5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am writing this review on behalf of my father Louie Perez. my father has been looking for a Dodge Challenger for over eight months. He was looking for the perfect one because it was going to be his retirement the car. he found the car online and told me about it. I live in Indiana my father lives in Kentucky and the dealership is located in Tennessee. so I called the dealership and spoke with our salesman Bobby. he was very patient and gracious and answering all my questions and helping to facilitate a deal that was done so my father could pick up the car later that week neither of us had done a deal with such long distances. but overall they made it a wonderful experience and it was a pleasure to do business. Thank you so much for offering my father a great deal thank you. Read more