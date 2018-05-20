Nissan of Cool Springs
Bill Johnson
by 05/20/2018on
The worse place I've ever bought a car. First they gave me 3,680.00 below value of my car. Downtown Nashville Nissan just gave me a value of 7,680.00 with 89,000 miles on it. Heather is supposed to be the liaison between you and the car sales staff, but she is a JOKE. She stated that if i came up with the value that Downtown Nissan gave me she would make up the different. I can't even get in touch with her. They have installed automatic answering system that will not even let you leave a message. Also, I had a employee working for Nissan and it took them an Hour & forty five minutes to come up with the figures I paid for the car. Now the paperwork which was left in the rent a car that they gave me to fix my car, the paperwork is now missing and the manual for the car is missing as well. This is the worse place ever to buy a NEW CAR. You are supposed to be excited to get a new car and all the new things that go with it, but this has been one of the WORST Experiences of my life. Please Stay away from this Dealership, because all the are interested in is HOW MUCH THEY CAN RIP YOU OFF!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Service!
by 03/24/2018on
W.R. and the entire team I interacted with at this dealership were wonderful. They all went above and beyond to help me with the car buying process and I highly recommend them. They were not pushy at all and took time to answer many questions I had as I narrowed my car search over a period of time. It was clear and evident that everyone that helped me truly cares about their customer's and they worked hard to ensure the utmost satisfaction. I am very happy with my purchase, but the exceptional customer service and positivity of the team made it that much sweeter! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Maxima
by 03/17/2018on
Traded in 2016 Jeep Cherokee for 2018 Maxima. Sales person, Paul Stamatis was exceptional. In fact, it was best experience I've ever had buying a car. I really felt like he went to bat for me and was very helpful. The general manager Chris Monticello was also extremely helpful. I highly recommend Nissan of Cool Springs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience.
by 02/27/2018on
Bayo was outstanding and explained everything my wife and I needed to know about the Rogue. He was very respectful and professional! I will surely be returning to purchase another vehicle from Nissan of Cool Springs.
Bait and Switch... Consumer Beware
by 01/16/2018on
On Monday, December 18th 2017, my wife and I came in to look at a Nissan Rogue and Acura RDX at Nissan of Cool Springs. We were working with Bayo Antifowoshe and Steven Lampley who I was connected with when I called the dealership to make sure the vehicles were available. We drove the RDX and Rogue but decided to pass on them. Prior to leaving the dealership Bayo approached us and asked if we would like to look at a 2012 Toyota Highlander that had just arrived listed at $16,998. We took it for a test drive with Steven. We returned the following afternoon to look at the Highlander again with the intent of purchasing it. While looking over the vehicle Steven said there was an issue brought to his attention, the dealership did not have all the paperwork to clear the vehicle since it was a recent trade. We went inside to run the numbers and also see if we could put down a deposit in case the vehicle was cleared before we could make it to the dealership. I was in regular contact with Steven and Bayo for a week via text and email, both telling me the car should be cleared any day now. On Friday, December 29th, Bayo informed me via text the Highlander was cleared but the sales manager reneged on the $16,998 price that was quoted in writing. Bayo said I would need to come to the dealership and speak to the sales manager about it. On Saturday December 30th I emailed the General Manager, Jason Stacey, to fill him in on my experience. On Sunday December 31st I received an email from Chris Monticello at 7:45AM stating "I will check our inventory today for the Toyota Highlander, and if we no longer have that truck that you are looking at, I will extend the courtesy of a phanominal discount on another vehicle of your choice. And If you are willing to extend us the opportunity to give us another shot. my promise to you is that I personally will take care of the transaction." I responded to Chris' email and told him we would purchase the vehicle that afternoon as long as they honored the price we were quoted and knock off some of the $699 doc fee for the hassle. I emailed, texted, and called Chris and never received a response. As a consumer I would be very wary of working with a dealership that clearly has no integrity and will not stand behind offers presented to customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
10 Minutes before Closing Time
by 08/02/2017on
I arrived 10 minutes before the dealership was due to close and they treated me as if I was there when the doors were just being opened. E. Price is the BEST salesman I have ever dealt with and I have purchased a lot of vehicles in my 53 years. He was courteous, knowledgeable, and patient. I wanted a new Nissan Rogue and I drove home that night with one. I LOVE my new car and I actually look forward to doing business with E. in the future. I got a GREAT deal and I am HAPPY that is all that really matters.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First New Car
by 06/21/2017on
These guys got me out of my first car and into a brand new one quickly and went above and beyond to make my first car buying experience go smoothly. They're amazing! Bishoy and Rob are the real deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Place to Buy
by 04/22/2017on
Traveled from New Mexico to purchase. Had an awesome experience working with Corinna Limbocker and Donald Bell.
An excellent automotive purchasing experience!
by 02/27/2017on
When we arrived Saturday, in no time at all the Cool Springs sales team had matched us up with the ideal vehicle for our needs. Cool Springs Nissan also beat their competitors in pricing. This is our second purchase from Cool Springs Nissan, probably won't be the last.
Paul Stamatis is Fantastic
by 03/23/2015on
I dealt with several salesmen while at Nissan of Cool Springs while in the process of getting my new 2015 Altima. Paul Stamatis, the one I did the deal with at the end of the day of test driving from everyone in town, was a consummate professional and didn't bother with hokey sales tactics or any BS. I was extremely impressed and supremely pleased with his manner and ability to get me one hell of a deal. Great guy, great experience. 10/10. I'd do business with this guy again in the future without any reservation whatsoever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 03/09/2015on
What a horrible experience in dealing with Cool Springs Nissan. In emailing back and forth with the salesman initially, my wife and I gave a detailed list of what we were looking for in our new SUV. After looking, his response was: Unfortunately I don't have a used car factory to get the perfect car for you. Magically just hours after this email they had exactly what we were looking for available from their rental fleet. So we made an appointment to go check it out, and were told what was the internet price on the vehicle, even though it wasnt in their inventory yet,nor had been certified as Certified pre-owned. So we came back on Saturday to test drive the vehicle and run all the numbers. When we arrived at the dealership, they immediately switched salesmen on us, and we drove the vehicle. Without a dealer tag, or them getting copies of our drivers license or anything. We got back and liked the vehicle, at which point we were given a price that was two thousand dollars HIGHER than what we were told, and on top of that our trade-in value was nearly six thousand dollars below what the vehicle was worth on a private party sale, and four thousand on a trade in. There was zero wiggle room. None. When we brought up the fact they quoted us two different prices, they basically accused us of lying. While all of this was going on, the salesman was trying to convince my wife that in order to negotiate they had to run her credit and was determined to get her to sign forms and paperwork. As the evening continued, the used car manager came out to inform us thats what the price was, and brought in an invoice that showed the MSRP vs. what they were invoiced for on the transfer. The used car manager kept trying to say they paid six thousand ABOVE invoice by pointing to the MSRP, but the sheet CLEARLY SHOWED what they were invoiced for and paid. After pointing out that wed found similar vehicles at other dealerships at better prices, his response was this is the price. They still had our keys at this point, to which we requested them back. They went and got them, and we went to leave only to find they had blocked our car in. It took asking twice to get it moved, and in the process the two guys that moved the vehicle blocking us in were mouthing off about our situation. In closing, the whole process there was a disgrace. From the bait and switch pricing, switching salesmen, the shady used car manager that wasnt the manager, the insulting low ball trade in offer, to the high pressure tactics of trying to get signatures on forms and blocking us in, it was a disgrace. We ended up finding a NEW version of the exact same vehicle, with the EXACT SAME FEATURES for 500 dollars cheaper before the rebates kicked in, not to mention we found a brand new one in a better model for a small amount more. Its dealerships like this that give car salesmen and the car business a really bad name. We will never be back there for anything.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Remarkable and Excellent Service by Bishoy Rizk, Nissan Cool Springs
by 10/24/2014on
How often we see a Sale Person sticking on their words? Everyone, at one point or another, has to purchase a vehicle. However, the option to purchase new or used is greatly related to the sales persons you are dealing with. I first went to CarMax to purchase a new car, but couldnt find any good deals when I wanted to trade in my Used Car. I then caught up my interest on SUV listed with Nissan Cool Springs. Therefore, I went to Nissan Cool Springs and was greeted by Bishoy Rizk. He is an amazing sales person and could not imagine not having him during this experience! When you read the yelp caption "as good as it gets," seriously, people - this is as good as it gets. Buying a car can be rather painful if pressured or done incorrectly. However, Bhishoy was a true pleasure to close the deal with. Bishoy answered my zillion questions and made me feel very comfortable with my new purchase. Bishoy is one of the most customer focused sales representative I have seen in recent times. Post sales he ensured the car was running as per my expectations and even today, Bishoy will answer my silly phone calls and help me with additional questions and concerns I have regarding care for my SUV. If were to change my SUV or trade in, I would definitely contact Bishoy again you. I wish Bishoy Rizk & Nissan Cool Springs to continue the same service and I am sure over the next years you make remarkable standing in the Market. I will have Bishoy & Nissan Cool Springs in my list for any referral. Bishoy Rick .You Rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 08/07/2014on
We could not have been more pleased and delighted with the honest, friendly, professional, and down-to-earth atmosphere at this place! The deal we got...was the best we could find ANYWHERE in the U.S. Really! The car buying process was low-key, no pressure, no games, and we were in and out with our new car super quick! You can tell that this place is full of happy people with good attitudes! They seem to really enjoy helping their fellow man; which can be rare these days. We can't wait to pop back in and say hello during our first oil change! We will be sending every single friend and family member to Cool Springs Nissan. They do so much for their community, AND for children with special needs which is near and dear to our hearts! The BEST dealership EVER!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible service!
by 08/06/2014on
As a woman I have had less than pleasant experiences buying a car and love, love these guys! They treated me with respect and were incredible to work with.
A perfect buying experience
by 05/11/2014on
Let's put it this way: I have submitted a grand total of 3 reviews in my life. I only would put in the time if my experience was extraordinary and I felt like the people involved truly deserved recognition. At Nissan of Cool Springs, a team of four individuals handled my requests efficiently and effectively. I don't have much patience, but my Saturday morning was a simple, flawless, and enjoyable car-buying experience. It's a team that I felt like I wanted to work with over the long-haul. They didn't play games and I felt like they truly made an effort to give me the best possible deal, which beat out a couple of other dealerships in Nashville. "People" make things happen. All I know is that I liked the people that I dealt with at Nissan of Cool Springs. The lot is terrific, also. There is an enormous selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude
by 04/20/2014on
Managment is pushey. One floor manager would not stopping asking me to buy. He was so rude. Then I finally get out the door and the main manager chases me down. He looks like a younger guy with facial hair very unprofessional he leaned against my car. I just really hated my exp. I will not return.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jack U. is your sales person!
by 12/29/2013on
We drove into the dealership and walked into the showroom to inquire about the Nissan Rogue. Jack U. greeted us and then waited for us to tell him about our car interest. He was the friendliest person I have ever encountered in sales. He was very patient and waited for us to ask questions but steered us to the cars we inquired. Every question we asked he had knowledge to answer. We had plenty of time to look and test drive the vehicle and never felt pressured to buy nor received a sales pitch. We traded a car and Jack and Steve were very fair in negotiations. Jack has followed up with us and gave us his card if we have further questions. He has helpful in setting up the Bluetooth with my phone and was available if I had other questions. He pointed out a few other things about the car to help me adjust to the new vehicle. I highly recommend Jack to any potential car buyers! When I called my mom to tell her about the new car, she even drove an hour and bought one from Jack also. I trusted Jack to be fair with my mother and he helped her above and beyond any other salesman ever. Great place to do business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience and Fair Price
by 10/01/2013on
I submitted a price request - and got very timely response from them. They did not dance around --- gave me a good price (I hate negotiating). I asked for some optional accessories ... got a final price and the color I wanted. I showed up a few days later ... signed the papers for a Nissan Quest - I could have finished everything within an hour. It took longer bec. my wife had a change of heart with the color ... so we had to edit the paperwork. But all in all, it was painless. I took 1 star out because 1 accessory (out of 3) was not available - even after finalizing this days in advance. Car buying here at this dealership IS NOT like going to the dentist for a root canal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 09/28/2013on
I always dreaded buying a car. This is my 5th Nissan - (7th car) but I have not bought a car in over 11 years. Buying a car was like having a root canal. Working with this dealership was a totally 180 experience. I actually made them wait - not the other way around. Otherwise, I was in an out in under an hour. Plus, the price was very straight forward --- no one lecturing me about the 4 quadrants. I also liked the atmosphere in the store. Wished there was some more snacks though - while waiting. I dinged them 1 star because I have to drive back 100 miles - because one accessory was not available - even after telling them for 2 weeks that I wanted it included. They dropped the ball on this one - but they did promised to make it up. Still, I now have to drive back 100 miles just for this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Overall a good dealership
by 08/10/2013on
I need to make this quick. I bought a Leaf here (well leased) in August 2013. I shop for cars frequently, and the old dealership games are still alive and well in many places, but not at Nissan Coolsprings it appears. Dealer asked what he needed to do to get the deal. I told him not to play games and add stuff that I would find later ( think GAP insurance, underbody stuff, upholstery protectant, blah bblah blah) and get me out quick. I already had the deal negotiated as a VPP member (employee pricing for partners). So the salesperson was like a normal person you'd actually want to have lunch with, and the sales manager was a level headed guy as well. This dealer appears to be focused heavily on customer satisfaction, and I had a good bit of confidence that they act better than a typical dealer due to the fact that Nissan NA HQ is down the street.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Treated me like a valuable customer; had a fair price; met all my needs
by 07/19/2012on
I visited many dealerships before making my purchase. Most dealerships treated me like I was not worth their time when I told them my intention and price range. I was not looking for a new car, but an inexpensive used car for me to drive to work over the next 18 months to get better gas mileage than the car I had sold weeks before. I went in with their internet add details written on a list with several other cars I had already viewed, or was planning to view. As a single mother of three, time is precious and I needed to get straight to the point. Michael did not waste my time in any way, and brought the car up for my inspection. I checked the tires, checked the oil and all other fluids, inspected the interior and then went for the test drive. Perfect I still wanted my mechanic to check it out and after passing that final inspection.. I made the decision. This was the easiest transaction I have ever experienced when buying a car and the used car I purchased (2005 Corolla) was bought at a fair price, and was exactly what I wanted & needed. Michael Brown and ALL the other associates at Nissan of Cool Springs treated me as though I was buying an expensive new car, even though it was not new or expensive. Next year, when I give this car to my daughter, and am ready to purchase a new car I will be going to Nissan of Cool Springs because I know it will be stress-free, and they will give me a fair deal on a car I will love.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
