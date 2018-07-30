Skip to main content
Bates Ford

1673 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bates Ford

16 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by RGSmith on 07/30/2018

Awesome place awesome staff. Very helpful went above and beyond to get us our Escape

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2011 Armada from Bates Ford

by Rebersole on 03/21/2018

By far the best car buying experience I've had. The staff was very helpful and went above and beyond to eliminate the few concerns I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

wow

by bluescruizer on 02/22/2018

My experience buying my car from Bates Ford was by far the most streamlined and easiest buying process I've ever had once the price was agreed upon. The day I bought it, they had it all prepped and ready for me so I was able to drive it home. A very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bates Ford - Great Dealership

by FordFlex6 on 11/22/2017

We were very pleased with Bates Ford. The salesperson was so friendly, informative, but also patient and not pushy. They gave us plenty of time to think about our purchase. The sales manager was also great to us. We will certainly recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Escape

by Quade21 on 08/28/2017

It went so smoothly with the help of salesman Steve Kress, I would certainly recommend Bates Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and helpful sales staff

by jacks93 on 07/13/2016

The dealership was not high pressured environment. They were very helpful in offering options to help make sure our purchase was the right one. Gary Daub was very helpful in getting us information, answering all our questions, assisting through the entire process and following up with us. Very good experience. Thanks Gary!! Definitely would buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick, painless vehicle buying experience.

by ssgray250 on 07/01/2016

Picked vehicle out on line. Had them get everything ready for us so at to have a quick transaction. Was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people, Great Service...

by DanielT98 on 06/20/2016

My wife and I had an appointment with Mike Mohr,who treated us with the outmost respect,found the exact vehicle we were looking for. After the test drive a quick few forms to fill out and we were on our way with our new vehicle. Bates Ford is the only Ford dealership that we visited where we were not immediately surrounded by pushy salesmen, but instead you are immediately treated with respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service, Friendly Staff

by CLHolland on 04/22/2016

We bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang. We are very happy with our purchase. The staff was amazing! The entire process was easy. We will be coming back to the dealership in a year or so to purchase our next vehicle which will be a Ford Dooley truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time owner of a new vehicle

by Fusionguy4858 on 02/15/2016

I bought a 2016 Ford Fusion. There isn't a better place to purchase a vehicle. Everyone was extremely helpful and provided outstanding service. If I were to purchase another vehicle I would go back to Bates Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service from all we dealt with.

by Queensis on 02/12/2016

I purchased a QX56 infinity Joey was very professional and also very friendly. The staff has been very helpful in getting the vehicle complete. I am very happy at this time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One the best, easiest, and most fair deals i have ever worked.

by jezemon on 09/08/2015

I recently bought a new F150 after having worked a great deal on a Ram truck. I like the ford better and researched the Ford specials and called the internet manager to ask some questions. I went down to visit in person. I was assigned to a very nice, easy going sales guy named Terry. I like to do car deals a certain way, all about interest and payment so I laid out what I was trying to accomplish. At first it seemed too far fetched, but after working with e quickly and diligently, they got me a better deal than the one I had on a Ram. And they do it in a very fair, professional, friendly and direct way. I couldn't ask for a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership! Goes above and beyond.

by JojosTaurus on 09/04/2015

This is the second Taurus I've purchased from Bates and the third car total, we always receive excellent service and are treated well by everyone. Ronnie Kelley is very professional and goes above and beyond to make our experience a good one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

manage

by authorized4208 on 08/03/2015

2015 f150 service was great & scott was excellent to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good place to buy a new or used vehicle

by Clubmck on 06/25/2015

Best experience ever, have tried many other dealers around and felt like Bates Ford treated me fairly and the process was painless unlike many places I have dealt with in the past

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike Mohr is a refreshingly honest salesman

by Teresae911 on 06/06/2015

I purchased a 2015 ford fusion from mike mohr. I have bought several cars from mike and will always trust him to tell the truth. I find this vehicle very comfortable and nice to drive. I am very pleased with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
