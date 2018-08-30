1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Priced my new car on truecar.com, JC Honda was competitive in price compared to other dealers around. So drove out of state to buy from them. However the customer service is poor. I feel you get what you pay for. This dealership is considered a "unit" one which means they do high quantity selling. So they are more worried about 'pushing' you through then customer service or ANY follow through. I bought a new car from them but would have rather paid an extra $500 or more to get better customer service from not only sales guys but the Managers themselves. I failed to receive all my items that were supposed to come with the new car and had left message for them. Three days later and no one ever called back to see if it was taken care of. REally? Spend over 45 minutes on phone, majority of time on hold to get problem rectified. They were not upfront and honesty about the mistakes they made and letting things fall through the cracks. If you want to customer service and don't mind the aggravation to get a slightly better price deal then you can try here. I feel I should have taken their quote and had a 'nicer' dealership match it!!! I would NOT recommend this place!!!! Read more