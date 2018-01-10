service Rating

Use Bates Ford Service Department for my maintenance and repairs, my recent visit was for a Service Engine Wrench Light was coming on, called and they told me to bring it on in which I did. They diagnosed the problem very quickly and made necessary repairs and I was on my way, Service Manager Paul Tubbs and his staff are always very professional, friendly and make you feel at home each and every time I have visited their Service Department over the last two years. Read more