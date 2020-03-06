Do Not Buy Here
by 06/03/2020on
Do Not Buy Here! My experience with Music City Autoplex was terrible after purchasing my vehicle. They have terrible communication and poor leadership. I was promised I would be called 3 different times by there customer service rep and he never called. I was telling my sales person that I don't like buying cars from these small dealership because they buy crashed cars and fixed them and that I didn't want that. She assured me that they would never do that. Come to find out my truck has been completely repainted. That wasn't on the Carfax and isn't a very nice thing to find out on a 40k truck. John Hooper, Van Stewart, Wesley Haines, Bryan Baxter I would love to sit down and speak with you. All and All stick with a reputable dealer. Not worth the pain and hassle you.
STAY AWAY
by 01/17/2020on
DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND STAY FAR AWAY FROM THIS PLACE! They are [non-permissible content removed]. They take advantage of women and elderly. I did buy my car from this place and didn't find out how badly they lied to me until after it was funded by the bank. I have tried countless number of times to talk with the GM and even my salesman, Bobby Freeman, but since they stole from me I guess I don't matter. I should have done more research on this place. Not good reviews at all. So learn from me and stay away.
Highly Recommend Music City Auto
by 01/11/2018on
We were very impressed with MCA, particularly with the quality and type of vehicles that they had. Everyone there was very professional and courteous. Ronnie Albright, our salesman, even came in on his day off since we were coming from out of town. It was a great experience.This is our 3rd vehicle that we have purchased out of town, and I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone to visit MCA before purchasing elsewhere. We have referred them to several friends and would look there first to purchase another vehicle!
Out of State Buyer
by 03/09/2017on
It was such a pleasure working with Ronnie Albright. In searching for the correct vehicle on cargurus, I found the make and model I was searching for. I submitted my information online and Ronnie from Music City Autoplex was quick to respond to my request for information, regarding the 2016 Audi A4 . We communicated back and fourth by email and phone, since we were purchasing out of state. Ronnie's professionalism and straightforwardness allowed the ease of the buying experience much easier. After a week of communication, we decided to make the track from St. Louis to Nashville, with kind words for safe travels, we arrived at the autoplex within 5 hours. We were greeted with a handshake and a friendly smile. We never felt pressured and after the test drive the ease of purchase was smooth. Thank you to Ronnie and the entire Music City Autoplex for an easy and non-pressured buying experience. My only negative would be is that the car did not come with the free 3 month satellite radio, which was on during the test drive. We will do business with Ronnie & Music City Autoplex again.
2015 Dodge Ram Truck Music City Auto Plex and Rick Johns
by 01/16/2017on
This my first purchase from Music City Auto Plex but will not be my last. At age 62 I know a little something about cars and car salesmen, these people are first class and never push you into the deal. Rick John's is excellent, go by and ask for him, he is great to work with down to earth and a real person not a hard core salesman. I would also like to say thanks to Ken Mally the finance office who will go out of his way to work with you on the deal. Music City Auto Plex set the example for other dealerships to follow.
Patrick the salesman
by 10/09/2016on
My experience at Music City Autoplex was GREAT, I was greeted by 2 men when I first got there, but I had already talked to a salesman on the phone named Patrick Johnson, he was super nice on the phone, but when I got there you could tell he took pride in his job, he made me feel comfortable and made it his mission to get me in the car I wanted, and he did just that, you couldn't ask for a better salesman. So if anybody is looking to get a car go on down to Music City Autoplex and see Patrick I'm telling ya you won't regret it!
Amazing staff supported our overall experience
by 10/02/2016on
I want to give a huge shout out to Kenny and Chris for being accommodating and extremely friendly to my Mom and me during our visit today. We were able to find a car with this being our first stop and was treated with great respect and kindness the entire time. This definitely made a difference in our decision to go ahead and buy a car without doing a lot of shopping around. Keep up the good work!
BEST SALESMAN EVER
by 09/14/2016on
My husband I bought a 2013 Nissan Altima last night and I have to give the upmost props to our salesman Patrick Johnson, in all of our car buying experience having Patrick as our salesman was a pleasure. He made sure to listen to our needs and helped us to choose a vehicle that was right for our family. He was glad to answer all of our questions and never once made us feel pressured or obligated to buy. Once we decided on this car he made sure to go over all the features and made sure to explain how to operate the features. I highly recommend if you are needing or just wanting a new vehicle go to Music City Auto Plex and ask for Patrick Johnson.
BEST PLACE TO BUY A CAR
by 08/27/2016on
I bought my 2015 Chevy Traverse here last week and I absolutely LOVE it!! This is the 3rd time that I have been through the car buying process and working with Music City Autoplex was the absolute best car buying experience of all! Ronnie Albright was my car salesman and he took awesome care of me, he's the best! I'll continue to do business with these guys and would recommend them to any of my friends and family. If your looking for amazing customer service and someone that will do everything they can to get you into the car you want, this is the place to go!
Ronnie Albright Your Lifetime Car Dealer
by 08/05/2016on
Ronnie Albright probably thinks I am a dealerships worst nightmare... The things I looked for and were most important to me in our car buying experience could be called nitpicky, unrealistic, and my husband's favorite unnecessary! After looking through a great selection of used cars, I chose Music City Autoplex to start looking for the vehicle I had dreamed about for the past couple of years. As fate would have it, Ronnie answered the first of MANY calls. He was attentive to my wants/needs in my car buying endeavor. The very first time we met he showed us the two vehicles I had called about with patience... Answering every question, showing every detail, and was never once pushy trying to sway us into the newer, more expensive vehicle. He gave us plenty of time to discuss our options, and happily stayed over to seal the deal! A few weeks after our purchase I noticed the CD player wasn't working and there seemed to be a cut on the driver side door panel, gave Ronnie a call. After the long process of trying to figure out exactly what was wrong with the radio and how to fix it.... Ronnie pulled through with a brand new radio/cd player and personally fixed the driver side door! He could have said there is nothing he could do but he took the time to address my concerns and fix the issue! Ronnie Albright really is our lifetime car dealer! Thanks for all your help!! Anyone looking to buy a vehicle really wants Ronnie in your corner! Call him today to find the car of your dreams!