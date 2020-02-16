Enterprise Car Sales Nashville
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Nashville
They got me in my perfect automobile
by 02/16/2020on
They helped find the perfect automobile for me. No pressure whatsoever. All I can say is that Gerel and Joe were so accommodating and easy to work with. They went above and beyond.
I would do this again!
by 07/12/2018on
The salesperson was very nice and professional. I knew what kind of vehicle I wanted and she showed me a few. She didn't try to sell me something I didn't want. The overall experience from the sales to the financing person was very pleasant. I feel like they were fair with their price for the vehicle I purchased and my trade-in value.
Outstanding!!!
by 07/05/2018on
Best car buying experience ever!!! Our salesman, Eric, was so honest and kind. No pressure!!! Definitely be back for our next purchase!!!
Great Sales/service
by 03/29/2018on
We had a great experience , Kelly was fantastic at helping us find the car we wanted and JT was exceptional at signing and answering any questions we had. They called to check on us over the weekend to make sure we were pleased with the car and ask if we had any questions or concerns!! Thanks!!
I Came Back, and I'm Glad I Did
by 03/16/2017on
I had the pleasure of working with Kelli B again, and traded my previous Enterprise purchase for a newer model. I was treated with respect for my time, and got great value for my car buying dollars. These are the reasons I returned to Enterprise to purchase a vehicle. I recommend Enterprise Car Sales wholeheartedly.
Best buying experience ever
by 03/08/2017on
Krystal and Matt were the best at the Madison location. I bought a Honda Fit and the buying experience was low-key no sales pressure no BS. I am not new to the car buying experience but this experience excelled beyond all others I've ever experienced. I would highly recommend them to all of my friends and family and to anyone who doesn't want a shuck and Jive experience. Thank you and reprise, Crystal and Matt for my car that I am enjoying every day.
sales
by 12/27/2016on
Delay tactics employed in an attempt to sell an extended warranty. It was over a month from the due date (which was later than ever) before the unit was actually ready. All in an attempt by the sales person (Matthew Clendenen) to sell an extended warranty that we clearly expressed we did not want multiple times! He went so far as to call our bank and question the loan officer about his influence on our decision! Totally unprofessional! Very annoying, extremely disappointing. I had previously bought 3 vehicles via this method over the past 5 years and this 4th one will be my last. You need to know and teach your sales people that a commission is never to have a higher importance that the customers experience!!
Excellent Experience
by 10/04/2016on
The car is great. The people are awesome and nice. It was the fastest time I had a dealership in purchasing a vehicle, from arriving to leaving.
A Great Car Buying Experience
by 01/22/2016on
I was in the market for a new car and found Enterprise Car Sales through my credit union. After connecting with Daniel L. @ Enterprise he attentively listened to my needs and wants in a new car. I scheduled a weekend visit, made my test drive and after a few hours, left with my new car. It was an incredibly care-free, stress-free experience. They were incredibly fair, took the Blue Book value for my trade, got a great rate on financing, and made me a very happy owner of a quality car. I would recommend them for anyone who needs a gently used, but still very new car.
Buying a car from Enterprise
by 12/09/2015on
I found the experience to be very pleasant. The best car buying experience I have ever had.
