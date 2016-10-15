Miracle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Worst experience ever
We called and inquired on a jeep we saw online 2 days ago and scheduled an appointment to come test drive. We drove an hour to get there and found the jeep on the racks for maintenance for the next 3 days. This is by far the worst car dealership customer service I've ever seen. We were ready to buy today. Cash in hand. Their horrible service just lost them a sale.
I am writing this review on behalf of my father Louie Perez. my father has been looking for a Dodge Challenger for over eight months. He was looking for the perfect one because it was going to be his retirement the car. he found the car online and told me about it. I live in Indiana my father lives in Kentucky and the dealership is located in Tennessee. so I called the dealership and spoke with our salesman Bobby. he was very patient and gracious and answering all my questions and helping to facilitate a deal that was done so my father could pick up the car later that week neither of us had done a deal with such long distances. but overall they made it a wonderful experience and it was a pleasure to do business. Thank you so much for offering my father a great deal thank you.
Not what I wanted, loved what I got!
Great Service I received excellent customer service at this dealership. They weren't only concerned with the sale, they were concerned with our satisfaction and comfort. My children enjoyed the playroom (and it gave us parents time to negotiate and discuss possible options for our vehicle purchase). I would recommend anyone to this dealer, [non-permissible content removed].
