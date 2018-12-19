Walker Chevrolet

3940 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
(877) 792-0547
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Walker Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great service!

by Allened on 12/19/2018

See Scott boyd and Todd haight these two guys will treat you right! Such a great experience the only dealership in town worth going too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Too much oil!!

by FndNewDealer on 01/10/2020

Awful. Brand new car and high probability it’s ruined. Too much oil on a regular scheduled oil change. Now we’ll have to take it back in and have a way larger problem than just a regular oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Barrett

by Barrett on 05/02/2019

Excellent service and communication

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sevice at Walker Chevrolet Franklin, TN

by C. Allen on 11/19/2018

As usual, the service was excellent at Walker. I have been a customer there for the past 9 years and the service is consistently very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Walker Chevrolet (Eddie Robinson)

by Erobinson455 on 07/31/2017

I had engine malfunction light and engine stability light come on, I went to walker Chevrolet and was told I had to pay$95 for a diagnostic. Which was okay $347.98 dollars later same day matter of 45 minutes same problem. I called Walker Chevrolet and was told I would have to pay another $95 dollar to get another diagnostic are you kidding me NO MORE WALKER CHEVROLET FOR ME.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Brakes and Oil Change

by mkc1058 on 07/25/2017

Customer service was stellar and the work is always reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Major maintenance

by LIngram on 07/03/2017

Some work was done well, some work the Service Department apparently forgot to do. They stated it wasn't written in the work order, but it was recorded on the confirmation email I received a couple days before my appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Excellent all the way around

by jasrust78 on 07/02/2017

Everyone extremely considerate & kept my wants & needs in mind throughout the entire purchasing process. I will definitely come back!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Just bought a new Silverado out of state!

by kystorm on 03/07/2017

I recently purchased a Silverado from Adam despite being in Kentucky. They made it very easy and had my bank financing and truck ready before I arrived. The whole Walker group was great including my finance guy Scott Boyd.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Doug Was the best

by jgilliam on 03/02/2017

I bought a 2017 Chevy Tahoe last week and Doug Kevern was my salesman. He was amazing because he addressed my needs without high pressure. I love love love my Tahoe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Vehicle Purchase Ever. After purchase help PERFECT

by robert_n2 on 06/28/2016

My sales rep Jonathan Gardner was awesome. Professional yet personal and not pushy at all. I have bought 12 new and used cars over the years. This dealership is over 4 hours from my home in a different state. The customer care is beyond perfect. Everyone from the Owner, Service Manager, Finance and everyone else is nothing short of professional and truly cares for their customers. Let me put it this way. If my front windshield needed to be cleaned, I would drive the 4 1/2 hours one way to Walker Chevrolet, ask them to clean it and drive back 4 1/2 hours home. When I am in the need of another vehicle, I will drive to Walker Chevrolet and buy from them, no matter what state I live in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service uncomfortable waiting room

by chrisb777 on 06/17/2016

Walker Chevrolet has been consistent. It has taken care of my car well and the staff is courteous and profession. Everyone is very, very busy. The waiting room is uncomfortable. They offer no free bottled water or free snacks, they are for purchase only. There is not enough overhead lighting to do any reading and the TV is always on when no one wants to hear it. Otherwise, they do their job well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Work

by Lonnieb_1 on 03/12/2014

Tonk my car in on a recall. Was given the royal runaround but finally agreed to do the work. Tried to charge for some items that were covered in the recall, but finally admitted their liability and the work was done. Took 3 days longer than was promised. Will never use this dealership again. I really don't know how they stay in business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Not Happy with this dealer!

by ronmaf on 03/09/2014

They will not stand behind their customers. Beware! I bought two Volts and had two bought back and resigned for a third Volt out of faith for the dealer and the brand. The latest Volt is having the same issues. Now the dealer will not fix my car! Stay away! Carl Black has better customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
