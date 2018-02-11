Great experience
by 11/02/2018on
If you are in the market for a used car speak with Jordan at Ford. He is knowledgeable and provided a great buying experience.
Misleading Internet Pricing
by 01/19/2019on
MISLEADING INTERNET PRICING The only aspect of this dealership I would give a 5 would be selection of inventory. Internet pricing is very deceptive and not the price you will get, therefore would get the lowest rating possible. Final price you will end up with will be thousands over advertised internet pricing. Sales managers will state advertised internet pricing is an error, and that they do not have to honor it, and will negotiate with you for other arrangements. Add on's and doc fees are advertised to be included in the posted internet pricing, however, appear to be added back into the final negotiated price. Both the owner and general manager are non responsive to emails, and to phone calls, or returning them. Obviously developing a non-confrontational policy with customers in events of sales policies and tactics. If you have you own financing or have already been approved thru Ford, be specific to state it, otherwise, they will submit your loan to a number of banks, thus increasing your credit inquiries. In detail, I wrote the GM and owner several emails stating why I was owed several hundred dollars, yet my concern was never addressed by either one. I did talk with the sales manager, stating that the internet pricing was in error, and that they didn't have to sell me the truck at that price, that it was several thousands of net loss to their dealership. Unfortunately, if in error, why has it not been updated changed? Internet pricing remains the same on three other trucks as the one I purchased still in inventory, still advertised the same. Make sure you request in print, all the rebates you qualify for, to avoid any misunderstandings that will affect the final price. In the end, the deal you sign for is the price you pay. This dealership will not acknowledge any pricing errors after your contract is finalized, regardless if was an error in advertised pricing or not. Names of staff have been withheld out of respect. You can review the owners, general managers, and sales staff members online at the Ford of Murfreesboro website under the ABOUT-MEET OUR TEAM tab. Also, the dealership's number of 615-439-XXXX is non-existent (this is the number they leave in review rebuttals to contact them). In closing, if you are internet shopping their website, make absolutely you request a breakdown of their pricing before proceeding.
2 Comments
Great experience
by 11/02/2018on
If you are in the market for a used car speak with Jordan at Ford. He is knowledgeable and provided a great buying experience.
1 Comments
Great salesperson
by 09/25/2018on
John Richter, our salesperson at Ford of Murfreesboro was great! He did an excellent job describing all of the feature and benefits of the F150 Platinum we eventually purchased. John continued his support of the process to make sure we were completely satisfied with window tint, a missing key fob and our request to have the FX4 Off-road decals removed. We look forward to working with John for our next new vehicle!
1 Comments
VIP Concierge Service @ FordOfMurfreesboro
by 09/20/2018on
I recently took my 2015 Ford Fusion Titanium in for a minor RECALL repair and routine service to learn that Randy Tant was my personal Concierge who took charge of my vehicle ensuring that proper maintenance and service was performed. Randy followed through with a complete report on all services performed and had my car ready for delivery on time. Moreover, it had been freshly washed and I felt as if I was driving off in a brand new fully prepped car. It sure is a nice touch for the dealership to treat your car just as you do and goes a long way towards their stated goals of developing a lasting relationship with customers and will certainly lead to repeat business with their dealership.
1 Comments
Clearly the Best
by 09/19/2018on
I went in to Ford of Murfreesboro to get a car but really didn't think I could considering some of my past choice. The young man that helped me had been there for about a month and was WONDERFUL! Everyone there was help polite considerate and just darn good. I left with not a used car that I had come in to buy but a 2018 Ford Escape with 67 miles. They got me a great rate and car payment. 'l'm telling everyone I know that is looking for a car to go see them. Thank you, George, Dwayne and Chico!!! A very satisfied customer.
1 Comments
A pleasant service experience
by 09/08/2018on
I arrived early for my appt. But there wasn't any wait. The service was quickly and they washed my truck.
1 Comments
Lies and deceit
by 08/29/2018on
This dealership lied and tried to sell unnecessary services that are both not needed and not recommended by ford. They do not return your calls and the service manager is just is bad. The service advisors Kayla and Kyle Are also extremely deceitful and do not return phone calls. I would never recommend going to this dealership. They also told me that my transmission was fine after they replaced a soleinoid and would not repair my transmission correctly telling me that it was an adaptive transmission. I took my fusion to another ford dealer in the area they diagnosed my concerns and they are replacing my transmission they found several problems that ford of Murfreesboro probably knew about but did not want to replace. So once again only go to ford of Murfreesboro if you enjoy being lied to and taken advantage of the money that you work so hard for.J
1 Comments
Internet Sale Ford Explorer
by 07/28/2018on
I worked with "Mop" via the phone, text and email and overall the experience was pretty painless, not a norm for purchasing a vehicle. I ended up purchasing a new Explorer and couldn't be happier.
1 Comments
greatest
by 07/08/2018on
best service i have ever had for my cars...this is what service means
1 Comments
New F350 Purchase
by 07/04/2018on
The entire experience was positive. We love our new truck.
2 Comments
recall and warranty repair
by 06/23/2018on
I made an appointment for a recall problem and an oil change. When I was ready to leave I realized I for got to mention about my drivers seat having the dye wearing off. The said, not a problem. They snapped a picture and received authorization from ford in one day for replacement. Excellent service .I will continue to buy and have my vehicle serviced at Ford of Murfreesboro.
1 Comments
Extending Warranty
by 05/23/2018on
Friendly service, no surprises, estimate within 35 cents, and filled the tank. Thanks to the folks at Ford of Murfreesboro!
2 Comments
50,000 mile service & recall repair
by 05/10/2018on
Made recall repair and full service on vehicle with very little wait time. Waiting room and coffee are great too!
Great Truck and Price
by 04/30/2018on
I found the truck I had been searching for and contacted Max in internet sales to talk about the truck. I have bought a lot of vehicles in my life and this was by far the bet and easiest experience I have ever had. We worked everything out on the phone or emails and when we went to pick the truck up all there was to do was sign the papers and write the check. Max did a great job and would recommend him to anyone.
1 Comments
Free oil change & tire rotation on new Escape
by 02/06/2018on
Great service for a free oil change & tire rotation on my new 5 month old Escape with little waiting time, no prior appointment made
1 Comments
Great Dealer Service
by 01/28/2018on
Dropped my car off for service and was met with friendly staff with very efficient service technicians that had my car back in great time.Would definitely recommend this dealer for sales and service.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 01/05/2018on
Stopped in to check out some used vehicles we saw on Internet. Was helped by April in Sales. She helped us in every aspect of picking the right vehicle and making sure we were happy with the whole process. We were very pleased with how she was able to find the tight vehicle for us in our price range.
excellent service department
by 09/22/2017on
I had an unusual noise in the motor of my Ford truck. The service manager rode with me and diagnosed the problem right away even though it was a very faint noise. I had just gone in for an oil change and tire rotation. The service tech "Emily" informed me they tested my battery as a routine inspection item and it actually tested bad, even though I had not experienced any problems with it yet. My truck was one day away from warranty expiration so they replaced the battery for free. The staff was courteous, professional and friendly. Nice customer lounge too! Repairs were cost-free and service was s very reasonable.
Great experience
by 09/06/2017on
Had a great experience buying a new 2017 Escape and trading in my old 2007 Fusion Would choose them again. There is a reason they are the largest Tennessee dealer, and why we traveled further to buy from them than from dealers who are located closer to our home
Rousch parts ordered and installed at reasonable price.
by 10/18/2016on
Ordered parts first. Brad was excellent. I was called when the parts arrived and an appointment was scheduled for 15,000 mile repair and installation of parts. The work was done as promised. My only hiccup was I got stuck out of town and could not get back before the end of the day. Despite it being my fault, the service rep insured my vehicle was ready to be paid and picked up the following morning.
1 Comments
30,000 mile check up
by 10/07/2016on
Good work done n a timely manner. Friendly staff
1 Comments
1 Comments