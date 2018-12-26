A+ at Beaman in Sales and Financing
by 12/26/2018on
This was my first experience with Beaman and it was Terrific, my salesman Ron Radcliffe was absolutely Great. I call him and told him what I was looking for and what I needed for my trade in and my payments where I wanted them to be, Ron came thru like a Champion that he is.The finance Lady was also Terrific & Kind and a Sweet Lady she got me the Best interest rate 0%. Thank You Beaman ,Ron, and Miss McBride for making wife and I feel at home, comfortable and so Kind, I have bought a lot of cars in my days and always left there feeling like I have been took. But when We left Beaman I really felt like I was Truly treated Right ,,Thank You Again,,,PS I LOVE MY 2019 Ram Limited,,,,,Roy C
A Bad Experience
by 06/26/2019on
On Friday, June 19, we purchased a Chrysler Pacifica Limited from Beaman Chrysler and were given a trade-in allowance ($300) “equal to the Kelley Blue Book trade-in allowance” or so we were told. No printed KBB information was provided. The actual KBB median estimate is $888 for that model in very good condition and with the mileage. We were told the allowance paid was KBB less fees and charges that Beaman would have to incur when it sent the trade-in to auction. And, about those auction fees and charges? On Sunday, June 21, our trade-in was listed for sale by Beaman at $3300 (11 times our trade-in allowance). Responding to our note that we knew we got ‘hosed’ on the trade-in allowance, the sales manager called and reiterated that the allowance paid was KBB less auction fees and charges, even though he knew the car was for sale on the Beaman used car lot. When we asked what it would take to buy back our $300 trade-in, we were told $2,900 out the door. We previously purchased a Jeep Cherokee 5 years ago & returned as we felt Beaman trustworthy in your dealings with us. We will NEVER set foot in any Beaman Automotive sales room again. Very disappointed!!! We thought you’d like to know.
Never a worry !! Micheal Rivers takes care of everything !!
by 12/14/2018on
Micheal Rivers is the best most thorough person I have worked with ! Will always be coming back as long as he is there!!
David Dickerson is the most honest salesman around
by 11/30/2018on
I have gone to or talked to almost all the Ram dealers in 100 mile radius. The team at Beaman was by far the best. It took almost 30 days and me pitting every other dealer against Beaman, but when it came down to signing on the dotted line I went with Beaman because of David and Matt Molinarolo the general sales manger. David was honest and forthright about what he could do and about the truck. He called when he said he would and kept me apprised of new rebates when they came up and really worked with Matt to get me the truck. While I didn't get the deal I wanted, Beaman is running a business and gave me a fair and honest deal that I could not beat elsewhere. Both David and Matt went out of their way to work with me staying late to accommodate my schedule and even came in on their days off to facilitate delivery and to close the deal. In every way possible I felt they were honest and went out of their way to make a deal happen. I know that is their job but I did not see this type of service at any of the other dealers. I look forward to many years of continued service with this dealership
Great Service
by 11/18/2018on
I brought my '17 Challenger in for some warranty work and recall. I just dropped by as I was losing coolant. I was expecting to be told that we would need to schedule an appointment two the three weeks out which has been my experience in the past. To my surprise John, my service writer, indicated that he would get me in that day. John kept me updated with the status and was willing to explain everything in detail. The car was ready the next day completely repaired and in great shape.
Charged for services that were not completed.
by 08/31/2018on
I brought my 2012 ram 1500 in for a 4 wheel drive service. The 4 wheel drive service is changing the front and rear differential fluid. The transfer case fluid also gets drained and filled. The service manager said the differential covers come off and they inspect the insides of the differential before sealing them up and filling them with new fluid. I said that sounds good go ahead and do it. I was told the service was done and the truck was good to go. I paid the bill and said thanks for the service. The invoice showed a charge for sealant on the front differential cover and a separate charge for the rear differential cover. i looked under the truck and the covers never came off and all they did was drain and fill the differentials. I walked back in the service department and asked the service manager why they charged me for the sealant. He said it was for the covers on the differentials. i showed him the covers never came off. The manager asked the technician that did the service and he said he did not remove the covers. I asked why did you charge me the labor fees and the cost for two tubes of sealant if the service was not done? He had no answer. They did refund the $190 that they over charged me. I am happy i looked over the work they did. I wonder how many other customers get ripped off every day on services they pay for that are not completed. It is sad that you can not trust this dealership.
A Sales experience that was actually enjoyable!
by 08/02/2018on
Shopped at three different Jeep dealers and walked away from all of them just because the sales experience was horrible. Not the case at BEAMAN Jeep in Murfreesboro. Professional, followed up, worked to find me something within our price range. Just all around a good experience.
In over 48 years of owning vehicles this is the one dealer I trust
by 07/31/2018on
I have been a customer of this dealer for about 10 years and I'm glad its local. In all my years of owning and doing minor work on my own vehicles I have come to trust Beaman to the point that I know I can take my Jeep or two trucks in, leave them and know that the work will be done correctly and in a timely manner. I trust them to do the work, not do what's unnecessary and to advise what may need to be done. My advise is to try an use the same service advisor and get to know them. I would highly recommend their service department to anyone.
A+ Experience
by 05/23/2018on
Huge thank you to Mickey Dolan at Beaman . Finally bought my dream jeep . Couldn't be happier !
Beaman does it again!
by 05/04/2018on
Since I have been treated right at Beaman Toyota (in both sales and service) for over 20 years, it was a no-brainer to give Beaman CDJR a try when I decided I wanted a Dodge Charger. I am happy to report that I received the same courteous and respectful treatment that I had always received at their Toyota store! Ron Radcliffe, my sales consultant, did a great job answering my questions and keeping me in the loop while I was waiting on my special order, and kept all of his promises regarding the things I wanted him to do for me when the car came in. If nothing else, please stop by and thank Ron for his service to our country (he is US Army Retired). I went into the dealership after doing a lot of research, so I knew how much I wanted to pay. Mike Lutwinski, the sales manager, got very close to the figure I asked for on the first try, so the whole negotiation process only took about 10 minutes. Harriet in Finance is a hoot, and made the usually mind-numbing contract-signing process very entertaining! I stopped by the dealership service department yesterday (without an appointment) to get my door locks reprogrammed to my liking (apparently the lawyers prohibit owners from doing it themselves), and Michael Rivers jumped right on it with a smile, and I was on my way in minutes. Stellar service all the way around! Many thanks to the Beaman family for consistently providing excellent sales and service!
Service is a Joke
by 05/01/2018on
Purchased a new 2018 ram, this is my family's 3rd vehicle purchase. I have a few issues but always willing to allow for corrections. Well once i signed the paperwork for my new truck that has some issues they could care less. Brought truck back in for some scheduled fixes, ones done were acceptable but there answer to other issues was its ok. I can tell you they wouldnt accept that on a 56K truck they bought. Left service manager a VM for a part agreed on to be replaced, been 5 weeks no word. Have had shop towels closed in hood after oil change(didn't care), vehicle repaired and part was paid for that only comes in pairs, only replaced damaged one. Shop guy took other brand new part home. Bottom line is you are a number at best not a customer.
Customer service
by 04/27/2018on
New 2018 Ram purchased in Feb, service after the sale in non exsistent. Numerous issues and many issues. Too many to list. If you are looking for a new truck go somewhere else.
Extremely helpful service department
by 01/14/2018on
The service department at Beaman Dodge was extremely helpful for me in diagnosing the problems of my 2013 Jeep JK which was conveyed to me by John L. Stewart Jr. John and Will Labbe (Service technician) then not only explained to me the problems, but actually took the time to show me. They got me in and repaired on the same day as the diagnosis. I couldn't be happier with the courteous, friendly, and efficient staff at the Beaman Dodge service department. Thank you to all involved in getting my Jeep repaired and back on the road.
Scat Pack Sale
by 10/11/2017on
I went to Beaman to look at a Challenger and take it for a test drive. I was planning to look at two others Challengers later that afternoon, but Mickey was great, we made a very good deal. I didn't need to go to another dealer and will return when I am ready to buy another vehicle. Harriette in finance was wonderful to work with. I would highly recommend Mickey and the team at Beaman if you are looking for a new vehicle.
Wasted drive
by 07/11/2017on
Called as I was leaving Nashville to tell the salesman I was on my way. He said he would pull the vehicle out front and be waiting on me. When I arrived the salesman was not there and I was told the vehicle had sold. Over 100 mile round trip and over 2 hrs for nothing. I'm not sure why no one could call me before I got there. This is a terrible way to treat people. We have bought 3 vehicles from Beamon so I see loyalty means nothing to them.
Worst service ever
by 06/27/2017on
The worst service ever. I gave them several opportunities but they never changed. Poor service evry time I tried.
False Advertising
by 05/19/2017on
I was looking online at their used inventory, found are thought I found the perfect truck spoke with a salesman off and on all day to be sure it was still avaiable. Husband gets off work make an appointment to view/test drive @6 PM only to drive 45 minutes 1 way to be shown a totally different truck salesman looked at stock # matched ad, but OPTIONS did not. we was so upset/embarrassed all we could do was hold our heads down and say. "False Advertisingnot what we where looking for we will go back home." To me they should have tried to make it right but they was like "we don't do the ads an outside marketing company does" ok does somebody NOT give company the information to post. Somebody should be held accountable for the mistake.I have looked this morning ad hasn't been updated.
Daniel kirk
by 02/25/2017on
Very nice and laid back unlike most car salesman. Was willing to work with me even though I'm really young . The atmosphere is very professional and they look out for you.
Incopentance
by 01/28/2017on
First I'd like to start by saying that I have a degree in Automotive technology and have been a mechanic for well over a decade. All oil changes up to this point had been done my Beaman dodge where I purchased the Jeep. The past time the service manager told me that the oil level was low, but was not burning or leaking oil. I told him it had to go somewhere and those are the only two options, oil doesn't just disappear. He stated that they use a little oil. The term using oil refers the vehicle burning oil. He stated that it was due to being too many miles between oil changes. I pointed out that I have followed owners manual recommendations to the letter. He said that my issue was with Chrysler and not with him. Sorry dude but if you are a dealer then you are a direct representative of Chrysler. But he seemed to think he had a better understanding of the engine than the engineers that designed it. So this time I decided to do the oil change myself. As soon a i crawled underneath it I noticed that the covers on the skid plate that protect the oil drain plug and the oil filter were both missing! The drain plug was put on way too tight (most likely used an impact) and cause it to allow oil to seep out around the plug. The oil filter however was very loose. I took it off with ease using my left hand (I'm right handed). So after that I go to change the air filter and there's a screw missing that holds the housing together and seals the housing so that air cannot leak in around the filter. Mind you these are approx 2 inch screws that go straight down from the top, making it nearly impossible to just fall out or work itself loose. It was left out completely! The air filter was much dirtier than expected, leading me to believe that did not replace it at the last service. The only other issue I've had with the Jeep was an occasional "service shifter" warning. They replaced the shifter (under warranty) and charged me $100. I did not look into it (because it was working now) but I believe that could have just adjusted it instead of installing a new one. I recently noticed that my center console was loose. I originally thought that my children had just broke it, but after seeing all the other missing pieces that were left off, I now believe that they just left a bolt out. I do NOT recommend you letting them even touch your vehicle. I know they will never work on mine again. Even though it is still under warranty, I will take it to a different Jeep dealer if i run into any more problems though it'll will probably cost more. This level of service also insures that I will not be buying my next vehicle from them. I hope this helps prevent someone from going through the headache of dealing with this service department.
Great experience
by 12/21/2016on
Very easy, straightforward and enjoyable car buying experience. A fair trade value was quickly provided with no hassles. Our salesman, Mickey Dolan [contact information removed] was a pleasure to work with and helped to make sure the new car was perfect for delivery. Overall, if you are in the market for a Dodge, Chrysler or Jeep, we highly recommend Beaman.
The Smoothest Transaction Ever!
by 06/15/2016on
Mickey Dolan was outstanding to work with! He was a wealth of information and there was no pressure to buy the car. His attention to detail in getting the paperwork together made this the smoothest car purchase I've ever made. If you want to buy a car, I highly recommend Mickey.
