2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went in to look at a car. Told the salesman my list of wants for the car. He did not have one on the lot exactly like I wanted but told me to call back tomarrow that they have five dealerships and he could locate one and get it there from one of the other lots. He acted in a hurry and distracted the whole time we was talking to him. Called the next day and it was like he forgot the whole conversation! So he had not even checked their other lots for a car. He was like....'oh yeah...now what was that you were wanting?' We told him never mind. Went to another dealership...found the car wanted with features we wanted and purchased. Rick Hill's loss.