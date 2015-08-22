Skip to main content
694 E Church St, Lexington, TN 38351
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Helms Motor

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by toad7 on 08/22/2015

If you're looking for a no pressure dealership you owe it to yourself to check out this business. I've dealt with them 2 or 3 times and they have always treated me like family. Always ready to provide a great deal on any Chrysler, Jeep or Ram vehicle. A dealership located in the country with a big city selection. I just purchased a Ram diesel truck and really feel like they gave the best deal I could have found. The sales person was more than helpful loading all my phone information in the Bluetooth system, and setting other displays to my satisfaction. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helms Motor Co.

by kimberly98 on 06/11/2012

I have never purchased a Chryler before and was very unsure of what car I wanted. Helms let me drive test drive my Sebring over the weekend and answered all questions and concerns. My sales man, was very professional and never pushy. I would recommend checking out Helms motor company when considering purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
64 cars in stock
0 new40 used24 certified pre-owned
