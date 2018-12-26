service Rating

First I'd like to start by saying that I have a degree in Automotive technology and have been a mechanic for well over a decade. All oil changes up to this point had been done my Beaman dodge where I purchased the Jeep. The past time the service manager told me that the oil level was low, but was not burning or leaking oil. I told him it had to go somewhere and those are the only two options, oil doesn't just disappear. He stated that they use a little oil. The term using oil refers the vehicle burning oil. He stated that it was due to being too many miles between oil changes. I pointed out that I have followed owners manual recommendations to the letter. He said that my issue was with Chrysler and not with him. Sorry dude but if you are a dealer then you are a direct representative of Chrysler. But he seemed to think he had a better understanding of the engine than the engineers that designed it. So this time I decided to do the oil change myself. As soon a i crawled underneath it I noticed that the covers on the skid plate that protect the oil drain plug and the oil filter were both missing! The drain plug was put on way too tight (most likely used an impact) and cause it to allow oil to seep out around the plug. The oil filter however was very loose. I took it off with ease using my left hand (I'm right handed). So after that I go to change the air filter and there's a screw missing that holds the housing together and seals the housing so that air cannot leak in around the filter. Mind you these are approx 2 inch screws that go straight down from the top, making it nearly impossible to just fall out or work itself loose. It was left out completely! The air filter was much dirtier than expected, leading me to believe that did not replace it at the last service. The only other issue I've had with the Jeep was an occasional "service shifter" warning. They replaced the shifter (under warranty) and charged me $100. I did not look into it (because it was working now) but I believe that could have just adjusted it instead of installing a new one. I recently noticed that my center console was loose. I originally thought that my children had just broke it, but after seeing all the other missing pieces that were left off, I now believe that they just left a bolt out. I do NOT recommend you letting them even touch your vehicle. I know they will never work on mine again. Even though it is still under warranty, I will take it to a different Jeep dealer if i run into any more problems though it'll will probably cost more. This level of service also insures that I will not be buying my next vehicle from them. I hope this helps prevent someone from going through the headache of dealing with this service department. Read more