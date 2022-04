1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased four BMWs in the last few years. I started out with an older model that had high miles and upgraded to the one I just purchased. However, only one of the four has been from Grayson. I have tried to do business with them, since I only live about 5 minutes away. My most recent purchase was a 2016 BMW M3, Black/Black, with 29,000 miles. I was going to trade my 2013 BMW M3 as I was interested in a 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. However, I was told my car had a couple of minor accidents and they thought the engine could have been replaced. The fear is that it could have “electrical” problems. I purchased the car from Carmax in May 2017 and it does not have any problems. Suffice to say once again, they blew me off. Didn’t offer to look at the car, run a computer check .nothing. I ended up getting my new 2016 M3 in Norcross, GA for less than the 2015 M3 Grayson had on their lot. I took my car to the local Carmax in Norcross and received $33,000 for it based on the SAME information Grayson had. I also had a couple of other trade and buy offers on it. Nobody blew me off like Grayson. I thought to myself, Grayson is the local BMW dealer .right??? I even e-mailed the General Manager there of my disappointment. What did I hear back? NOTHING .ZERO .ZIP. I also bought my wife a Porsche from Harper last year, so that is another potential sale they lost. Harper is a very good dealership. Needless to say I will not return to Grayson unless there is work to be done under the remaining BMW warranty on my 2016 M3. I have also found a local automotive shop, Kadunza, that only works on BMWs. They are much less than Grayson’s service department and just as good on BMWs. Read more