Bates Ford

1673 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-8221
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bates Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Don Deering

by Don Deering on 10/01/2018

Use Bates Ford Service Department for my maintenance and repairs, my recent visit was for a Service Engine Wrench Light was coming on, called and they told me to bring it on in which I did. They diagnosed the problem very quickly and made necessary repairs and I was on my way, Service Manager Paul Tubbs and his staff are always very professional, friendly and make you feel at home each and every time I have visited their Service Department over the last two years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service Rating

Bates Ford Service Department

by Gregory on 09/18/2018

I was extremely pleased with my last service appointment at Bates Ford. Ray Porter is a top notch employee with awesome customer service skills!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bates Ford

by Fordman on 09/03/2018

Pleasant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My Ford Ranger

by Fogwoodworks on 08/12/2018

My service was professional, quick, and a good value for the money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F-150 owner

by F-150 truck on 08/02/2018

Very un-professional. Bad experience with safety issue with my new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Awesome

by RGSmith on 07/30/2018

Awesome place awesome staff. Very helpful went above and beyond to get us our Escape

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F 150 scheduled repair appt.

by Hal Buchanan on 07/04/2018

Initially O had concern that my service appt a scheduled previous week had taken a lower priority over some folks that had shown up with a service concern prior to my arrival even though I was there by the assigned appt time. It eventually worked out and I believe they did the best they could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Mawmawtn on 04/02/2018

Everyone was nice and friendly! Clean also! I did have a two hour wait for a simple oil change but the waiting room was crowded so that may have been what they were having done also!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2011 Armada from Bates Ford

by Rebersole on 03/21/2018

By far the best car buying experience I've had. The staff was very helpful and went above and beyond to eliminate the few concerns I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

wow

by bluescruizer on 02/22/2018

My experience buying my car from Bates Ford was by far the most streamlined and easiest buying process I've ever had once the price was agreed upon. The day I bought it, they had it all prepped and ready for me so I was able to drive it home. A very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bates Ford - Great Dealership

by FordFlex6 on 11/22/2017

We were very pleased with Bates Ford. The salesperson was so friendly, informative, but also patient and not pushy. They gave us plenty of time to think about our purchase. The sales manager was also great to us. We will certainly recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Escape

by Quade21 on 08/28/2017

It went so smoothly with the help of salesman Steve Kress, I would certainly recommend Bates Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service was excellent

by mtjexcusion on 05/05/2017

Everyone in the service dept. did an excellent job and kept me inform of time frame and issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and helpful sales staff

by jacks93 on 07/13/2016

The dealership was not high pressured environment. They were very helpful in offering options to help make sure our purchase was the right one. Gary Daub was very helpful in getting us information, answering all our questions, assisting through the entire process and following up with us. Very good experience. Thanks Gary!! Definitely would buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick, painless vehicle buying experience.

by ssgray250 on 07/01/2016

Picked vehicle out on line. Had them get everything ready for us so at to have a quick transaction. Was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Fordlebanon on 06/28/2016

Great service. Wait time a little longer than expected but staff was busy. Also believe your construction affected how quickly service was provided so sure service will be faster when construction is complete. Thanks for your customer service with a smile. Mike Moak

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great people, Great Service...

by DanielT98 on 06/20/2016

My wife and I had an appointment with Mike Mohr,who treated us with the outmost respect,found the exact vehicle we were looking for. After the test drive a quick few forms to fill out and we were on our way with our new vehicle. Bates Ford is the only Ford dealership that we visited where we were not immediately surrounded by pushy salesmen, but instead you are immediately treated with respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and courteous

by Fastchange on 06/17/2016

I came in about 12:45. Most techs at lunch but 1 guy was there. He took my car And was finished in less than 30 minutes. Quick and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service, Friendly Staff

by CLHolland on 04/22/2016

We bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang. We are very happy with our purchase. The staff was amazing! The entire process was easy. We will be coming back to the dealership in a year or so to purchase our next vehicle which will be a Ford Dooley truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Extra Mile

by jrramsey12 on 04/08/2016

Ray, Johnny and Paul always go the extra mile to help their customers. You can always count on them to get your vehicle serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great serviices

by Oldfarmer18 on 04/08/2016

Staff efficient, service quickly performed and satisfactorily. Can hardly wait for improvements to building to be completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
