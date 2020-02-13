With almost 100 years in the car business, the Hutton family strives to build a customer for life! Come see why so many have chosen Chuck Hutton Chevrolet over the years.
Needed fixed ASAP
by 02/13/2020on
I had a sensor go out on my Malibu on the way to work that was not allowing me to accelerate so it was imperative that I have it fixed ASAP and I was able to have that done at Mr. Hutton's dealership the following morning.
Poor Service Advisor
by 10/28/2019on
October 28, 2019 at 8:18AM I arrived at the Chuck Hutton Chevy service department (without an appointment) for an oil change and a tire rotation along with possible tire leak. My service advisor was 5144 Tammy Chaparro and my repair number was 228720. At the beginning Tammy was very nice and welcoming when getting my ticket ready for service. She asked if I would be waiting in the lounge area. I told her yes I would be. While waiting for Tammy to type up my service ticket she made a comment about another customer's temperament and then goes on to say because its Monday the customer is moody right in front of me and another service advisor. That made me feel uncomfortable hoping she doesn't talk about me if I have a concern. There definitely was a concern that did come up while waiting over two hours in the lounge. Tammy did not check in on me (updates about my tire) during my two hour wait. I politely gained the attention of another service advisor who came in the lounge to retrieve his customer to please check the status of my car. He was very nice and said that he would. About ten minutes later I get a phone call from Tammy letting me know that my car was ready. Keep in mind Tammy has come to the lounge to retrieve two of her customers before me. Why wasn't I treated with the same respect by coming to get me like her other customers even her having knowledge from the beginning that I was indeed going to wait in the lounge. Instead I get a phone call and walked to her desk for my ticket/pay out. I found that unprofessional and rude. Tammy tired apologizing for the long wait because she requested service to check my tire again for the leak but claim they didn't find anything wrong (she never gave me this status during my two hour wait). I am still concerned about that tire and will keep an eye on it. While waiting for my receipt and paperwork Tammy goes on again to say its a Monday and she would whether be somewhere else cozy and warm. Again that made me feel uncomfortable and that she didn't like having to service me (hence why she didn't come to the lounge to get me when my car was finished at 10:42AM). Lastly Tammy doesn't tell me where my car is parked and goes on to explain she can't see where the guys park the cars but it should be over there (pointing far right hand side towards the parking lot while siting from her chair). At this point I want to get far away from Tammy because of her lackluster customer service on this Monday. I will not make the mistake again of not making an appointment and request the services of Donna Williams. Who has given me nothing but amazing and courteous customer service no matter the day of the week.
NO SERVICE
by 09/30/2019on
This is my second attempt at service at chuck Hutton. the first time they explained that they could not complete it due to an equipment issue but the basics were handled. I accepted this since I'm new to the new car service experience. So this time I set an appointment for my new car to be serviced 6 days in advance to hopefully assure a better experience only to be told that the appointment didn't matter and I was going to wait a MINIMUM of 2 hours for a basic oil change! moreover the service tech told me that they performed the last service PERFECTLY and I was wrong!! I have worked in many forms of service in my work career and in no level would this 'policy' of service would be acceptible. I still love my car but right now I am hating where I bought it from.
5 stars
by 01/26/2019on
I had a great experience at chuck Hutton Chevrolet. Barry Ledbetter was a lot of help to me and I will depend on him on all my cars and my 1981 ELCamlno and I think him vary much.
Terrible experience
by 10/12/2018on
Had a 4:30 appointment. I arrived on time and it took 2 and a half hours for an oil change and tire rotation. Then I discovered the tires weren't rotated (I was charged for it) and had to wait another 30 minutes!
Awesome
by 09/12/2018on
It Was Quick!
Oil change
by 08/04/2018on
Came for an oil change and I was in and out with in 30 min
CHUCK HUTTON SERVICE DEPARTMENT
by 07/16/2018on
I have more issues now with my SUV than before I had them to repair it. I would never recommend Chuck Hutton to anyone. I waisted $3000.
Exceptional experience
by 04/13/2017on
I just had an exceptional experience and wanted to share with others. If you are looking for a dealership with great sense of customer service. Then this is the way to go
Top Notch!
by 09/06/2014on
I have purchased my last 4 vehicles from Chuck Hutton and have always had a wonderful experience! I love my new 2014 Chevy Traverse.
CHUCK HUTTON CHEVROLET WORST DEALERSHIP ON THE PLANET
by 12/01/2013on
warning warning warning. read this review before dealing with this company Customer Service:1 Quality of Work:1 Friendliness:1 Overall Experience:1 Pricing:1 Overall Score:1.0 My Review Of Chuck Hutton Chevrolet: WARNING WARNING WARNING WARNING WARNING READ THIS REVIEW BEFORE BUYING A CAR FROM CHUCK HUTTON CHEVROLET Hello I live in South Florida. Our Dealerships charge over $10000 MSRP on new corvettes. I called all over the east coast until I found this dealership that would not charge me the additional $10000. I ordered the car from Kerry M. at Chuck Hutton. He was always nice UNTIL SOMETHING WENT WRONG WITH THE CAR. I put $15000 cash down on this car so that my payments would be at $600. EVERYTHING I am about to say is documented in writing or I can give you the persons name and phone number at General Motors corporate to prove what I am saying is the truth. I can also give you the customer service person at my local Chevrolet dealership name and phone number to prove what I am saying is the truth. They are kind enough to deal with Chuck Huttons mess. I flew to Memphis Tennessee from Fort Lauderdale on October 11th to pick up the car. On Saturday the 12th I left Memphis to drive it back to South Florida. I did not even get home and the monitor system in the whole car went down. Once home a friend of mine looked over the car and here are some of the things he found wrong: the bolts under the hood were all rusted, the stingray logos were rusted and the silver wrapping under the hood was coming off. I contacted Kerry M. who told me to take it to the local dealership. I did and they replaced the monitor and the other things I just spoke of. Kerry M. offered to give me one car payment for all my troubles. This was never told to me by Mr M. but to General Motors Corporate. Of the 26 days I first had the car 6 of them were spent in my local dealership here in Florida. Then Kerry M. being the total unprofessional revoked the car payment he offered to me thru General Motors. I have proof in emails from him of the following. He told me to take this review down and maybe something could be done. He was trying to blackmail me into pulling this truthful review down or editing it. I have another email from him just this week where he says and i quote "once you drive the car off our lot we have done what we are supposed to do". So basically he is saying if you have problems after it leaves his showroom too bad. They got their money and now it is the customers problem This week the new monitor that was put in is now doing the same thing as the first monitor. Also I have been locked in the car 3 times and could not get out which is clearly a safety issue. I have videos of the monitor wiggling from both the first one and now the second one. At this point i do not know what is going to be done. I am driving around in a $60000 piece of crap and Chuck Hutton and Kerry M. do not care. As i have stated General Motors Corporate office not their customer service and my customer service people at my local dealership who have gone above and beyond are working to get this resolved. I have their emails and phone numbers if you would like to know what kind of person Kerry M. who is the General manager at Chuck Hutton is and you should know this before doing business with this company as stated i would be happy to provide you with them. My attorney and I are currently attempting to find out whether I file the lemon law paperwork in Florida or Tennessee. The next time the car goes in for the second new monitor will be third time it will be in for service for the same thing and will be able to proceed with lemon law. [contact info removed]. I waited several years for the 2014 corvette to come out. This is my 4th one. Because of the way I have been treated at Chuck Hutton Chevrolet all of the joy of the car has been taken away from me. They simply are not nice people. IF YOU WANT A CAR THAT A DEALERSHIP WILL STAND BEHIND DO NOT GO TO THIS ONE. RUN DO NOT WALK AS FAST AS YOU CAN TO ANOTHER CHEVY DEALERSHIP. AS MR M. SAYS ONCE HE GETS HIS MONEY AND MAKES THE SALE HE IS DONE. REMEMBER I HAVE THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM HIM. Blessings and good luck to all who read
