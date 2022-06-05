1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We have bought multiple cars from readers before and we have always brought our cars back for service. Well, this last time we went in, we had a recall on our car for 3 parts. Two of the parts were replaced with the car sitting at their lot for 3 weeks( they promised 1 week). Then after all was said and done we came back to pick up the car and they said they did not have a part and it was back ordered and it may take up to a week to get a the longest. A week in a half went by and I called them back about the part, they said they couldn't contact me because I did not give them a proper number to be contacted on(the same number they called me when the car was finished the first time). Then they said it would be another week before the part would came in. I almost forgot about the part after two weeks and I contacted them back to see if they had received it yet. They said again they did not have a proper number to contact me on again and said that it would be another week for the part to come in. Well I got suspicious about the part and I called two other local dealers about the recall and they both said the part was in stock and their was no back order. Well, I took it to another dealer(Beaty Chevrolet) and they changed the part in a hour and i was on my way. I waited to see if readers was going to call me back about the part and they never tried to contact me again so I will never be going back to readers for anything. Try Beaty's Chevrolet, they will remember to write down your number. Read more