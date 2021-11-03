5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sales rep Jonathan Gardner was awesome. Professional yet personal and not pushy at all. I have bought 12 new and used cars over the years. This dealership is over 4 hours from my home in a different state. The customer care is beyond perfect. Everyone from the Owner, Service Manager, Finance and everyone else is nothing short of professional and truly cares for their customers. Let me put it this way. If my front windshield needed to be cleaned, I would drive the 4 1/2 hours one way to Walker Chevrolet, ask them to clean it and drive back 4 1/2 hours home. When I am in the need of another vehicle, I will drive to Walker Chevrolet and buy from them, no matter what state I live in. Read more