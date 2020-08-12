Skip to main content
Harper Volkswagen

9901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Harper Volkswagen

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Auto service with Harper Volkswagen of Knoxville Tennessee

by Michel-Sr on 12/08/2020

My dealings with the service department has always been a pleasant one! They are very content on greeting the customer with a smile, which is reassuring and makes the customer feel relaxed. They handle their customers with the utmost respect and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

$500 Wheel alignment

by Harper VW on 06/07/2021

Harper bears all the signs of a well run organization. I bought there. My first service call was great. Courteous, helpful and projected a feeling of trust. Second call, very different. Took it in for routine maintenance at 13000 miles. At completion was told that I needed a wheel alignment and that it was very difficult to do on a 2019 VW Golf Wagon. I was told it would be $500 for the alignment. I was not buying it so I took it to Fisher Tire down the road and they did the alignment for $75. Saved myself $425. Beware of these guys, they are after your money as are most car dealerships AND they have no shame. .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

very good experience

by cmworley1962 on 08/28/2014

Very positive experience. Found the used Passat TDI I wanted online, drove 2.5 hours from NW ATL to purchase. Harper's price was MUCH more reasonable than any metro ATL dealership. Very professional process, never informative. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Howell Purchase VW Passat SEL TDI

by 53787c on 10/04/2013

Wonderful sales experience with Lynn

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
