Lenoir City Ford

775 Hwy 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lenoir City Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
62 Reviews
sales Rating

Lies

by StacyH on 10/26/2019

Do not recommend this dealership to anyone. I called Lenoir City Ford with a strict budget and full disclosure on my trade in, and they promised me before we came in that we could do the deal on the car I wanted. When I got there, they looked at my trade in, promised again with a firm yes that we can do this deal on the specific car I was looking at, we test drove, I said yes, and then they said I needed to finance $1300 more than what we had previously talked about. After I left, I called back the salesman Kevin Smith to understand why this occurred, and he said it was common procedure to test-drive and then see if the buyer can put more money into it, so he knew the deal was not going to be able to be made before we did that test-drive. I understand tactics when trying to sell cars, but there is no reason for an outright lie. Called the next day to a manager to try to rectify the issue, and he said he would get back to me, but there has still been no call back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Very unhappy

by DonSims on 12/05/2017

I took my F250 in to have a FICM replaced. The part was on back order so I ordered one that was cheaper and already programed with a lifetime warranty. The truck is a 2005 with the 6.0 Diesel and has had the heads redone by ford. Head studs instead of bolts were put in per my request and an EGR Delete so I had a programmer to take care of the codes. When I picked up the truck on Saturday it ran worse than when I took it in. I tried to reprogram and the programmer was locked. On Monday I went to talk to the service writer and mechanic. In the course of talking with them I was informed by the mechanic that he reprogrammed the FICM that was already programmed and he told me that Ford said he has to do it. He also cleared the the ECU without resetting it with my programmer after I informed them that it would have to be put back to stock settings before clearing or resetting the ECU, in which case locked up a $450.00 programmer. The mechanic informed me that he did not be leave in using after market programmers, using head studs instead of bolts, or doing EGR Deletes because thats not how the Ford Engineers designed the motor. They questioned my knowledge of my truck and suggested that I take it to Ted Russel to the mechanic that did the original motor work and did not offer to make good on the programmer that your mechanic messed up. Over the last 3 or 4 years we have spent over $20,000.00 on repairs for 3 different vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Fusion Service

by capdoc32 on 09/01/2017

The appointment was easy to schedule. The wait was not long for the service provided. There is a pleasant area to wait for your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

a negative star review

by jack6790 on 04/27/2017

I bought a 2013 v6 Mustang used. Salesman told me it was traded in cause a lady wanted to get a GT. After I purchased the car, I later found out it was once a rental car. If I had known that, I would of not had purchased it. I had so many problems out of it. The last time I took it to Lenoir Junk Ford my break light sensor came on and the brakes were doing weird things. The mechanics told me there was nothing wrong with the breaks. Months later after the warranty went out, they finally told me the breaks were bad. I finally sold the car. Any time I go to Lenoir City Ford the mechanics seem that they have never worked on a car before. So I usually drive to Knoxville to get my cars worked on. The other thing is Lenoir City Ford is a Power Buyer. They buy other brands of cars that are around 2 years old or so. I thought this was supposed to be a Ford Dealer not a Toyota dealer or Dodge dealer. Not many Fords on the lot mostly other brands. I will not be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Ford Edge

by Jeannette26 on 11/23/2016

Very pleased with the service and the people who assisted me. I needed a certain time to bring my Ford Edge in and was able to get not only the time but the date. Thank you for working with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

satified with my ford

by howard118 on 04/01/2016

2014 ford escape. - service was good & on time. When a dealer completes a customers desire and on time - it has a great chance of selling them the next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great dealership and service department

by fenneclady1955 on 03/31/2016

Your staff is awesome as usual...friendly and very helpful. Always a very pleasant visit. Fast and eager to help and give advice about your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ford 150 service 3/17/2016

by ronniez12 on 03/28/2016

your service to my truck was excellent,but your service advisor Rachel bean did a poor job of getting my appointment correct.Next time I would like a different advisor..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Ford dealership

by LJSilvers on 03/17/2016

2012 Ford Fusion. The service was great as usual. Service persons always happy and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service, Clean Facilities

by Floyd302 on 02/19/2016

I brought my Ford Fusion in last week because of a recall by Ford concerning the gas tank. The work was done without having to wait very long. The new waiting room was very nice and comfortable. Thank you Lenoir City Ford for caring about your customers....Floyd Dunlap

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales experience

by LarrySmith4993 on 02/09/2016

We purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer with the help of Bill Crowe as our salesman. The no-pressure, no-hassle sale approach made the sale for us. We will definitely return to Lenoir City Ford for next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lenoir city ford is exceptional!

by Jlfunk865 on 02/01/2016

I am 35 years old, and have dealt with buying new cars, and dealerships several times in my life. By far this is the best experience I have ever had. I left that day, with a better deal, and better car than I expected. Robin my salesperson, and the finance team were all fantastic. They worked with me in ways that no other dealership would, and I will never go anywhere else when looking for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Lcsd913 on 01/30/2016

Came into dealer to look at a truck and I didn't like that one so Cecile took my number and asked what I was looking for. About 3 weeks later called with a truck that he thought I would like and I ended up purchasing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

job completed on time and repair made

by LCPanthers2016 on 01/25/2016

The service was completed at the time I was told to come and pick up my truck. The was a repair made to the heat and air vent switch and it required the dash be removed and the tech need a neat job and the interior was clean. Nice work and the heat/air is now working properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Cecil Ball...The Bomb....

by DCR20016 on 01/18/2016

We bought a 2016 Explorer, from Cecile Ball @ Lenoir City Ford in TN. He is the bomb...made sure we were totally satisfied fied, in a timely manner, considering how busy he was that day!! Thanks Cecil...you will always have our business and referrals!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Groovygirl5959 on 01/12/2016

I purchased my 2009 Buick Enclave after the service team informed me that my 2005 Ford Freestar was "terminal" and not worth fixing. The transaction to purchase the vehicle was very smooth. My salesman, Jeff, was extremely helpful and I am very happy with this purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A Memorable Car Buying Experience

by Vol4Life on 01/07/2016

My wife and I had the best car sales experience yet. Our salesperson Crystal was knowledgable and had a very laid back sales approach. She simply allowed us to ask questions and never once asked for the sale. She let the vehicle do the selling for her. We were made fair offers for our trade in vehicles and were given special accomadations on being able to trade in one vehicle at a later date until another vehicle was received. Frank also made sure we felt comfortable with our payments and understood what each charge was for. We have already shared our experience with friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thanks so much to Robyn our service adviser

by RichardD4409 on 12/31/2015

We had extensive service done our 2008 Ford Fusion. I could tell over the phone that Robyn our service adviser did not want to tell us the bad news she had for us concerning our vehicle. I have been going to Lenoir City Ford for approx 8 years. I have great faith in their ability to diagnose car problems. There were parts that needed to be ordered and they were not coming into the dealer as fast as we would of liked. After a couple of days of waiting and Christmas approaching, Robyn had intuitively realized we needed the car over the holidays and called to tell us they have arranged for us to have a loaner vehicle at no cost to us. We now have our car back and it runs as well as the day we purchased it in 2008 THANKS ROBYN

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

15,000 mile check

by didoputter on 12/25/2015

You advised me as to what I needed for service on my vehicle. You took the car in and I waited for the work to be completed. It was finished in faster time than the estimate and I was pleased with that.Car checked out and I was well pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great local dealership

by philshevlin on 12/24/2015

I've been there for service and sales. I appreciate the "old school," "whatever it takes to satisfy you" approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Deal

by afjtn944 on 12/18/2015

Got a great deal on my Ford Explorer--they beat the other dealers by a wide margin in the value of deal by not only giving me the highest discount on the Explorer but also giving me a great trade in value on my old Explorer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
