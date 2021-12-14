2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just an FYI. If you decide to use outside financing you will be charged an additional fee. Imagine not wanting your credit ran 10 times but getting a penalty for it. Since this was totally new to me I called to speak with the manager Jeff, he explained that for his finance people to be able to feed their family (due to the supply demand/ shipping/covid issues) this fee is charged to the customer if they do not finance with Honda. I find it unfortunate that a large company such as Honda does not pay its employees a liveable wage, so the consumer has to step in, in a way it seems like forced tips. Yes, times are totally weird and we are all trying to make it and feed our families…telling me because I didn’t give them a chance to run my credit/finance made me decide not to buy at this particular dealership. So just be prepared to be forced to finance there or pay a penalty. Read more