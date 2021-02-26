Customer Reviews of Golden Circle Ford Lincoln
Best Experience I've had
by 02/26/2021on
Golden Circle was very fast and easy... very modern buying process, not a bunch of cheap lines and things that you hear when you go to a car lot. They had the vehicle I wanted to drive ready, and CLEAN! -- everything was wiped down and they cared about my safety regarding COVID. I appreciate their efforts, when I am ready to buy I will certainly be buying from them!!
Terrible service
by 09/17/2021on
Oil change today. Got home 3 quarts low!! Truck takes 8.8 not 5. Terrible bad service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Satisfied
by 10/24/2017on
I bought an F150 from this dealership and my salesman was Terry Sullivan. He was very helpful and worked with me to find the truck I wanted. No high pressure. I live 85 miles from the dealership and he drove the truck to me. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Golden Circle Ford Jackson, TN
by 08/28/2017on
Absolutely no better place to do business than Golden Circle Ford in Jackson, TN. All of the staff work hard to make the buying experience easy and painless. I wouldn't purchase from anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Goldencircle survey
by 01/08/2017on
Well pleased with the way we were treated by the service team at golden circle ford ***
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service At Golden Circle Ford
by 01/06/2017on
They Always listen to your cares and worries.They do care about you.The Staff are Very Friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a car
by 12/19/2016on
This was the best experience I have every had at a dealership. The personal worked very hard to get us the best deal possible. We will buy all are future vehicles here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/26/2016on
Had a very nice buying experience. Very helpful with a tight budget and got the car I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Explorer
by 08/15/2016on
4th vehicle I have purchased from Golden Circle Ford In Jackson Tennessee, Always fast courteous service from very professional staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent car buying experience
by 07/02/2016on
From the time I stepped on the lot, to the time I signed the papers, I felt like my needs and wants were held paramount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 06/26/2016on
Tyson was a great salesman. I was disappointed there was only 1 key and I had to pay got a 2nd key.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer since 2006. I would not stay if service was not good.
by 06/25/2016on
Good service. You should bring the serviceable where when 2 or 3 services were done the next was free. And credit according to how much spent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 06/20/2016on
I had a great experience shopping at Golden Circle Ford. I worked with Pricilla and she was super helpful and friendly. They even brought a vehicle from Boliver for me to see because it was the color I was looking for. I would definitely recommend Golden Circle to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 06/01/2016on
I have no complaints about my car buying experience with Golden Circle. Darin was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Came back because of staff
by 05/30/2016on
Drove extra distance to buy 2nd vehicle due to professional staff. Darin Easter is outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible. We were sold a lemon
by 07/13/2013on
We were at the dealership for 6 ½ hrs and came home with a vehicle that is overpriced, filthy, smells repulsive, and full of issues. My instinct after waiting over an hr, for I have no idea what, was to leave. We have been looking for a vehicle for a few months and needless to say we were tired of looking and my husband was determined to buy something that day. I should have left especially after we waited several more hrs because they said they would get us a lower interest rate than our bank (which they did not) Then as we were leaving to get the check form the bank the buyers order had a much higher price that what was agreed on between my husband and the salesman several hrs before. I was furious at this point and told the man this was not the price we agreed on her called me a liar saying he never said that. Why would we lie and why would we have stayed there for that length of time if we didn't agree on a price? I then said he could keep the car and thanks for wasting our time! I left and he came out chasing after us in the car and said to speak to his manager about the price issue. I stayed in the car with our exhausted 2 year old while my husband went in to explain that we agreed on another price. He then gives my husband a pitiful 60.00 off the price if that (not at all what we agreed on!) I should have went in and laughed at them. This car had several issues we would have never originally agreed to that price. The car was listed for 6,999 and we agreed on 7,500 with everything included tax, title etc. however he makes it an even 8,000. I understand it is only 500 that we are talking about but the fact of the matter is we were told one price and agreed on it then at the end told that wasn't what happened and that we lied. I also requested they clean it up better because it was filthy nasty, and smelled like mold and vomit. It also had the gas light on and I said they needed to fill it up, and that when we got back with the check everything would be ready to go. They agreed to all other this. My husband was to the point by now that we waited 4 1/2hrs and went through all this mess that we would just take the loss and deal with it. We get to the bank and come back with the check. We have to wait another 2 hrs because they didn't have everything ready another lie. We get in the vehicle no gas and still nasty and smell repulsive. They didn't clean anything or make it smell better. We barely had enough gas to make it home so we had to stop to get gas. Not to mention the column is falling apart, there are multiple stains, the parts along the sides of the seats are falling off and it makes a weird noise every time it starts and jumps every time it shuts off. My worst fear is that we will be replacing several parts in the near future and possibly even a motor or transmission or both! We paid above Kelly blue book for this. It's your standard trailblazer not loaded nor did it even come with a remote. It was way over priced and we were lied to about everything on this vehicle. We paid much more than we should have for this vehicle and got treated terribly. Plus we now we have an over priced car with many issues (We bought the car over two weeks ago and have only had it for 2 days. The engine light came on, it leaks, it idols very hard and tries to die at stop signs. The dealer agrees that something is definitely wrong with it. They did a few things to it there and called us to pick it up but it was still not working properly when we got it back. They said they would send it to the chevy dealer but when we got it back after being repaired for the second time it still idols hard and has trouble running at red lights and stop signs and leaks at least a gallon when it is shut off. We told them we wanted our money back but of course they refuse and they didn't want to trade us for anything in better shape either. Don't buy from them!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
