Hyundai of Cool Springs

201 Comtide Ct, Franklin, TN 37067
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hyundai of Cool Springs

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Aeredhael on 02/14/2018

I recently purchased a pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Throughout the process, Cole was helpful, professional, and most importantly, was able to work with me to meet my budgetary needs without being pushy in any way. I was very satisfied with the service provided, and in the overall sales process. I will definitely recommend my friends to your dealership, and advise them to ask for Cole specifically, as he can certainly get things done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience.

by TnDriver on 05/21/2017

After a bad time at another dealer, we called Cool Springs Hyundai. Al was super helpful over the phone and spent a lot of time with us answering questions. We like that the manager of the dealership is also the owner. And a shout out to Mark in finance. We drove home happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership/ Great People

by ryansaj on 05/03/2013

Oscar was great. If you are buying... ask for Oscar. This dealership was very honest and worked through a problem with us that was our fault, yet were helpful and courteous. The service department was a joy to work with. A+++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

High document fees

by kwaynemc on 01/14/2013

This dealer charged a document fee of $595. Then to make matters worse they agreed and charged extra to register the car in Warren county, but then registered the vehicle in Williamson county at a lower rate. I would not drive the extra distance because of their low ball internet offer, if I had it to do over again, but needed to complete a deal promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Hyundai Owner

by gotitans1 on 09/07/2012

After researching a few different cars, I decided to buy the Elantra. Fuel economy is important and was my motivator for choosing it. Also, can't beat that awesome 10 year - 100,000 warranty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

98 cars in stock
37 new56 used5 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
