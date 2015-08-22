Helms Motor
by 08/22/2015on
If you're looking for a no pressure dealership you owe it to yourself to check out this business. I've dealt with them 2 or 3 times and they have always treated me like family. Always ready to provide a great deal on any Chrysler, Jeep or Ram vehicle. A dealership located in the country with a big city selection. I just purchased a Ram diesel truck and really feel like they gave the best deal I could have found. The sales person was more than helpful loading all my phone information in the Bluetooth system, and setting other displays to my satisfaction. Highly recommend!
Helms Motor Co.
by 06/11/2012on
I have never purchased a Chryler before and was very unsure of what car I wanted. Helms let me drive test drive my Sebring over the weekend and answered all questions and concerns. My sales man, was very professional and never pushy. I would recommend checking out Helms motor company when considering purchasing a new vehicle.
