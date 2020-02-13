sales Rating

warning warning warning. read this review before dealing with this company Customer Service:1 Quality of Work:1 Friendliness:1 Overall Experience:1 Pricing:1 Overall Score:1.0 My Review Of Chuck Hutton Chevrolet: WARNING WARNING WARNING WARNING WARNING READ THIS REVIEW BEFORE BUYING A CAR FROM CHUCK HUTTON CHEVROLET Hello I live in South Florida. Our Dealerships charge over $10000 MSRP on new corvettes. I called all over the east coast until I found this dealership that would not charge me the additional $10000. I ordered the car from Kerry M. at Chuck Hutton. He was always nice UNTIL SOMETHING WENT WRONG WITH THE CAR. I put $15000 cash down on this car so that my payments would be at $600. EVERYTHING I am about to say is documented in writing or I can give you the persons name and phone number at General Motors corporate to prove what I am saying is the truth. I can also give you the customer service person at my local Chevrolet dealership name and phone number to prove what I am saying is the truth. They are kind enough to deal with Chuck Huttons mess. I flew to Memphis Tennessee from Fort Lauderdale on October 11th to pick up the car. On Saturday the 12th I left Memphis to drive it back to South Florida. I did not even get home and the monitor system in the whole car went down. Once home a friend of mine looked over the car and here are some of the things he found wrong: the bolts under the hood were all rusted, the stingray logos were rusted and the silver wrapping under the hood was coming off. I contacted Kerry M. who told me to take it to the local dealership. I did and they replaced the monitor and the other things I just spoke of. Kerry M. offered to give me one car payment for all my troubles. This was never told to me by Mr M. but to General Motors Corporate. Of the 26 days I first had the car 6 of them were spent in my local dealership here in Florida. Then Kerry M. being the total unprofessional revoked the car payment he offered to me thru General Motors. I have proof in emails from him of the following. He told me to take this review down and maybe something could be done. He was trying to blackmail me into pulling this truthful review down or editing it. I have another email from him just this week where he says and i quote "once you drive the car off our lot we have done what we are supposed to do". So basically he is saying if you have problems after it leaves his showroom too bad. They got their money and now it is the customers problem This week the new monitor that was put in is now doing the same thing as the first monitor. Also I have been locked in the car 3 times and could not get out which is clearly a safety issue. I have videos of the monitor wiggling from both the first one and now the second one. At this point i do not know what is going to be done. I am driving around in a $60000 piece of crap and Chuck Hutton and Kerry M. do not care. As i have stated General Motors Corporate office not their customer service and my customer service people at my local dealership who have gone above and beyond are working to get this resolved. I have their emails and phone numbers if you would like to know what kind of person Kerry M. who is the General manager at Chuck Hutton is and you should know this before doing business with this company as stated i would be happy to provide you with them. My attorney and I are currently attempting to find out whether I file the lemon law paperwork in Florida or Tennessee. The next time the car goes in for the second new monitor will be third time it will be in for service for the same thing and will be able to proceed with lemon law. [contact info removed]. I waited several years for the 2014 corvette to come out. This is my 4th one. Because of the way I have been treated at Chuck Hutton Chevrolet all of the joy of the car has been taken away from me. They simply are not nice people. IF YOU WANT A CAR THAT A DEALERSHIP WILL STAND BEHIND DO NOT GO TO THIS ONE. RUN DO NOT WALK AS FAST AS YOU CAN TO ANOTHER CHEVY DEALERSHIP. AS MR M. SAYS ONCE HE GETS HIS MONEY AND MAKES THE SALE HE IS DONE. REMEMBER I HAVE THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM HIM. Blessings and good luck to all who read Read more