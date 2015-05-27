Roadshow BMW
Customer Reviews of Roadshow BMW
Sold a lemon
by 05/27/2015on
Please be forewarned about purchasing a used vehicle that is not a BMW from this dealership. I purchased a 2010 Chevy Equinox in February of 2015. Today, May 27, 2015, my vehicle has been at a mechanic's in Cleveland, MS for 2 days because the transmission malfunctioned on a return trip from Texas to Memphis, TN. Stan Blount, my salesperson, stated at the time of purchase that the vehicle only had normal wear and tear. Speaking to him after my repairs were needed, he informed me that BMW Roadshow only services BMWs. For used cars, it is only required to change the oil before placing the vehicle on the lot for sale. Even though I have only had my Chevy for 3 months, no help was offered. In his words, "That's just the chance we take when purchasing used cars."
Worst Dealership
by 01/15/2015on
This was the worst dealership I have ever dealt with I would not reccomend them to anyone. The sales, service, and parts department have treated me very poorly every time I had dealt with them. If you want to be treated horrible than this is the place for you. Do your research and travel to Little Rock or Nashville.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No