Misleading Internet Pricing
by 01/19/2019on
MISLEADING INTERNET PRICING The only aspect of this dealership I would give a 5 would be selection of inventory. Internet pricing is very deceptive and not the price you will get, therefore would get the lowest rating possible. Final price you will end up with will be thousands over advertised internet pricing. Sales managers will state advertised internet pricing is an error, and that they do not have to honor it, and will negotiate with you for other arrangements. Add on's and doc fees are advertised to be included in the posted internet pricing, however, appear to be added back into the final negotiated price. Both the owner and general manager are non responsive to emails, and to phone calls, or returning them. Obviously developing a non-confrontational policy with customers in events of sales policies and tactics. If you have you own financing or have already been approved thru Ford, be specific to state it, otherwise, they will submit your loan to a number of banks, thus increasing your credit inquiries. In detail, I wrote the GM and owner several emails stating why I was owed several hundred dollars, yet my concern was never addressed by either one. I did talk with the sales manager, stating that the internet pricing was in error, and that they didn't have to sell me the truck at that price, that it was several thousands of net loss to their dealership. Unfortunately, if in error, why has it not been updated changed? Internet pricing remains the same on three other trucks as the one I purchased still in inventory, still advertised the same. Make sure you request in print, all the rebates you qualify for, to avoid any misunderstandings that will affect the final price. In the end, the deal you sign for is the price you pay. This dealership will not acknowledge any pricing errors after your contract is finalized, regardless if was an error in advertised pricing or not. Names of staff have been withheld out of respect. You can review the owners, general managers, and sales staff members online at the Ford of Murfreesboro website under the ABOUT-MEET OUR TEAM tab. Also, the dealership's number of 615-439-XXXX is non-existent (this is the number they leave in review rebuttals to contact them). In closing, if you are internet shopping their website, make absolutely you request a breakdown of their pricing before proceeding.
Great experience
by 11/02/2018on
If you are in the market for a used car speak with Jordan at Ford. He is knowledgeable and provided a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesperson
by 09/25/2018on
John Richter, our salesperson at Ford of Murfreesboro was great! He did an excellent job describing all of the feature and benefits of the F150 Platinum we eventually purchased. John continued his support of the process to make sure we were completely satisfied with window tint, a missing key fob and our request to have the FX4 Off-road decals removed. We look forward to working with John for our next new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Clearly the Best
by 09/19/2018on
I went in to Ford of Murfreesboro to get a car but really didn't think I could considering some of my past choice. The young man that helped me had been there for about a month and was WONDERFUL! Everyone there was help polite considerate and just darn good. I left with not a used car that I had come in to buy but a 2018 Ford Escape with 67 miles. They got me a great rate and car payment. 'l'm telling everyone I know that is looking for a car to go see them. Thank you, George, Dwayne and Chico!!! A very satisfied customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet Sale Ford Explorer
by 07/28/2018on
I worked with "Mop" via the phone, text and email and overall the experience was pretty painless, not a norm for purchasing a vehicle. I ended up purchasing a new Explorer and couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F350 Purchase
by 07/04/2018on
The entire experience was positive. We love our new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Truck and Price
by 04/30/2018on
I found the truck I had been searching for and contacted Max in internet sales to talk about the truck. I have bought a lot of vehicles in my life and this was by far the bet and easiest experience I have ever had. We worked everything out on the phone or emails and when we went to pick the truck up all there was to do was sign the papers and write the check. Max did a great job and would recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/05/2018on
Stopped in to check out some used vehicles we saw on Internet. Was helped by April in Sales. She helped us in every aspect of picking the right vehicle and making sure we were happy with the whole process. We were very pleased with how she was able to find the tight vehicle for us in our price range.
Great experience
by 09/06/2017on
Had a great experience buying a new 2017 Escape and trading in my old 2007 Fusion Would choose them again. There is a reason they are the largest Tennessee dealer, and why we traveled further to buy from them than from dealers who are located closer to our home
Bait and switch dealer, very bad
by 09/04/2016on
Would not answer the phone so I used online chat. They confirmed the used car I was looking at was there. I drove an hour to find out it sold yesterday. Then they wanted me to buy any other car but at an increase of 3 to 4k. I would recommend going somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful and through staff.
by 07/16/2016on
2016 Ford Edge. I believe that the service and staff went beyond helpful. I was extremely pleased with their suggestions and help. Julia and Ryan explained the features and answered questions until I felt comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy to deal with
by 07/12/2016on
Jason Burke is the best salesperson I have ever dealt with. He is the reason I decided to purchase a truck from your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman -Chico Marble
by 07/07/2016on
We Appreciate Chico Marble very much as he is a super Genuine Nice and peasant Man. Hd is also very knowledge about Ford products. We have dealt with before and will always deal with him. We will also recommend him to our friends and to anyone. Thank you! Mark and Donna Davis......pus. We purchase a 2016 Ford 150 truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford of Murfreesboro
by 06/03/2016on
The salesman was very good. I have bought many new cars, and this salesman made me very feel comfortable. We purchased a 2016 mustang ecoboost from Chico. We also liked and appreciate the finance manager Will for working hard on our financing and helping us get a good interest rate, and making sure our sale went through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worst customer service ever
by 01/13/2016on
This place is the worst. First off don't believe anything they say. Ever. They lied to my husband who is a Marine who is tax exempt lied saying he had to pay $500 and would get back once he registered his car. Nope that never happened. The sales guys are awful they never want to help they just want to sell you a car and never answer any questions. Don't believe these people if you do it's your fault in the end.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
THE BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER! THANKS JT AND WILL OF MURFREESBORO!
by 12/30/2015on
My husband and I came into the Ford of Murfreesboro in a terrible situation with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. I was very frustrated with the Impala and the previous news/offers I received while shopping around for different cars. Once we got to the dealership, JT and Will made my husband and myself very comfortable. We explained to them the situation and told them the type of car we were looking for and they exceeded all of our needs without us going into much details! They listened, asked specific questions, and they both worked with us to get us the best deal they had for our situation. They went over and beyond to work and offer us a deal that would be comfortable for us to handle. Out of the several dealerships in Nashville, Ford of Murfreesboro was the most helpful and had the friendliest salesmen. They are a wonderful team that collaborates in an effective manner to exceed customer expectations. On Friday 12/11/15, we purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion with the help of JT and Will and an awesome deal that we couldn't turn down! After driving the car for a few days, we were called back into the office for some complications with paperwork and contract agreement issues. After a few hours of going over everything and reworking a few things, Will returned to tell me that he ironed out the issues and offered us an even better deal than we had before. This team is truly amazing!! Overall, this has been THE best car buying experience I have ever had. After days of frustration, exhaustion, and wanting to call it quits, the guys at Ford of Murfreesboro turned this experience into the absolutely best. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who wants the absolute best car buying experience ever. These guys are amazing, very knowledgeable, and they truly care about their customers!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/24/2015on
I bought a 2015 Ford F150. The staff was super friendly and willing to deal with me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Sales Process
by 12/20/2015on
April Cromety, sales, was incredible. She worked quickly and hard to make the deal. I would definitely recommend her and the new sales process to others. Hurry in!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Buying Experience
by 12/18/2015on
Purchasing my Ford Fusion from Ryan Greatrex and his team was the easiest buying experience I've ever had! Thank you Ford of Murfreesboro!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!
by 12/17/2015on
2016 Ford Fusion!! Service was perfect! Garrett Mayfield is wonderful!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, excellent at listening to your needs. Smooth deal!!
by 12/17/2015on
I contacted the internet manager (David Tibbs) by phone and told him what I was thinking. We set a time to get together at the dealership to look at some options. David was great! He asked a lot of good questions about what I was looking for while the used car manager appraised my trade. He then went and got a particular vehicle based on the information he gathered from me and we worked a deal. I was really pleased at how well he had listened to me and we didn't have to waste a lot of time looking over different vehicles. The sales manager (Joe) came over to introduce himself and bring closure to the deal. He was very courteous, personable and professional. Deal closed. Finance went well and quick with Vincent and we were out the door. I did't feel pressured at any time and was very happy with the entire process. I have purchased many vehicles over the years and this was definitely one of the best experiences I have had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
