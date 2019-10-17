sales Rating

Sarah Wheatley helped us and she was Great! No high pressure sales, I told her what my Dream SUV was and she and staff at dealership found It! Could not be happier..everyone we spoke to at dealership was friendly and we couldn’t have been treated any better!. We are seniors and bought a lot of cars and I must saw this was best transaction on buying new car ever! They took out all the stress and made buying car enjoyable... Read more