Jerry Duncan Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Jerry Duncan Ford Lincoln
5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating
by Markcosmo on 11/09/2018
Great experience! Everything was what they said it was! Jody Tipton was very helpful and honest. Highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
