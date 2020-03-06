sales Rating

Ronnie Albright probably thinks I am a dealerships worst nightmare... The things I looked for and were most important to me in our car buying experience could be called nitpicky, unrealistic, and my husband's favorite unnecessary! After looking through a great selection of used cars, I chose Music City Autoplex to start looking for the vehicle I had dreamed about for the past couple of years. As fate would have it, Ronnie answered the first of MANY calls. He was attentive to my wants/needs in my car buying endeavor. The very first time we met he showed us the two vehicles I had called about with patience... Answering every question, showing every detail, and was never once pushy trying to sway us into the newer, more expensive vehicle. He gave us plenty of time to discuss our options, and happily stayed over to seal the deal! A few weeks after our purchase I noticed the CD player wasn't working and there seemed to be a cut on the driver side door panel, gave Ronnie a call. After the long process of trying to figure out exactly what was wrong with the radio and how to fix it.... Ronnie pulled through with a brand new radio/cd player and personally fixed the driver side door! He could have said there is nothing he could do but he took the time to address my concerns and fix the issue! Ronnie Albright really is our lifetime car dealer! Thanks for all your help!! Anyone looking to buy a vehicle really wants Ronnie in your corner! Call him today to find the car of your dreams! Read more