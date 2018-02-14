5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Throughout the process, Cole was helpful, professional, and most importantly, was able to work with me to meet my budgetary needs without being pushy in any way. I was very satisfied with the service provided, and in the overall sales process. I will definitely recommend my friends to your dealership, and advise them to ask for Cole specifically, as he can certainly get things done! Read more