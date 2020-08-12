Harper Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Harper Volkswagen
Auto service with Harper Volkswagen of Knoxville Tennessee
by 12/08/2020on
My dealings with the service department has always been a pleasant one! They are very content on greeting the customer with a smile, which is reassuring and makes the customer feel relaxed. They handle their customers with the utmost respect and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
$500 Wheel alignment
by 06/07/2021on
Harper bears all the signs of a well run organization. I bought there. My first service call was great. Courteous, helpful and projected a feeling of trust. Second call, very different. Took it in for routine maintenance at 13000 miles. At completion was told that I needed a wheel alignment and that it was very difficult to do on a 2019 VW Golf Wagon. I was told it would be $500 for the alignment. I was not buying it so I took it to Fisher Tire down the road and they did the alignment for $75. Saved myself $425. Beware of these guys, they are after your money as are most car dealerships AND they have no shame. .
very good experience
by 08/28/2014on
Very positive experience. Found the used Passat TDI I wanted online, drove 2.5 hours from NW ATL to purchase. Harper's price was MUCH more reasonable than any metro ATL dealership. Very professional process, never informative. Highly recommend.
Howell Purchase VW Passat SEL TDI
by 10/04/2013on
Wonderful sales experience with Lynn
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes