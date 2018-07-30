Bates Ford
Customer Reviews of Bates Ford
Awesome
by 07/30/2018on
Awesome place awesome staff. Very helpful went above and beyond to get us our Escape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Armada from Bates Ford
by 03/21/2018on
By far the best car buying experience I've had. The staff was very helpful and went above and beyond to eliminate the few concerns I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wow
by 02/22/2018on
My experience buying my car from Bates Ford was by far the most streamlined and easiest buying process I've ever had once the price was agreed upon. The day I bought it, they had it all prepped and ready for me so I was able to drive it home. A very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bates Ford - Great Dealership
by 11/22/2017on
We were very pleased with Bates Ford. The salesperson was so friendly, informative, but also patient and not pushy. They gave us plenty of time to think about our purchase. The sales manager was also great to us. We will certainly recommend this dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Escape
by 08/28/2017on
It went so smoothly with the help of salesman Steve Kress, I would certainly recommend Bates Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and helpful sales staff
by 07/13/2016on
The dealership was not high pressured environment. They were very helpful in offering options to help make sure our purchase was the right one. Gary Daub was very helpful in getting us information, answering all our questions, assisting through the entire process and following up with us. Very good experience. Thanks Gary!! Definitely would buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick, painless vehicle buying experience.
by 07/01/2016on
Picked vehicle out on line. Had them get everything ready for us so at to have a quick transaction. Was a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, Great Service...
by 06/20/2016on
My wife and I had an appointment with Mike Mohr,who treated us with the outmost respect,found the exact vehicle we were looking for. After the test drive a quick few forms to fill out and we were on our way with our new vehicle. Bates Ford is the only Ford dealership that we visited where we were not immediately surrounded by pushy salesmen, but instead you are immediately treated with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly Staff
by 04/22/2016on
We bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang. We are very happy with our purchase. The staff was amazing! The entire process was easy. We will be coming back to the dealership in a year or so to purchase our next vehicle which will be a Ford Dooley truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time owner of a new vehicle
by 02/15/2016on
I bought a 2016 Ford Fusion. There isn't a better place to purchase a vehicle. Everyone was extremely helpful and provided outstanding service. If I were to purchase another vehicle I would go back to Bates Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service from all we dealt with.
by 02/12/2016on
I purchased a QX56 infinity Joey was very professional and also very friendly. The staff has been very helpful in getting the vehicle complete. I am very happy at this time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One the best, easiest, and most fair deals i have ever worked.
by 09/08/2015on
I recently bought a new F150 after having worked a great deal on a Ram truck. I like the ford better and researched the Ford specials and called the internet manager to ask some questions. I went down to visit in person. I was assigned to a very nice, easy going sales guy named Terry. I like to do car deals a certain way, all about interest and payment so I laid out what I was trying to accomplish. At first it seemed too far fetched, but after working with e quickly and diligently, they got me a better deal than the one I had on a Ram. And they do it in a very fair, professional, friendly and direct way. I couldn't ask for a better experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership! Goes above and beyond.
by 09/04/2015on
This is the second Taurus I've purchased from Bates and the third car total, we always receive excellent service and are treated well by everyone. Ronnie Kelley is very professional and goes above and beyond to make our experience a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
manage
by 08/03/2015on
2015 f150 service was great & scott was excellent to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good place to buy a new or used vehicle
by 06/25/2015on
Best experience ever, have tried many other dealers around and felt like Bates Ford treated me fairly and the process was painless unlike many places I have dealt with in the past
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Mohr is a refreshingly honest salesman
by 06/06/2015on
I purchased a 2015 ford fusion from mike mohr. I have bought several cars from mike and will always trust him to tell the truth. I find this vehicle very comfortable and nice to drive. I am very pleased with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes