1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am very unhappy with my experience at Miracle Ford and am now stuck making payments on a vehicle that I hate driving. I took my Hummer into Miracle Ford and traded it in to buy either a Buick or a Ford. Well as it turns out I picked the wrong vehicle. I had negative equity on the Hummer but have excellent credit so was given $10k for the Hummer and fully financed. They resold my Hummer almost immediately for $20k. Seeing as how much money they made off of my car you would think they would work with me a little bit. I explained how I disliked the Ford and would like to exchange it for the Buick (prices exactly the same mind you). I was told no because I had negative equity. That never stopped them from selling me a car and being fully financed in the first place. So now I am stuck making payments for years on a car I hate. This was supposed to be a joyous occasion and turned out to be a nightmare. This just goes to show you that dealers like Miracle Ford are a thing of the past; a relic of a time gone by. I should have went with Carvana or Vroom or another online dealer who lets you exchange cars UP TO THREE TIMES. Do yourself a favor and shop for a car online. ****Miracle Ford’s response makes no sense. We started the deal with the negative equity. It didn’t stop them from selling me a car or me getting fully financed. Read more