Hyundai of Cool Springs
Customer Reviews of Hyundai of Cool Springs
Excellent service
by 02/14/2018on
I recently purchased a pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Throughout the process, Cole was helpful, professional, and most importantly, was able to work with me to meet my budgetary needs without being pushy in any way. I was very satisfied with the service provided, and in the overall sales process. I will definitely recommend my friends to your dealership, and advise them to ask for Cole specifically, as he can certainly get things done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience.
by 05/21/2017on
After a bad time at another dealer, we called Cool Springs Hyundai. Al was super helpful over the phone and spent a lot of time with us answering questions. We like that the manager of the dealership is also the owner. And a shout out to Mark in finance. We drove home happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership/ Great People
by 05/03/2013on
Oscar was great. If you are buying... ask for Oscar. This dealership was very honest and worked through a problem with us that was our fault, yet were helpful and courteous. The service department was a joy to work with. A+++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High document fees
by 01/14/2013on
This dealer charged a document fee of $595. Then to make matters worse they agreed and charged extra to register the car in Warren county, but then registered the vehicle in Williamson county at a lower rate. I would not drive the extra distance because of their low ball internet offer, if I had it to do over again, but needed to complete a deal promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy Hyundai Owner
by 09/07/2012on
After researching a few different cars, I decided to buy the Elantra. Fuel economy is important and was my motivator for choosing it. Also, can't beat that awesome 10 year - 100,000 warranty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
