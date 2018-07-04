1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased four BMWs in the last few years. I started out with an older model that had high miles and upgraded to the one I just purchased. However, only one of the four has been from Grayson. I have tried to do business with them, since I only live about 5 minutes away. My most recent purchase was a 2016 BMW M3, Black/Black, with 29,000 miles. I was going to trade my 2013 BMW M3 as I was interested in a 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. However, I was told my car had a couple of minor accidents and they thought the engine could have been replaced. The fear is that it could have electrical problems. I purchased the car from Carmax in May 2017 and it does not have any problems. Suffice to say once again, they blew me off. Didnt offer to look at the car, run a computer check .nothing. I ended up getting my new 2016 M3 in Norcross, GA for less than the 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. I took my car to the local Carmax in Norcross and received $33,000 for it based on the SAME information Grayson had. I also had a couple of other trade and buy offers on it. Nobody blew me off like Grayson. I thought to myself, Grayson is the local BMW dealer .right??? I even e-mailed the General Manager there of my disappointment. What did I hear back? NOTHING .ZERO .ZIP. I also bought my wife a Porsche from Harper last year, so that is another potential sale they lost. Harper is a very good dealership. Needless to say I will not return to Grayson unless there is work to be done under the remaining BMW warranty on my 2016 M3. I have also found a local automotive shop, Kadunza, that only works on BMWs. They are much less than Graysons service department and just as good on BMWs. Read more