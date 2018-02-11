sales Rating

MISLEADING INTERNET PRICING The only aspect of this dealership I would give a 5 would be selection of inventory. Internet pricing is very deceptive and not the price you will get, therefore would get the lowest rating possible. Final price you will end up with will be thousands over advertised internet pricing. Sales managers will state advertised internet pricing is an error, and that they do not have to honor it, and will negotiate with you for other arrangements. Add on's and doc fees are advertised to be included in the posted internet pricing, however, appear to be added back into the final negotiated price. Both the owner and general manager are non responsive to emails, and to phone calls, or returning them. Obviously developing a non-confrontational policy with customers in events of sales policies and tactics. If you have you own financing or have already been approved thru Ford, be specific to state it, otherwise, they will submit your loan to a number of banks, thus increasing your credit inquiries. In detail, I wrote the GM and owner several emails stating why I was owed several hundred dollars, yet my concern was never addressed by either one. I did talk with the sales manager, stating that the internet pricing was in error, and that they didn't have to sell me the truck at that price, that it was several thousands of net loss to their dealership. Unfortunately, if in error, why has it not been updated changed? Internet pricing remains the same on three other trucks as the one I purchased still in inventory, still advertised the same. Make sure you request in print, all the rebates you qualify for, to avoid any misunderstandings that will affect the final price. In the end, the deal you sign for is the price you pay. This dealership will not acknowledge any pricing errors after your contract is finalized, regardless if was an error in advertised pricing or not. Names of staff have been withheld out of respect. You can review the owners, general managers, and sales staff members online at the Ford of Murfreesboro website under the ABOUT-MEET OUR TEAM tab. Also, the dealership's number of 615-439-XXXX is non-existent (this is the number they leave in review rebuttals to contact them). In closing, if you are internet shopping their website, make absolutely you request a breakdown of their pricing before proceeding. Read more