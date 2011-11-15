MINI of Knoxville
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of MINI of Knoxville
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Mini of Knoxville Dealership
by 11/15/2011on
The people at Knoxville Mini were very friendly, and knew their product very well. I had to drive 2 hours to their location, but the time spent was worth it. The staff was A-1, what a joy in this day of electronic detachment. I would recommend Mini of Knoxville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area