great deal which was fair. They even ate $500 for me- I thought I was eligible for Nissan's $500 dollar rebate since I was a recent graduate from college, but it had been just over 2 years (to qualify, you had to be no more then 2 years). During the entire negotiating processes we had been factoring that $500 in so Action Nissan ate the $500. I was very impressed with Brady, their sales manager. I purchased a 2008 Nissan Sentra at Action. They had a HUGE inventory and are in the process of expanding. I dreaded the entire car buying process, but as soon as I walked into Action Nissan I felt very comfortable and at ease. It was a no hassle process. Thanks Action Nissan!!
Fantastic!
by 11/23/2007on
The title pretty much sums it up! I looked at several dealerships, and several different types of cars before I purchased my new 2008 altima from Action. The sales people, mine in particular, we not pushy and were great to deal with. I am a patient person and like time to make a decision. They gave me space and waited until I was ready to buy! Got an amazing amount for my trade(1,100 over blue book), which is always a bonus. If I bought another tomorrow, I would go right back to Action for their friendly staff, management, and overall service.