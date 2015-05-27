1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Please be forewarned about purchasing a used vehicle that is not a BMW from this dealership. I purchased a 2010 Chevy Equinox in February of 2015. Today, May 27, 2015, my vehicle has been at a mechanic's in Cleveland, MS for 2 days because the transmission malfunctioned on a return trip from Texas to Memphis, TN. Stan Blount, my salesperson, stated at the time of purchase that the vehicle only had normal wear and tear. Speaking to him after my repairs were needed, he informed me that BMW Roadshow only services BMWs. For used cars, it is only required to change the oil before placing the vehicle on the lot for sale. Even though I have only had my Chevy for 3 months, no help was offered. In his words, "That's just the chance we take when purchasing used cars."