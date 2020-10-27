1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all I love my car- I truly do but I feel as if there are a few things buyers that are rebuilding their credit should know. Some people have to rebuild credit due to very little fault of their own just an FYI. More importantly SMF advertises to help all credit situations which they do- I do give them that but be prepared for the following: 1) if you inquire online and someone calls you- disregard everything they tell you 2) if we are rebuilding our credit we already know their will be challenges with interest etc but be aware that the true actual price of the vehicle changes as well - if the car says 20,000 be prepared that your price for rebuilding your credit will be about 2,000 more JUST THE CAR PRICE *sticker price* not the interest 3) know that even in 2020 they will treat women as if we are completely stupid, they tell YOU what YOU need - they don’t even know you 4) they will not tell you the interest rates you have to choose from because I assure you you have some options- I spoke with them the finance company myself- they get a % so they stick you with what they want 5) they include every extra without informing you that this is an option because clearly they know more about you than you 6) do not expect the car to be cleaned up, oil changed or fuel put in it-while I was doing my paperwork I was informed that it was all being done- when I walked to my car- nothing not even a lick of gas 7) the issues are from the first people that respond to salesmen to sales managers to owners - called the following day to speak to the owner and was I formed again of what I want again never met the man but he knows what I WANT. 8) this is a dealership for men with perfect credit or women with perfect credit that go in with their husbands I have reported them to the BBB and received a prompt email today from BBB. Love my car, will refinance my loan in a few months but I will make people aware of their practices. Read more