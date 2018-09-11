Jerry Duncan Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
801 Roane St, Harriman, TN 37748
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jerry Duncan Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Jody Tipton Salesman

by Markcosmo on 11/09/2018

Great experience! Everything was what they said it was! Jody Tipton was very helpful and honest. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Jody Tipton Salesman

by Markcosmo on 11/09/2018

Great experience! Everything was what they said it was! Jody Tipton was very helpful and honest. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
105 cars in stock
66 new39 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
30 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
6 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
7 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes