5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a 2021 GLC 300 SUV on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 and it was the best experience I have had in all these years of buying vehicles. I found the vehicle online and made an inquiry and I was immediately contacted by Mr. Greg Miles the next day to assist with this purchased. Mr. Miles immediately got the price I was looking for without any issues. He was very attentive to what I was looking for. The financing was so easy, I just completed my application on line and had an approval by the end of the day. Mr. Miles stayed in contact with me during the whole process. He treated me like I was his only customer. When we picked up the car on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, we were greeting immediately, Mr. Miles had all paperwork in order for our signature. We met with Mr. Brice Moll, Finance Manager, and that process went very well and everything was explained to us in detail as well as additional products suggested to us. Once that was completed Mr. Miles took us out to the vehicle we purchased and spent an ample amount of time with us to demonstrate all the amenities of the vehicle, and he was very knowledgeable of the product. I will highly recommend all to Mercedes-Benz of Nashville. I want to personally thank Mr. Greg Miles our sales person for his professional and personal attention he showed me in purchasing my new Retirement Vehicle and Mr. Brice Moll for his exceptional assistance as our Financial Manager. Read more