Miracle Ford
Customer Reviews of Miracle Ford
Stuck with a Car that I Hate
by 10/09/2020on
I am very unhappy with my experience at Miracle Ford and am now stuck making payments on a vehicle that I hate driving. I took my Hummer into Miracle Ford and traded it in to buy either a Buick or a Ford. Well as it turns out I picked the wrong vehicle. I had negative equity on the Hummer but have excellent credit so was given $10k for the Hummer and fully financed. They resold my Hummer almost immediately for $20k. Seeing as how much money they made off of my car you would think they would work with me a little bit. I explained how I disliked the Ford and would like to exchange it for the Buick (prices exactly the same mind you). I was told no because I had negative equity. That never stopped them from selling me a car and being fully financed in the first place. So now I am stuck making payments for years on a car I hate. This was supposed to be a joyous occasion and turned out to be a nightmare. This just goes to show you that dealers like Miracle Ford are a thing of the past; a relic of a time gone by. I should have went with Carvana or Vroom or another online dealer who lets you exchange cars UP TO THREE TIMES. Do yourself a favor and shop for a car online. ****Miracle Ford’s response makes no sense. We started the deal with the negative equity. It didn’t stop them from selling me a car or me getting fully financed.
Great Experience
by 04/22/2016on
I recently purchased a new 2016 Mustang GT and Dennis went above and beyond to find me the perfect car! The sales manager Mr. Baker was able to locate my car over 250 miles away and get it to me in less than 24 hours! How's that for service? This is my second Mustang purchase from this location and I will definitely be back.
Bill Parker
by 02/28/2016on
My husband and I were in the market for a Mustang GT to have as a fun weekend car. We found a pre-owned 2011 mustang GT at Miracle with low mileage. We had already been in contact with Bill Parker, when I went to look at the car he had it already parked up front and ready for a test drive. We did not feel any pressure when dealing with Bill, unlike other car dealerships. It was a pleasure dealing with him and purchasing the car. If you are in the market for new or pre-owned vehicle, I would highly recommend Miracle Ford and to ask for Bill Parker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Never Again
by 02/27/2016on
I would never buy from Miracle Ford again. They sold me a car that had structural damage, for full price, and did not disclose that information to me, at the time of purchase. They had given me a CarFax, but nothing on the CarFax stated structural damage. When I printed my own copy, the report showed structural damage to the vehicle, 3 months before I purchased the car. When I presented this information to Miracle Ford they told me there was nothing they could do and denied being involved even though I had BOTH CarFax reports and the receipt for the repairs done by their OWN body shop. I was also told that the owner could only be reached Monday-Friday, after 9 and before 5. I know they have nice people working in their facility, but to sell me a car that has structural damage for FULL price and not disclose that information is illegal. I have tried working with them and contacting the owner, only to get NO response. I just can't believe that this is the way Jim Galvin would run his business. Please be careful when buying a car from Miracle Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Staff
by 12/02/2015on
Salesman Bill Parker was great. He answered all of our questions and did not hesitate to keep us updated on a few things after the sale. I would recommend him to anyone.
Friendly Salesperson
by 06/14/2015on
Salesman Bill Patrick was great in assisting me with my purchase of a Taurus Sel.
1 Comments