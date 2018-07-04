Grayson BMW
Customer Reviews of Grayson BMW
Terrible service
by 04/07/2018on
Bought a 2013 Explorer in the fall of 2017. On the lot, the back up camera was fully functional. 15 minutes later after leaving the dealer, the camera system failed. My wife contacted the dealer to explain the problem and simply put, Grayson was nasty about it. Under no circumstances would they repair the vehicle (a $600 expense at a Ford dealership). To compare, my brother recently bought a used Infinity from a local dealership and after a week of ownership, the radiator cracked; it was repaired at no charge by the dealer. Grayson BMW is a terrible dealership and we will NEVER buy from them again.
DISAPPOINTED ONCE AGAIN
by 01/22/2018on
I have purchased four BMWs in the last few years. I started out with an older model that had high miles and upgraded to the one I just purchased. However, only one of the four has been from Grayson. I have tried to do business with them, since I only live about 5 minutes away. My most recent purchase was a 2016 BMW M3, Black/Black, with 29,000 miles. I was going to trade my 2013 BMW M3 as I was interested in a 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. However, I was told my car had a couple of minor accidents and they thought the engine could have been replaced. The fear is that it could have electrical problems. I purchased the car from Carmax in May 2017 and it does not have any problems. Suffice to say once again, they blew me off. Didnt offer to look at the car, run a computer check .nothing. I ended up getting my new 2016 M3 in Norcross, GA for less than the 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. I took my car to the local Carmax in Norcross and received $33,000 for it based on the SAME information Grayson had. I also had a couple of other trade and buy offers on it. Nobody blew me off like Grayson. I thought to myself, Grayson is the local BMW dealer .right??? I even e-mailed the General Manager there of my disappointment. What did I hear back? NOTHING .ZERO .ZIP. I also bought my wife a Porsche from Harper last year, so that is another potential sale they lost. Harper is a very good dealership. Needless to say I will not return to Grayson unless there is work to be done under the remaining BMW warranty on my 2016 M3. I have also found a local automotive shop, Kadunza, that only works on BMWs. They are much less than Graysons service department and just as good on BMWs.
You can find it...
by 03/03/2014on
Good cars, honesty, and a friendly and helpful hands are things I found at Gryson BMW. I drove 200 miles to come to Knoxville to buy a CPO BMW. Andrea, the sales person sent me detailed information about the car. Buying this car was a very pleasant experience.
A great experience! Very professional!...
by 01/02/2012on
I contacted Grayson BMW regarding a CPO BMW 535i they had listed on their website. My inquiry was replied to promptly by Andrea Demarco, she was very knowledgable and answered all of my questions regarding the vehicle immediately. The negotiating process was smooth and stress-free, no back and forth haggle-hassle. Andrea was also nice enough to have the vehicle pulled up prior to my arrival. I will definitely will return to Grayson to purchase from Andrea again!
Highly Reccommend!
by 11/07/2011on
My wife, Kimberly, and I were very pleased with the purchase we recently made at Grayson BMW. The 2005 PT Cruiser that I had found online appeared to be in very good condition. I used the "chat" on the Grayson website and talked directly with Andrea Demarco about the vehicle. I also spoke with her by phone several times and was always very friendly and responsive to my questions. She really made me feel comfortable that this transaction was going to go well and we would be very pleased with this vehicle. She even agreed to come in on a Sunday as this was the only day my wife and I could drive the 120+ miles from our home together to look at the car. We were very pleased with all aspects of this vehicle purchase. Thank you Andrea and Grayson BMW!
Nightmare, reviews all over the web about these guys are true
by 08/05/2011on
You know the used car saleman that everyone hates? The one who smiles only when they think they can get money from you? The one that every question is a loaded answer to deceive you? The one that could care less the minute they get the money? The one that will never admit a stupid mistake because of their huge ego? Go to Grayson, you will get all of that !
Lie, Cheat, and Steal
by 07/12/2011on
The staff at Grayson is a [violative content deleted] who I wouldnt do business with if they were the last car dealership on Earth. Purchase out of ATL if you want a good deal on a BMW! Do not do business with Steve Swaggerty, Jim Wester, or Steve Graham! You will regret it.
Unacceptable attitude by sales staff
by 05/09/2011on
VERY POOR customer service. Such an arrogant dealership. The Sales Staff will judge you by the way you dress and will ignore and walk away from you if they don't think you are dressed to "buy a car". Literally. I came in with the intentions to buy a luxury car but after being ignored for an hour I left and will never be back. Hope you will learn your lesson to NEVER judge a book by its cover. I will make sure none of my friends will buy from Grayson.
Great experience at Grayson BMW in Knoxville
by 11/08/2010on
The experience was really good. Even though this was a BMW dealer i went to look at a preowned Honda. The response to all my emails were quickly returned. I decided to go and look at the Honda the next day and Andrea had contacted Todd and he was waiting when we arrived. Looked at the car and within 5 minutes was taking it for a test drive. Can back and came to an agreement within about 30 minutes. He only had to go back and forth about 3 times. Answered all questions and got the price that i decided i wanted upon before i got there. The price i got was below Kelly Blue Book, also lower then any other dealership like Carmax and am extremely happy. The car was completely fueled washed and ready to go in no time. The experience was one of the most positive one's i ever had. It was better then my prior experience at their other location. I would highly recommend them.
Upscale brand dealer using sleazy sales tactics.
by 05/19/2008on
Sales staff very knowledgable about products. Nice facility. They make everything as convenient for the customer as possible. The downside is that these attributes cost money and it is obtained through excessive $399 documentation fee and some BS theft story that their insurance co. requires $199 window etching. I expect that kind of sleazy crap from a GM or Honda dealer, but BMW? Actually these games were not played when I bought my last new Ford. I gave them their money and they gave me my keys. Almost that easy. Grayson BMW played that "rob Peter to pay Paul shell game" at closing (minimal MSRP markdown made up with excessive and bogus fees.) They are the only BMW game in town. Other dealerships in Chattanooga, Nashville, Tri-Cities are too far away to make it worth the trip and Grayson knows it. Bought a new car there. Compared Audi Quattro, Pontiac G8, Volvo S60. Sold by BMW reputation, engineering, and 4 year/50,000 free maintenance program. I am overall satisfied but would have been much more impressed if the sleazy sales shenanigans hadn't tainted the process.
The Biggest Rip-Off Dealership in Knoxville
by 03/20/2008on
I have never been treated so wrongly and lied to like these people do. We went in to get a price on a used BMW, and to trade in our Cadiliac. First off the salesman came in with a Kelly Blue Book value for our car, which was $5000.00 to low, he said the salesmanager must have made a mistake. We had already looked it up, before we stopped to make sure we didn't get robbed. He also overpriced his car by at least $5000.00. Anyway just to let the public know this dealership will rob you without a gun BEWARE. We had service work done here in the past on my sons BMW and felt like they were a nice reliable company, but had never tried to purchase a car until this time.
