From beginning to end the purchase process was amazing,
by 10/17/2019on
Sarah Wheatley helped us and she was Great! No high pressure sales, I told her what my Dream SUV was and she and staff at dealership found It! Could not be happier..everyone we spoke to at dealership was friendly and we couldn’t have been treated any better!. We are seniors and bought a lot of cars and I must saw this was best transaction on buying new car ever! They took out all the stress and made buying car enjoyable...
Horrible customer service - rip off!!
by 08/24/2019on
Scheduled service, but the communication was poor at best. 2018 Honda Civic has 36 month 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty, but wanted me to pay $269.95 diagnostic fee. Arrogant about being in the business for a long time. Would not recommend to family or friends. This will push away brand loyal customers.