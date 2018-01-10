Use Bates Ford Service Department for my maintenance and repairs, my recent visit was for a Service Engine Wrench Light was coming on, called and they told me to bring it on in which I did. They diagnosed the problem very quickly and made necessary repairs and I was on my way, Service Manager Paul Tubbs and his staff are always very professional, friendly and make you feel at home each and every time I have visited their Service Department over the last two years.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Initially O had concern that my service appt a scheduled previous week had taken a lower priority over some folks that had shown up with a service concern prior to my arrival even though I was there by the assigned appt time. It eventually worked out and I believe they did the best they could.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience buying my car from Bates Ford was by far the most streamlined and easiest buying process I've ever had once the price was agreed upon. The day I bought it, they had it all prepped and ready for me so I was able to drive it home. A very good experience.
We were very pleased with Bates Ford. The salesperson was so friendly, informative, but also patient and not pushy. They gave us plenty of time to think about our purchase. The sales manager was also great to us. We will certainly recommend this dealership to others.
The dealership was not high pressured environment. They were very helpful in offering options to help make sure our purchase was the right one. Gary Daub was very helpful in getting us information, answering all our questions, assisting through the entire process and following up with us. Very good experience. Thanks Gary!! Definitely would buy from them again.
Great service. Wait time a little longer than expected but staff was busy. Also believe your construction affected how quickly service was provided so sure service will be faster when construction is complete. Thanks for your customer service with a smile. Mike Moak
My wife and I had an appointment with Mike Mohr,who treated us with the outmost respect,found the exact vehicle we were looking for. After the test drive a quick few forms to fill out and we were on our way with our new vehicle. Bates Ford is the only Ford dealership that we visited where we were not immediately surrounded by pushy salesmen, but instead you are immediately treated with respect.
We bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang. We are very happy with our purchase. The staff was amazing! The entire process was easy. We will be coming back to the dealership in a year or so to purchase our next vehicle which will be a Ford Dooley truck.