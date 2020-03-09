Auto Collection of Murfreesboro
A Great buying experience!
by 09/03/2020on
I contacted them about an out of state sale and they were the most professional dealer I have ever worked with. Once I decided on the car we had the paperwork, down payment and arrangements for the transport done in less than an hour. And even better, it was after their hours when this was happening. Hans has been spot on with his communications and everything went smoothly. When I got the car it was everything they advertised and more. I am very happy with my new GLA 45 and the complete experience.
Great Customer Service
by 06/03/2020on
I purchased a truck on line site unseen. I am extremely happy with the way everything was conveyed over the phone and via email. Since the pandemic they are extremely helpful with the registration process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service that led to purchase
by 05/19/2020on
We originally took a vehicle (purchased from individual) for maintenance due to being close to Discount Tire. The repair technicians and staff gave us top quality service. So much so, we purchased a SUV from them. They have been remarkable and their prices are very reasonable! I would recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Buying Experience
by 05/13/2020on
We drive 6 1/2 hours to purchase our vehicle. Jerry West came out to greet us when we drove up.He was very professional, and courteous. He made our buying experience exceptional. We were very satisfied with the service we received. Give Jerry a call ,and you won’t be disappointed. Thanks Jerry
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience for my first car
by 05/03/2020on
I drove 160 miles to purchase a car that ended up being better than I expected! Best price in West TN and they helped me get to a number that I could afford. Paperwork was quick and painless and they didn’t have all those extra fees like the other dealerships do. They offer excellent warranties! Brian was awesome and even tho Jerry didn’t sell me my car his hospitality made my car buying experience even better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Experience Ever
by 05/03/2020on
I cannot say enough about how wonderful my experience was purchasing my vehicle with this group. Everything about this purchase was easy and smooth with no pressure! Everyone is knowledgeable about each and every vehicle and listens to your wants and needs. Pele McDaniels, I cannot thank you enough for helping me and making this the best experience ever in purchasing a vehicle that I have ever had!!! Also, the financing experience was another experience I have never been through. Ryan Copeland is wonderful and is there to help and guide you through for what is best for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
extremely responsive and got more than I expected
by 01/30/2020on
Dealing with Pele and Daniel, I could not have been more pleased - with the prompt responses to questions and concerns before and after the sale - even after they had my money! Everything they said of the car, they delivered. I purchased this car sight unseen and with trepidations. It was part of a trade-in. They gave me the same trade-in value as the other dealers. The delivery service dropped off my new Tesla in immaculate condition and picked up my car without issue. All great people with whom to work. THANK YOU!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
In Response To An Earlier Review- David made things right.
by 01/21/2020on
I previously posted a negative review of this dealer, that I wanted to respond to. David’s curtesy and professionalism should be mentioned. He turned a situation around, and corrected the issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dishonest
by 01/17/2020on
Be careful! You get told one thing, then they do another.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best Car Buying Experience
by 12/17/2019on
I must say this was the best car buying experience I ever had. Everyone was very friendly & helpful. They made this process so easy & smooth. I am definitely happy with my car. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase a vehicle to check out Auto Collection. I have nothing but positive things to say.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good Experience. Happy with Purchase
by 11/24/2019on
I don't really do reviews but hopefully this will help someone. They were very easy to deal with. I saw what I wanted and we came to an agreement through email communication. When I went to drive the vehicle it was exactly as described . I was in and out within an hour. The battery died within a week of purchase and they replaced it with no questions asked. Auto Collection of Murfreesboro aims to please!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent and thorough
by 10/24/2019on
I bought my Range Rover from Auto Collection and they have been excellent and thorough with all of our service needs. Brian the service manager and Teresa in the service office have taken really great care of us. I highly recommend them for buying and servicing your vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Manager Brian
by 09/19/2019on
Service manager Brian was incredibly helpful and professional. Got my car part ordered and replaced in a timely manner and even washed my car for me. Incredible staff and very fair pricing. Would give 10 stars if I could. Go to Auto collection and ask for Brain he is awesome
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience!
by 09/06/2019on
To say that my experience with this business was excellent, is an understatement. I was in the market for a pickup truck and ran across a very nice vehicle online, at this dealer. I am always stressed and anxious when working with dealers and frankly, despise the experience. Well, the team at Auto Collection changed my view. There are good people in auto sales and the entire team is top notch. I would call out one person that helped us, but in reality, it was more like six. From the person who moves vehicles and cleans, to sales, to finance, they were all great. They were all very helpful and knowledgeable and I really couldn’t tell who actually sold the vehicle to us. Reality, they all did! The deal was done while chatting on the couches in the lounge. Hands down, the most comfortable, no stress, best vehicle buying experience I’ve ever had. I was able to get more options and better package on this vehicle than the one I was looking at from a dealer across town. Also, got this vehicle at a much better price. They stood behind everything they said they would and took care of a couple of minor issues (cosmetics) with no questions asked. I am a local to this community and didn’t realize such a gem was right in my back yard. My sister has also purchased here and had an excellent experience too. Looks like our family has found the team that we will be using for years to come. Keep up the good work and glad to have you in my community.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car purchase
by 07/19/2019on
Purchased a beautiful Lexus this week from the dealer. Car is perfect and entire staff was fantastic. We were in town to move our son to a new home and we looked like bums when we drove onto the lot. Could not have been treated any better. Made the transaction easy for us and we appreciate it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best dealership ever !
by 02/06/2018on
This auto dealer is incredible. They have the cleanest inventory and an inviting staff. They gave me a great deal. Financing was easy. Car is beautiful. I will be a lifelong customer and send everyone to Auto Collection !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Untrustworthy
by 02/05/2018on
Purchased a 2015 Infinite GX80 from Auto Collections. Part of the deal was the oil and filter was to be changed with full synthetic oil. They assured me that they just changed the oil and filter. SHAME ON ME! I trusted them that they were truthful.....had the car serviced and the mechanic told me not only the oil level was very low, it did not appear the oil and filter had been changed for a long time. I would never recommend this car dealership to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Refreshing
by 01/16/2018on
As a sceptic of the title "Honest Used Car Dealer", I had an exceptional experience at Auto Collection of Murfreesboro. A little high pressure sale, but it was at 5pm, on THE last (open) day of the year, so... I get that. After a 20 minute test drive, I signed papers, and owned a new car. On the maiden voyage.... Warning lights popped on the dash after 50 or so miles. I panicked!! I began thinking the worst!! Took it back to the guys.... And they were right on it! I'm sure they never drove it far enough to have seen the issue. A couple new parts and pieces, and.... A new battery!! I'll go back again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super customer service! Beautiful vehicles!
by 01/13/2018on
I was treated so nicely from beginning to end. Super easy to deal with. I knew what I was looking for and they made me a fair deal on my trade. I went to the credit union got the check and was in and out within 30 minutes the new ride. They are all very friendly and professional. Will definitely go there again. If you are looking for lease returns with low mileage and are in great shape...look them up. Prices are fair as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
