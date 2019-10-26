Lenoir City Ford
Customer Reviews of Lenoir City Ford
Lies
by 10/26/2019on
Do not recommend this dealership to anyone. I called Lenoir City Ford with a strict budget and full disclosure on my trade in, and they promised me before we came in that we could do the deal on the car I wanted. When I got there, they looked at my trade in, promised again with a firm yes that we can do this deal on the specific car I was looking at, we test drove, I said yes, and then they said I needed to finance $1300 more than what we had previously talked about. After I left, I called back the salesman Kevin Smith to understand why this occurred, and he said it was common procedure to test-drive and then see if the buyer can put more money into it, so he knew the deal was not going to be able to be made before we did that test-drive. I understand tactics when trying to sell cars, but there is no reason for an outright lie. Called the next day to a manager to try to rectify the issue, and he said he would get back to me, but there has still been no call back.
a negative star review
by 04/27/2017on
I bought a 2013 v6 Mustang used. Salesman told me it was traded in cause a lady wanted to get a GT. After I purchased the car, I later found out it was once a rental car. If I had known that, I would of not had purchased it. I had so many problems out of it. The last time I took it to Lenoir Junk Ford my break light sensor came on and the brakes were doing weird things. The mechanics told me there was nothing wrong with the breaks. Months later after the warranty went out, they finally told me the breaks were bad. I finally sold the car. Any time I go to Lenoir City Ford the mechanics seem that they have never worked on a car before. So I usually drive to Knoxville to get my cars worked on. The other thing is Lenoir City Ford is a Power Buyer. They buy other brands of cars that are around 2 years old or so. I thought this was supposed to be a Ford Dealer not a Toyota dealer or Dodge dealer. Not many Fords on the lot mostly other brands. I will not be back.
Great sales experience
by 02/09/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer with the help of Bill Crowe as our salesman. The no-pressure, no-hassle sale approach made the sale for us. We will definitely return to Lenoir City Ford for next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lenoir city ford is exceptional!
by 02/01/2016on
I am 35 years old, and have dealt with buying new cars, and dealerships several times in my life. By far this is the best experience I have ever had. I left that day, with a better deal, and better car than I expected. Robin my salesperson, and the finance team were all fantastic. They worked with me in ways that no other dealership would, and I will never go anywhere else when looking for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/30/2016on
Came into dealer to look at a truck and I didn't like that one so Cecile took my number and asked what I was looking for. About 3 weeks later called with a truck that he thought I would like and I ended up purchasing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cecil Ball...The Bomb....
by 01/18/2016on
We bought a 2016 Explorer, from Cecile Ball @ Lenoir City Ford in TN. He is the bomb...made sure we were totally satisfied fied, in a timely manner, considering how busy he was that day!! Thanks Cecil...you will always have our business and referrals!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 01/12/2016on
I purchased my 2009 Buick Enclave after the service team informed me that my 2005 Ford Freestar was "terminal" and not worth fixing. The transaction to purchase the vehicle was very smooth. My salesman, Jeff, was extremely helpful and I am very happy with this purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Memorable Car Buying Experience
by 01/07/2016on
My wife and I had the best car sales experience yet. Our salesperson Crystal was knowledgable and had a very laid back sales approach. She simply allowed us to ask questions and never once asked for the sale. She let the vehicle do the selling for her. We were made fair offers for our trade in vehicles and were given special accomadations on being able to trade in one vehicle at a later date until another vehicle was received. Frank also made sure we felt comfortable with our payments and understood what each charge was for. We have already shared our experience with friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great local dealership
by 12/24/2015on
I've been there for service and sales. I appreciate the "old school," "whatever it takes to satisfy you" approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal
by 12/18/2015on
Got a great deal on my Ford Explorer--they beat the other dealers by a wide margin in the value of deal by not only giving me the highest discount on the Explorer but also giving me a great trade in value on my old Explorer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 12/17/2015on
Loved the fact that the salesman had the same make and model as I was buying. That made him very knowledgeable about the car. Very curtious to me and my wife. Did not feel pressured to buy but however I would have like to had it more clear of all the things I purchased before seeing the sales manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 12/15/2015on
We like our Edge and its features. Sonny did a good job of communicating despite the challenges of finding the right car in a short amount of time. We had 3 other dealers vying for our business, but Sonny's calm demeanor and dedication to our goals - not the salesmman's or the dealership's - kept us with him for the long haul. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 11/24/2015on
I came in looking at a pre owned F150 that I saw on the Internet. The Internet sales team was very helpful and quick to respond. The used truck wasn't exactly what I was wanting, but I had been interested in the new body style. I test drove my new truck and Pete answered all my questions I had. The financing process was quick and painless. This is my second new vehicle I have purchased from Lenoir City Ford, and have been impressed both times. There are 6 other Ford dealerships closer to me, but I pass them all up to come back to Lenoir City.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great family at Lenore City Ford
by 11/18/2015on
The young man who assisted my wife and I , was very professional, knowledgeable, and polite. He made sure we knew how to work all the new gadgets in our new truck, made sure our phones were synced properly. The truck was ready for us, all we had to do was drive off. Jeff Bryant was an ex excellent representative of your dealership , people like him is the reason we come back to Lenore City Ford .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome people and nice facility
by 10/14/2015on
I bought a 2016 Mustang gt (premium) for 43000. Me and my wife looked for that Mustang in Georgia and all over Tennessee. Finally found our Mustang at Lenoir City Ford. We had a great experience our sale guy Jeff Bryant was great very nice and helpful guy. I will definitely recommend my family and friends to buy cars and trucks from Lenoir City Ford. Me and my wife will definitely purchase our next car from there. We appreciate them as much as they appreciate us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 Ford Escape
by 08/26/2015on
I ordered a 2016 Ford Escape. Crystal made my purchase seamless and was a great at helping me determine what options I really needed and what I didn't. Offering extended test drives was one of my deciding factors. I could take a car home for a few days and really get the feel for it. I would highly recommend Lenoir City Ford for your car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 08/25/2015on
Me experience here was excellent. I worked with Pete Clay, and he was a very courteous and knowledgeable sales person. I would highly recommend anyone in the market for a vehicle to stop by Lenoir City Ford and ask for Pete. I will certainly be using LCF for my future purchases in the Knoxville area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 08/24/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Fiesta. Jeff Schlief was very helpful in helping me find a car that fit into my budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 08/16/2015on
Great in and out in a timely Fashion The sales man new all about the vehicle And the staff was very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service...again!
by 08/13/2015on
I went to purchase a new Ford Fusion and I did. I purchased a 2016 and I love it. The staff was very helpful and didn't let me leave until they were satisfied I was satisfied. This is my second purchase from Lenoir City Ford and I recommend them to everyone. In fact, my son purchased his new car from here about 6 weeks ago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 07/15/2015on
AWESOME service. They found the truck I wanted and made the whole experience wonderful!! Thanks Greg, Breck, Brad and Frank!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes