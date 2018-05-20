1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What a horrible experience in dealing with Cool Springs Nissan. In emailing back and forth with the salesman initially, my wife and I gave a detailed list of what we were looking for in our new SUV. After looking, his response was: Unfortunately I don't have a used car factory to get the perfect car for you. Magically just hours after this email they had exactly what we were looking for available from their rental fleet. So we made an appointment to go check it out, and were told what was the internet price on the vehicle, even though it wasnt in their inventory yet,nor had been certified as Certified pre-owned. So we came back on Saturday to test drive the vehicle and run all the numbers. When we arrived at the dealership, they immediately switched salesmen on us, and we drove the vehicle. Without a dealer tag, or them getting copies of our drivers license or anything. We got back and liked the vehicle, at which point we were given a price that was two thousand dollars HIGHER than what we were told, and on top of that our trade-in value was nearly six thousand dollars below what the vehicle was worth on a private party sale, and four thousand on a trade in. There was zero wiggle room. None. When we brought up the fact they quoted us two different prices, they basically accused us of lying. While all of this was going on, the salesman was trying to convince my wife that in order to negotiate they had to run her credit and was determined to get her to sign forms and paperwork. As the evening continued, the used car manager came out to inform us thats what the price was, and brought in an invoice that showed the MSRP vs. what they were invoiced for on the transfer. The used car manager kept trying to say they paid six thousand ABOVE invoice by pointing to the MSRP, but the sheet CLEARLY SHOWED what they were invoiced for and paid. After pointing out that wed found similar vehicles at other dealerships at better prices, his response was this is the price. They still had our keys at this point, to which we requested them back. They went and got them, and we went to leave only to find they had blocked our car in. It took asking twice to get it moved, and in the process the two guys that moved the vehicle blocking us in were mouthing off about our situation. In closing, the whole process there was a disgrace. From the bait and switch pricing, switching salesmen, the shady used car manager that wasnt the manager, the insulting low ball trade in offer, to the high pressure tactics of trying to get signatures on forms and blocking us in, it was a disgrace. We ended up finding a NEW version of the exact same vehicle, with the EXACT SAME FEATURES for 500 dollars cheaper before the rebates kicked in, not to mention we found a brand new one in a better model for a small amount more. Its dealerships like this that give car salesmen and the car business a really bad name. We will never be back there for anything. Read more