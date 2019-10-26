service Rating

I took my F250 in to have a FICM replaced. The part was on back order so I ordered one that was cheaper and already programed with a lifetime warranty. The truck is a 2005 with the 6.0 Diesel and has had the heads redone by ford. Head studs instead of bolts were put in per my request and an EGR Delete so I had a programmer to take care of the codes. When I picked up the truck on Saturday it ran worse than when I took it in. I tried to reprogram and the programmer was locked. On Monday I went to talk to the service writer and mechanic. In the course of talking with them I was informed by the mechanic that he reprogrammed the FICM that was already programmed and he told me that Ford said he has to do it. He also cleared the the ECU without resetting it with my programmer after I informed them that it would have to be put back to stock settings before clearing or resetting the ECU, in which case locked up a $450.00 programmer. The mechanic informed me that he did not be leave in using after market programmers, using head studs instead of bolts, or doing EGR Deletes because thats not how the Ford Engineers designed the motor. They questioned my knowledge of my truck and suggested that I take it to Ted Russel to the mechanic that did the original motor work and did not offer to make good on the programmer that your mechanic messed up. Over the last 3 or 4 years we have spent over $20,000.00 on repairs for 3 different vehicles.