Customer Reviews of Reeder Chevrolet
Dealership Excellence
by 05/06/2022on
always professional and hard working. Have earned my business for last decade. Great job!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service manager
by 02/25/2022on
I can't never praise Terry at the truck service department enough. She always exceeds and goes the extra mile to keep her customers informed and updated on their services. And always arranges to get my vehicle in and out in a scheduled and timely matter. The service team is awesome there as well with their skills and knowledge to get the job done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reeder Chevrolet John Scott
by 05/04/2021on
John Scott was my salesperson. He did a great job and made everything easy and fast. I will buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Malibu at Reeder Chevrolet
by 12/07/2016on
I was pleased with the dealership and only had a few concerns. When it came time to sign the papers at the end I was not aware of the hail damage. The sales person said we had it listed on our website but I never looked at the web site. He did however let me go back and relook over the car to see if it would be an issue. They did discount for the hail damage and it was not very easy to spot at first until he pointed it out to me. I had thought that taxes where included in the price of the car but did not show up until the end of signing. Previous cars I had bought from other dealerships the sales tax was listed on the sticker of the car but this car only had a red tag. Those where the 2 biggest things that concerned me. The people at the dealership where very nice and that does make a big difference when buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reeder Chevrolet sold me a Lemon
by 08/12/2014on
I purchased a preowned 2006 Lincoln LS vehicle from Reeder 3 months ago. Two days later, I had major problems and brought it to them for service repairs. They put a bandaid on the problem, and off I drove. A few days later, the engine light came on again and the car was shaking badly, wouldn't pull a hill, it sounded like a hot rod, and almost died whenever I made a turn. Once again, I tool the car in for repairs and again they put another bandaid on it. Altogether, I have had the car in their service department 5 times! I picked it up again this past Friday evening and drove it 3 miles when the engine overheated. I left the vehicle parked in my driveway over the weekend and drove it 1 mile today before it overheated again and the engine coolant light came on. The car sits in my driveway. I asked Reeder Chevy owner, Tom B., to do an even trade with the loaner they gave me -- for the same price as I paid for the vehicle I currently own. He had my salesman call and imply that was what they were going to do. The salesman called later and told me my payments would be 2xs what I was paying if I traded for the loaner. I don't believe that Reeder has any intentions of making this situation right. I have lost a lot of revenue because I haven't had a vehicle to drive to meetings and appointments with clients. I contacted the District Attorney's office today and was told to file a police report and bring it to them. I am 66 years old and do not deserve this kind of treatment. Reeder owes me for lost wages as well as for the pain and suffering I have experienced over this. I demand my down payment back (in FULL), and they can have their piece of junk. You can be assured that I will keep an eye on the Internet for the VIN # of this vehicle to see if Reeder tries to bamboozle someone else with it. It is a 2006 Lincoln LS, VIN # 1LNHM87A46Y616925.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They do not give a crap about anybody unless you have money!!!
by 01/29/2012on
We have bought multiple cars from readers before and we have always brought our cars back for service. Well, this last time we went in, we had a recall on our car for 3 parts. Two of the parts were replaced with the car sitting at their lot for 3 weeks( they promised 1 week). Then after all was said and done we came back to pick up the car and they said they did not have a part and it was back ordered and it may take up to a week to get a the longest. A week in a half went by and I called them back about the part, they said they couldn't contact me because I did not give them a proper number to be contacted on(the same number they called me when the car was finished the first time). Then they said it would be another week before the part would came in. I almost forgot about the part after two weeks and I contacted them back to see if they had received it yet. They said again they did not have a proper number to contact me on again and said that it would be another week for the part to come in. Well I got suspicious about the part and I called two other local dealers about the recall and they both said the part was in stock and their was no back order. Well, I took it to another dealer(Beaty Chevrolet) and they changed the part in a hour and i was on my way. I waited to see if readers was going to call me back about the part and they never tried to contact me again so I will never be going back to readers for anything. Try Beaty's Chevrolet, they will remember to write down your number.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
treated me fairly and with respect
by 02/12/2011on
i purchased a new silverado from Reeder Chevrolet. the salesperson answered all my questions professionally, new his product, and gave me the trade in allowance i wanted and a good price on the new truck. i bought the truck from brian in internet sales and it was a very pleasurable purchase. i would definitley recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worse dealer in Knoxville
by 04/18/2010on
We purchased a 2008 Cobalt in February of 2009, it took them 6 months, if not longer to send the GM certification to HQ for the extended factory warranty. In additional to that, we've had to fight for almost every warranty repair that we've had to make and there have been quite a few. Most recently we discovered that there was underbody structural damaged to the trunk pan. The car was in a rear end collision prior to us purchasing it, but according to the dealer it was "fixed". That was a complete lie. We confronted the dealership and they said it was "fresh" damaged even though I haven't hit a single thing since owning the vehicle. They were unwilling to work with us in attempting to fix the car, which I was unable to drive since according to the body shop and insurance it was unsafe to drive. I filed several complaints about the dealership and the one from the BBB was the first to respond, the dealer completely lied in their response. I ending up getting the car fixed, but only after paying for it out of pocket. NEVER BUY A CAR FROM REEDER!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
