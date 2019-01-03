sales Rating

The worst customer service ever! I have bought many vehicles and they are the lowest of the low. They don't care about you at all. I purchased a truck there in December 2018, I live about 4 hours away in another state. The original salesman, Lawrence, was the worst I had ever dealt with. Did not know anything about the vehicles and was constantly disappearing and no one could find him, he since doesn't work there. I asked for owner's manuals and was promised over and over they would order them and send them to me. When I was leaving I reminded him and he said to text him Monday to remind him to order them. Really?! I 'm supposed to remind him to do his job. So then my temp tags expired before I got any paperwork to register and I had called and got some run around finally a lady named Tabatha helped me. One person named Jay was very rude on the phone and tried to tell me I didn't understand my own state process for plating, when he had no idea. He was very arrogant and condescending. In the meantime, I asked Tabatha several times about the owner manuals, and was told they were on order, this is 45 days past the day I bought the truck so after 3 weeks I called Nissan direct and they said manuals are in stock and only take 7-10 business days to receive so I knew they were lying. I then tried to escalate the matter to the General Manager and Sales Manager. At first I got good response from the Sales Manager, Jason Polk. He said they had just got them and were sending them out. I received the package about 3-4 days later and when I opened it, it contained the black pouch and all the small supplemental manuals that are not vehicle specific (warranty, navigation, maintenance...stuff I don't need). I took a picture and sent it to Jason to showing I didn't get the manual. After several days I emailed, called and he didn't answer, a couple times he immediately hung up after answering. Clearly he was dodging me. So I emailed again and copied his boss then I got a response in about 30 minutes saying "I have looked into it and it looks like this is what comes in the book when you order it like we did for you. We can certainly be on the look out for anything else that resembles what you would be looking for in the future." I clearly showed him that no Owner's Manual was in there and showed him what one looks like. You would expect the Sales Manager to know what an owner's manual is, but it looks like this is par for the course for this dealer. This was not about the money but principle in what they had promised me several times. They had no desire to take care of the situation by his response, haven't responded since and don't care to assure a customer who spent $30k with them was satisfied, all over about a $30 manual. Pathetic, I'm tired of fighting with them and will just purchase on my own. Read the other reviews, same things are common issues over and over and they wait til customer is upset and then try to respond to take care of it. Read more