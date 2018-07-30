5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a new F150 after having worked a great deal on a Ram truck. I like the ford better and researched the Ford specials and called the internet manager to ask some questions. I went down to visit in person. I was assigned to a very nice, easy going sales guy named Terry. I like to do car deals a certain way, all about interest and payment so I laid out what I was trying to accomplish. At first it seemed too far fetched, but after working with e quickly and diligently, they got me a better deal than the one I had on a Ram. And they do it in a very fair, professional, friendly and direct way. I couldn't ask for a better experience. Read more