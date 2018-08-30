Johnson City Honda
by 08/30/2018on
Great place to buy a car. The lot didnt have a black car which is what I wanted. They did a great job in finding me one.
Very good experience
by 08/20/2018on
My recent car-buying experience at Johnson City Honda was very positive. Once the price was settled, even though they didn't have the exact model and color I wanted, the dealership was able to locate the vehicle and have it delivered in just a few days.
Amazing Car Buying Experience!!!
by 07/26/2018on
I recently purchased a used vehicle from Johnson City Honda. I was promptly greeted by Steven Woods and shown the vehicle I was interested in. He was very knowledgeable and friendly. He made the buying experience very nice and the process very smooth. I will absolutely return for future purchases!
Fantastic experience
by 03/22/2018on
Gary Miller is a excellent salesman. Made the buying experience so easy. 3rd person in our family to purchase from Johnson City Honda and Gary Miller.
Unethical- Underhanded and Hurtful sales practices
by 03/16/2018on
I thought we bought a Honda Civic. Had it for a week and a half. Car was for my daughter before she goes off to college. They called and said to bring the car by for a detail and to sign a document that was a formality. This was a flat out lie. They tried to sneak in a 50$ a month increase in payment for the 84 month contract. Also increased the interest by 3x. This is after credit had been run and all documents signed. My daughter was heart broken. Not so much as an apology. They gave me back the title and car that we traded in and I moved the groceries I had in our new car back to the old one in front of customers on their way in. Ridiculous. Scot and Ryan are [non-permissible content removed]
Perfect experience
by 04/25/2017on
Perfect experience with Gary! He helped me pick out the 2017 Honda Civic that was right for me! Strongly recommend!
Excellent Experience
by 03/04/2017on
Keith and Holly were helpful and sailed through the purchasing process with ease. I purchased a great vehicle at a great price. The best auto dealership in the Tri Cities
POOR CUSTOMER service when buying 2016 Car
by 10/07/2015on
Priced my new car on truecar.com, JC Honda was competitive in price compared to other dealers around. So drove out of state to buy from them. However the customer service is poor. I feel you get what you pay for. This dealership is considered a "unit" one which means they do high quantity selling. So they are more worried about 'pushing' you through then customer service or ANY follow through. I bought a new car from them but would have rather paid an extra $500 or more to get better customer service from not only sales guys but the Managers themselves. I failed to receive all my items that were supposed to come with the new car and had left message for them. Three days later and no one ever called back to see if it was taken care of. REally? Spend over 45 minutes on phone, majority of time on hold to get problem rectified. They were not upfront and honesty about the mistakes they made and letting things fall through the cracks. If you want to customer service and don't mind the aggravation to get a slightly better price deal then you can try here. I feel I should have taken their quote and had a 'nicer' dealership match it!!! I would NOT recommend this place!!!!
2013 Honda Civic LX
by 08/11/2015on
We just bought a 2013 Honda Civic LX with low miles. Jimmy Moore did a fantastic job working with my husband and I and helping us make the right choice within our budget. He was not pushy and was very honest. We saw the car the day they brought it in on trade. A sales manager quoted a price but we had nothing in writing. They honored the sales price when we came in to purchase and gave us an incredible deal! They honored our budget and did whatever the could to keep us within those limits. We will definitely be returning in the future!
shady!
by 01/27/2015on
This place is horrible! Went to buy my son a new car before he left for basic training and that was a mistake. They were having some difficulty with the bank going back and forth, at 8 pm and instead of saying we will need to work on this more in the morning they went ahead and had us sign all paperwork and fast forward a full week later called us and told us we didn't have a loan! Really a full week people? Terrible customer service I will never step foot back in this dealership. And they also deal with Chase bank who flat out told us my son would not be getting paid while he was in BASIC training! You all need to check yourself! NEVER NEVER will Johnson city Honda or Chase bank EVER get my business!!!!!
BUYERS BEWARE! DO NOT GO HERE!
by 02/27/2014on
Do not go here for a car! Finance manager(s) do not double check figures! We traded in a car & were told they would pay it off. A week after the purchase we received a letter from the finance co. that we still owed several hundred dollars on our payoff! No one from this dealership ever called the finance company to find the exact amount owed! Called the dealership & was told several times they would call finance co. After another week, called dealership again to see if they found out anything & was told they can't talk with finance co. because of confidentiality! And was also told because we had already signed paperwork there was nothing more they could do! Go somewhere else for a vehicle unless you enjoy getting the run around with customer service!! Once you sign on the dotted line at this dealership you're left holding the bag! Be VERY careful if you're considering going here. Better yet drive on by! This place has no customer service whatsoever! We are very disappointed in our experience here & will never go back to this dealership! Takes forever for return phone calls or emails. Once you buy here, you're forgotten & left paying for their mistakes! This place definitely needs to learn how to treat their customers!
Don't stand behind Sale
by 02/16/2013on
When I bought my car from them I expressed concern over the tread on the tires but was assured by the agent they would not sell a vehicle without proper tread but when I took the vehicle for inspection it would not pass inspection due to the tires. I called the dealership about this issue and after having to leave several messages before getting a call back I was informed they would not replace the tires. I also had a popping sound in the front end and they gave me a number of another dealership to schedule an appt. I was told they would call the other dealership and let them know about the problem but when I called the other dealership I was informed they had not called. If you want to buy a car from a dealership who doesn't stand behind the vehicle then this is the place! Don't buy here.
Forever JC Honda
by 01/15/2013on
I was very interested in purchasing a new 2013 Honda Accord. Originally I went to Phil Bachman Honda in Kingsport seeing as how it is closer to my home. AWFUL experience. Never did I feel like they truly wanted to make a sale. I had to keep calling persistently to get answers. I would wait around for 4 and 5 hours at the dealership and nothing was solved. When I finally got an answer, they said they need 5K down! So....after finding that out I called Johnson City Honda to ask what time they closed in hopes that something could be done. I spoke with Brandi and she was extremely nice and informed me that until everyone was gone, they would be open. I arrived around 7p.m By 9:30pm...I was out on the road in my new 2013 Honda Accord :) Van was my salesman and he was AMAZING. He truly went above and beyond to help me in anyway possible. O and...NO MONEY was required down. I will always choose Johnson City Honda, for my Honda dealership of choice.
Civic LX
by 06/09/2012on
I leased a Civic LX from Van Redstone. Very straight forward guy, answers all questions and even the ones you didn't think to ask. Would buy from him again! 5/5! - Octavio
Purchase review
by 05/23/2012on
This is the 5th honda that I have purchased and have never had a bad experience with Johnson City Honda. My sales person Van Redstone did a wonderful job. I was in and out of the dealership in no time. They worked with me to help me get the car and deal that I wanted
Van Redstone is good at his job
by 05/19/2012on
Van Redstone was very engaging and personable. He made the painful work of spending money less so.
Great CR-V
by 03/20/2012on
My girlfriend had recently purchased a CR-V from JC Honda. She spoke very highly of Rick Keese (salesman) and how much he helped her. We had emailed him to make sure the vehicle was still available and was so impressed at how fast he was to contact us back with an answer. So when we arrived Rick is the one I asked for. He was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. I found one that I liked and did a test drive. It ran great, was clean, and of good quality. I did purchased this CR-V!!!!. The only negative about my experience is that it took so long for the process to be finished. I do realize that it was busy and the finance man had a lot of people to see, but it really took a while. I would suggest and highly recommend Johnson City Honda and Rick Keese to anyone looking and shopping for a new or used vehicle.
Wonderful Experience
by 02/02/2012on
John Steffner is the best salesman ever! he did a great job working to get me my car.
2010 Honda Accord
by 01/28/2012on
I initially found the car I was looking for on the Johnson City website and employees were very quick to get in touch with me regarding the vehicle and remain in contact with me since we were driving 1.5 hours to the dealer. Our salesman John Steffner was very patient with us and gave us ample time to look over the car. He worked well with us to ensure I was comfortable with the car and my monthly payments. When I returned to the dealer at a later date, everyone was again wonderful and helpful. Great experience!
Great Experience!!
by 01/02/2012on
We were very pleased with our experience at Johnson City Honda! John Steffner was our salesman and he was wonderful to work with! We felt valued and respected! I would highly recommend JC Honda and Mr. Steffner!
Very Pleased with Salesman
by 11/30/2011on
I just purchased my 3rd Honda in as many years from J C Honda. The salesman was John Steffner. He was very curious and worked w/ me on making the sale to my satisfaction. He was very pleasant and I would recomend him to anyone wanting to purchase a vehicle. I never owed a Honda until 2008 and have been so pleased I have returned to purchased 2 more Hondas. Both certified used. The service department is another reason I returned. They are great too and Bubba the shuttle driver is to be commended too. Keep up the good work Joe!
