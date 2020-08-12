1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Harper bears all the signs of a well run organization. I bought there. My first service call was great. Courteous, helpful and projected a feeling of trust. Second call, very different. Took it in for routine maintenance at 13000 miles. At completion was told that I needed a wheel alignment and that it was very difficult to do on a 2019 VW Golf Wagon. I was told it would be $500 for the alignment. I was not buying it so I took it to Fisher Tire down the road and they did the alignment for $75. Saved myself $425. Beware of these guys, they are after your money as are most car dealerships AND they have no shame.