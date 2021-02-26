1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were at the dealership for 6 ½ hrs and came home with a vehicle that is overpriced, filthy, smells repulsive, and full of issues. My instinct after waiting over an hr, for I have no idea what, was to leave. We have been looking for a vehicle for a few months and needless to say we were tired of looking and my husband was determined to buy something that day. I should have left especially after we waited several more hrs because they said they would get us a lower interest rate than our bank (which they did not) Then as we were leaving to get the check form the bank the buyers order had a much higher price that what was agreed on between my husband and the salesman several hrs before. I was furious at this point and told the man this was not the price we agreed on her called me a liar saying he never said that. Why would we lie and why would we have stayed there for that length of time if we didn't agree on a price? I then said he could keep the car and thanks for wasting our time! I left and he came out chasing after us in the car and said to speak to his manager about the price issue. I stayed in the car with our exhausted 2 year old while my husband went in to explain that we agreed on another price. He then gives my husband a pitiful 60.00 off the price if that (not at all what we agreed on!) I should have went in and laughed at them. This car had several issues we would have never originally agreed to that price. The car was listed for 6,999 and we agreed on 7,500 with everything included tax, title etc. however he makes it an even 8,000. I understand it is only 500 that we are talking about but the fact of the matter is we were told one price and agreed on it then at the end told that wasn't what happened and that we lied. I also requested they clean it up better because it was filthy nasty, and smelled like mold and vomit. It also had the gas light on and I said they needed to fill it up, and that when we got back with the check everything would be ready to go. They agreed to all other this. My husband was to the point by now that we waited 4 1/2hrs and went through all this mess that we would just take the loss and deal with it. We get to the bank and come back with the check. We have to wait another 2 hrs because they didn't have everything ready another lie. We get in the vehicle no gas and still nasty and smell repulsive. They didn't clean anything or make it smell better. We barely had enough gas to make it home so we had to stop to get gas. Not to mention the column is falling apart, there are multiple stains, the parts along the sides of the seats are falling off and it makes a weird noise every time it starts and jumps every time it shuts off. My worst fear is that we will be replacing several parts in the near future and possibly even a motor or transmission or both! We paid above Kelly blue book for this. It's your standard trailblazer not loaded nor did it even come with a remote. It was way over priced and we were lied to about everything on this vehicle. We paid much more than we should have for this vehicle and got treated terribly. Plus we now we have an over priced car with many issues (We bought the car over two weeks ago and have only had it for 2 days. The engine light came on, it leaks, it idols very hard and tries to die at stop signs. The dealer agrees that something is definitely wrong with it. They did a few things to it there and called us to pick it up but it was still not working properly when we got it back. They said they would send it to the chevy dealer but when we got it back after being repaired for the second time it still idols hard and has trouble running at red lights and stop signs and leaks at least a gallon when it is shut off. We told them we wanted our money back but of course they refuse and they didn't want to trade us for anything in better shape either. Don't buy from them!!! Read more