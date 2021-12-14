Customer Reviews of Gallatin Honda
So you won’t be caught off guard
by 12/14/2021on
Just an FYI. If you decide to use outside financing you will be charged an additional fee. Imagine not wanting your credit ran 10 times but getting a penalty for it. Since this was totally new to me I called to speak with the manager Jeff, he explained that for his finance people to be able to feed their family (due to the supply demand/ shipping/covid issues) this fee is charged to the customer if they do not finance with Honda. I find it unfortunate that a large company such as Honda does not pay its employees a liveable wage, so the consumer has to step in, in a way it seems like forced tips. Yes, times are totally weird and we are all trying to make it and feed our families…telling me because I didn’t give them a chance to run my credit/finance made me decide not to buy at this particular dealership. So just be prepared to be forced to finance there or pay a penalty.
Service department clueless
by 04/28/2021on
I scheduled an appointment for service. When I pulled into the service bay no one was there, I walked into the counter where you check out and no one spoke to me. After 8 minutes and speaking with 3 people with Honda shirts on I final got a service advisor. Never gave me a price or explained what service was needed. Very poor customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 02/02/2021on
I had a very good buying experience at Gallatin Honda. Carley Shea was very helpful and answered all of the questions I had about the Honda CRV I purchased. I highly recommend Gallatin Honda and Carley.
From beginning to end the purchase process was amazing,
by 10/17/2019on
Sarah Wheatley helped us and she was Great! No high pressure sales, I told her what my Dream SUV was and she and staff at dealership found It! Could not be happier..everyone we spoke to at dealership was friendly and we couldn’t have been treated any better!. We are seniors and bought a lot of cars and I must saw this was best transaction on buying new car ever! They took out all the stress and made buying car enjoyable...
Horrible customer service - rip off!!
by 08/24/2019on
Scheduled service, but the communication was poor at best. 2018 Honda Civic has 36 month 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty, but wanted me to pay $269.95 diagnostic fee. Arrogant about being in the business for a long time. Would not recommend to family or friends. This will push away brand loyal customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
