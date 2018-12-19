I had engine malfunction light and engine stability light come on, I went to walker Chevrolet and was told I had to pay$95 for a diagnostic. Which was okay $347.98 dollars later same day matter of 45 minutes same problem. I called Walker Chevrolet and was told I would have to pay another $95 dollar to get another diagnostic are you kidding me NO MORE WALKER CHEVROLET FOR ME.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Some work was done well, some work the Service Department apparently forgot to do. They stated it wasn't written in the work order, but it was recorded on the confirmation email I received a couple days before my appointment.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently purchased a Silverado from Adam despite being in Kentucky. They made it very easy and had my bank financing and truck ready before I arrived. The whole Walker group was great including my finance guy Scott Boyd.
Best Vehicle Purchase Ever. After purchase help PERFECT
by robert_n2 on 06/28/2016
My sales rep Jonathan Gardner was awesome. Professional yet personal and not pushy at all.
I have bought 12 new and used cars over the years. This dealership is over 4 hours from my home in a different state. The customer care is beyond perfect.
Everyone from the Owner, Service Manager, Finance and everyone else is nothing short of professional and truly cares for their customers.
Let me put it this way. If my front windshield needed to be cleaned, I would drive the 4 1/2 hours one way to Walker Chevrolet, ask them to clean it and drive back 4 1/2 hours home.
When I am in the need of another vehicle, I will drive to Walker Chevrolet and buy from them, no matter what state I live in.
Walker Chevrolet has been consistent. It has taken care of my car well and the staff is courteous and profession. Everyone is very, very busy. The waiting room is uncomfortable. They offer no free bottled water or free snacks, they are for purchase only. There is not enough overhead lighting to do any reading and the TV is always on when no one wants to hear it. Otherwise, they do their job well.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Tonk my car in on a recall. Was given the royal runaround but finally agreed to do the work. Tried to charge for some items that were covered in the recall, but finally admitted their liability and the work was done. Took 3 days longer than was promised. Will never use this dealership again. I really don't know how they stay in business.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
They will not stand behind their customers. Beware! I bought two Volts and had two bought back and resigned for a third Volt out of faith for the dealer and the brand. The latest Volt is having the same issues. Now the dealer will not fix my car! Stay away! Carl Black has better customer service.
1 Comments