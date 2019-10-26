1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do not recommend this dealership to anyone. I called Lenoir City Ford with a strict budget and full disclosure on my trade in, and they promised me before we came in that we could do the deal on the car I wanted. When I got there, they looked at my trade in, promised again with a firm yes that we can do this deal on the specific car I was looking at, we test drove, I said yes, and then they said I needed to finance $1300 more than what we had previously talked about. After I left, I called back the salesman Kevin Smith to understand why this occurred, and he said it was common procedure to test-drive and then see if the buyer can put more money into it, so he knew the deal was not going to be able to be made before we did that test-drive. I understand tactics when trying to sell cars, but there is no reason for an outright lie. Called the next day to a manager to try to rectify the issue, and he said he would get back to me, but there has still been no call back. Read more