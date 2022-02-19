Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Nashville
Great experience!
02/19/2022
Professional, courteous, informative, and fair! Go see Jim, he will take good care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
02/19/2022
No Pressure / Easy Purchase
10/24/2021
I bought a preowned vehicle from Mercedes-Benz of Nashville last week. I found the car I wanted online, inquired about it, and was quickly contacted to schedule a test drive. David Bartol was the salesman I was scheduled with. He wasn't pushy, I didn't feel any pressure to buy the car. The entire process was very easy. This is the second pre-owned vehicle my husband and I have purchased from Mercedes-Benz Nashville. When we are ready for our next vehicle we will come back to the Mercedes dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brad and Kirt
03/28/2021
Professional, have become friends. They treat us as if we are the most important customers they have. Fine people make a fine dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA 250
01/20/2021
I worked with Mike Francis for a second time purchasing a new Mercedes! Mike was great to work with, no pressure and pleasure to work with. The whole experience was so easy, I had an appoint at 12 noon, I was afraid it would be an all day event, like it has been with other dealerships, I arrived a little before 11:00 am and was out in 50 minutes! Thanks to all at the dealership and to Mike to make it an easy experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vehicle Purchase Experience
12/09/2020
I just purchased a 2021 GLC 300 SUV on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 and it was the best experience I have had in all these years of buying vehicles. I found the vehicle online and made an inquiry and I was immediately contacted by Mr. Greg Miles the next day to assist with this purchased. Mr. Miles immediately got the price I was looking for without any issues. He was very attentive to what I was looking for. The financing was so easy, I just completed my application on line and had an approval by the end of the day. Mr. Miles stayed in contact with me during the whole process. He treated me like I was his only customer. When we picked up the car on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, we were greeting immediately, Mr. Miles had all paperwork in order for our signature. We met with Mr. Brice Moll, Finance Manager, and that process went very well and everything was explained to us in detail as well as additional products suggested to us. Once that was completed Mr. Miles took us out to the vehicle we purchased and spent an ample amount of time with us to demonstrate all the amenities of the vehicle, and he was very knowledgeable of the product. I will highly recommend all to Mercedes-Benz of Nashville. I want to personally thank Mr. Greg Miles our sales person for his professional and personal attention he showed me in purchasing my new Retirement Vehicle and Mr. Brice Moll for his exceptional assistance as our Financial Manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
09/18/2020
George Lund is the best! Everything we needed checked got checked, and some others that were found after beginning. He makes the experience painless and answers all concerns. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Traveled here for Great Customer Service
08/18/2020
I love in Huntsville and had bad experiences with Mercedes Huntsville. I am not the only one because I fortunately know other people that had similar experience there. Someone recommended me to come to Nashville!!! Within 5 minutes of arriving I had a complete opposite experience than ones of Huntsville!!! Professional, great customer service etc etc . Jason in Service department was amazing and great to see the customer service he provided!!!! Would drive here again for this type of customer service!! Kudos
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car broke down & did not make it home
07/15/2020
Found online a used 2015 Dodge Dart for my son at a good price. The dealer was a 5 hour drive , but my son liked the color and options & price & it was from a reputable dealer in Nashville. The car had 5 speed manual transmission, When we test drove the clutch was slipping, but dealer had their mechanic look it & said they would knock another couple hundred off the price & we could get it replaced when we got home. Car broke down 1/2 way home (2 1/2 hour away ). Had to be towed the rest of the way. When local shop (not the dealer) looked at it quoted $2,400 to replace. I txt & emailed the dealer but never heard anything back. Its now been over 2 months & I still don't have the tag & registration? Ended up replacing clutch myself (quoted price was too high) took 2 weeks and over $1,000 in parts. I don't know if salesman lied on purpose to sell the car or just din't know??
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Highly Recommend
05/04/2020
Greg Miles was extremely helpful; first time buying a car and he made sure I felt comfortable and got the best deal through out the entire process with no pressure. Brigg in finance helped to make sure I understood all of my options, and went out of his way to make what could have been a complicated situation easy. Would highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Donna Shinholster
05/03/2020
My experience at the Mercedes dealer is always the best. All the staff showed me so much, love each and every time I take my car for services. I'm always very, please with the services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a used E350 AMG from Marcus Roberts
02/12/2020
Marcus provided excellent service and worked hard to help me figure out how I could get the exact car I wanted. I love the car, I received great service making the purchase, and I plan to return anytime my car needs servicing in the future. Overall an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
01/12/2020
The entire car buying experience was one of the better experiences I have had in purchasing a car. Chris Popins is focused on customer service and not high pressure sales. Highly recommended.
Amazing Group. Excellent customer service skills!
12/13/2019
Amazing Group. Chris Popin has excellent customer service skills! He guided me through the entire process and even followed up after the deal was done! I’ve dealt with several Mercedes Benz dealerships and hands down I must say Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is wonderful! I highly recommend Chris and the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Experience
12/03/2019
Chris Popin (Client Advisor) and Kirt Kuhn (Internet Sales Manager) were outstanding. They were very professional, respectful, patient, and ensured our experience was a positive and productive one. We received a great deal and drove back to Ft Knox, KY with a beautiful C300. Definitely recommend this dealer and specially Chris and Kirt to handle your next Mercedes new purchase!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
12/03/2019
Found our Mercedes
12/03/2019
12/03/2019
Sevice event
11/29/2019
Very disappointed! We had a check engine light come on while visiting Nashville and good it to Mercedes of Nashville for servicing. After the diagnostic was completed they determined it was a thermostat replacement and quoted me $900 for the repair. I called my hometown Mercedes dealer to see what they would charge for the same repair and they quoted $450. Because I was from out of town I was CLEARLY taken advantage of by this Dealer. Once confronted by me on the pricing I escalated and got them to price match my dealer. This is not what I expect from MB. I've owned Benz's for 25 years and this awas a very bad way for them to treat a loyal customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Four Seasons of Car Dealerships
11/17/2019
Our service reminded me of The Four Seasons, the ultimate in service when it comes to hotel chains. Chris Popin and his sales team made us feel welcome and at ease with what is typically and stressful experience. He found us a great car and our trade in car value was market priced and fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Chris Popin was a great to work with!
10/12/2019
I had a great experience with Chris Popin buying a used VW GTI. He made sure all my questions and concerns were answered and especially made it seem less since this was an out of state buy. Very knowledgeable, quick to respond - I would definitely buy from him again! Thanks Chris, I am in love with my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
GO SEE CHRIS POPIN - Mercedes Benz of Nashville
09/16/2019
If you’re interested in a vehicle, definitely go to Mercedes Benz of Nashville. Chris Popin will definitely take great care if you. I traveled all the way from SC to purchase my vehicle. Chris is very knowledgeable when it comes to Mercedes Benz. He knows all of the features. He’s also fair, kind and patient. He helped me find my DREAM car. It literally had EVERYTHING I wanted. After my purchase, he still checks in to make sure everything is going well with my vehicle. I usually don’t leave positive reviews, but he’s awesome. You won’t be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville first opened its doors in 2003 as a state-of-the art dealership just minutes south of Nashville, deep within the heart of Middle Tennessee. We're a dealership dedicated to offering the best new Mercedes-Benz and used luxury cars. We also believe in giving back to the community when and where we can. At Mercedes-Benz of Nashville, we stay focused on the things that truly matter: respect, honesty, and integrity. As a result, we have the pleasure of serving the fine people of Middle Tennessee, folks we're proud to call our friends, family, and neighbors, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
