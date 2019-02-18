Customer Reviews of Ford Lincoln of Cookeville
Great Dealership
by 02/18/2019on
This dealership took excellent care of me and my wife! Very transparent in the price of the vehicle, answered all of our questions, got us in and out in less than 2 hours. Very pleased with my experience, this is how buying a car should be!
BEST DEALERSHIP WE'VE DEALT WITH IN YEARS!
by 11/11/2017on
This dealership absolutely was fantastic in every way. Our salesperson, David Nelson, was not only very knowledgeable about the pickup we wanted to purchase but worked hard to help us through the buying process. We got a better price at this dealership (and we drove 120 miles one - way to get there) because they offered us the best price on the new vehicle we wanted and we had checked all over before going there. All the person's there that we dealt with and met, Tim Roche, Joe Harden and especially Layne, in the financial office, were friendly and made us feel welcome and comfortable the entire time we were there. We highly recommend this dealership to everyone and will undoubtedly purchase from them in the future!
Conmen
by 06/27/2017on
On June 1, 2017 my husband and I stopped there to look at new trucks. We could find anything in the price range we wanted. They ran a credit check on us and told us we could get a loan and tried to get us to sign on the line. We were not ready so we said no and we would have to think about it. Lo and behold today, 28 days, later we get a letter in the mail from a lender telling us we could get a loan but for a longer payment then we wanted. We never gave them permission to apply for a loan for us. Makes me wonder about how honest they are, We will never go back to them again. We are still looking for a truck but won't buy from them. They are money grabbers and nothing more, they want you to agree to buy right now and are pushy. Don't go there or you will be sorry like we are.
Disaster!!!
by 02/12/2016on
On December 16, 2015, my wife and I purchased a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox from this place, we paid cash of more than $8,500.00, and they didn't even have the title to the vehicle. It's now February 12, 2016 and almost 60 calendar days have past since we made the purchase, we still don't even have a license tag, can't drive the vehicle because we're told they can't issue more than 2 temp tags. We're lied to repeatedly by these people. I've never, in my 53 years, ever encountered such genuine lack of interest in customer satisfaction, such genuine incompetence but these folks simply do not give a damn! Their "customer care" rep named Lisa, she talks a good game about wanting to under promise and over deliver but then she wants to pass the buck and lay blame elsewhere but then she wont even return your calls. Buyer beware!!!
They Call Me Sir !
by 02/09/2016on
Everytime I enter Ford Lincoln of Cookeville I am acknowleged by staff in a professional manner. Bought a new F-150 and have returned to purchase accessories. I felt my business was appreciated and all my questions were addressed sincerely. I am impressed with the F-150 and the 2.7 turbo performance will leave you breathless. Jake was my salesperson and found my perfect truck.The lifetime powertrain warranty was important to me, since this engine/transmission combo is new to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 12/01/2015on
Just bought a new Edge. Kevin Parrish did a great job of finding the car we wanted and at a great price. Even though it took a while to find the right car Kevin made the wait worthwhile. Very pleased with the car and transaction. Did the entire transaction online or on phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to purchase a vehicle
by 04/13/2015on
We had a great experience on the purchase of our new vehicle. Everyone was nice and friendly and offered speedy service! Definitely recommend to do buisness with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied Customer
by 02/09/2015on
I was in the market for a late model used vehicle. I searched the web and found one that met my criteria at Ford Lincoln of Cookeville. I spoke with Chuck Renfroe via email and phone since the dealership is a 2.5 hour drive from my location. He was very helpful and professional throughout the process. I made the trip with my family for the vehicle. Everyone at the dealership was outstanding me and my family. The entire process from sales to finance was smooth and easy. I would highly recommend dealing with Ford Lincoln of Cookeville and I would highly recommend you speak with Chuck Renfroe. I will definitely work with them in the future when the time comes for another vehicle purchase.
Very Happy Customer
by 02/05/2015on
They had the truck I wanted and Matt Crabtree done the best job trying to get me the deal I wanted. Everyone was very nice and wanted me to feel very welcome. Will be coming back when I want another truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Ford Cookeville
by 01/12/2015on
I had a great experience with Ford Cookeville in my purchase of a new F-150. Doiron Clowers was great to work with and was very professional throughout the entire process. We spoke numerous times over several weeks while I tried to find the best deal. When I arrived at the dealership after agreeing on a price, everything was as stated before I arrived. They had the new truck ready for me and explained all the functions including even synching up my phone. Doiron and his team were very efficient in finishing the deal and getting me in and out quickly with the new truck. That was very helpful for me as I drove in from out of town. I appreciate all their assistance and the friendly attitude they have toward their customers. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very satisfied
by 01/09/2015on
I would recommend this dealership to anyone wanting a fair deal and NO pressure. They have a great team to help you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Lincoln of Cookeville
by 01/07/2015on
We researched vehicles on the internet and called Ford Lincoln of Cookeville to ask about a vehicle. We had purchased two prior Ford trucks, the second from this dealership. We were connected with Peter Block and he provided information on the vehicle we were interested in. We decided to swing by and look at the vehicle and Peter had it waiting and open for inspection when we arrived. We decided to run the numbers and he worked hard to get us the deal we wanted. Peter is such a people person and a pleasure to do business with. He did not pressure us at all to buy a vehicle. We had not expected to drive away in our new vehicle that same day but once we decided on the vehicle he got the process completely quickly and had the vehicle cleaned and the tank full and ready to go. Peter provided exceptional service. Everyone at the dealership was professional and ready to assist. We highly recommend a Ford vehicle and Ford Lincoln of Cookeville. Jim & Yvie Williams
Great experience!
by 01/04/2015on
This is our second purchase from Ford Lincoln of Cookeville. As with our past purchase we were very happy with the quality of the vehicle and the excellent professionalism of the staff. We began first initial contact through the internet, then went into the dealership were we were treated with respect and there was no high pressure technique to make a sale. Our salesperson was Matt who was very knowledgeable and professional. We would recommend that anyone looking for a good quality car or truck to visit this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great looking
by 12/06/2014on
Cookeville ford made a deal I couldn't refuse. I took my 14 ford f 250 in for service and traded for a 15 f 250. Craig made the deal happen while talking to christene made the deal even better. I have purchased three new vehicles from them in less than a year!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Lincoln Navigator Cookeville Ford
by 12/01/2014on
Chuck Renfroe was the salesperson and I bought my vehicle without going to the dealership. Chuck provided me with the answer to every question i had and he did so quickly and precisely providing pictures, window sticker, etc just as i asked. His help made it possible to purchase this vehicle without going to the dealership and feel good about the decision to do that. Thanks Chuck
Ford Lincon Cookeville: 2011 Mustang Premium
by 10/27/2014on
From the time we entered the dealership until we completed our business we were highly impressed with the dealership team and facilities. The entire buying experience at Ford Lincoln Cookeville starting with our initial contacts by e-mail and phone through the closing of the financial details and post sale follow up has been exceptionally good. No pressure sales and financial is a rarity in car dealings but in our experience Cookeville understands that and it makes for a very relaxed environment. Very impressed with the high level of customer focus and service. Would definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buying experience ever
by 10/24/2014on
if you are in need of a new or used car, I highly recommend going to see Greg McConaha and the people at ford Lincoln of cookeville. Greg was upfront with me about everything and did not try to pressure me at all. All the staff were excellent. I will definitely be buying from Greg and ford Lincoln of cookeville in the future.
Great dealership & Salesmen!
by 10/18/2014on
I recently bought a Sienna at Ford Lincoln of Cookeville and I was very impressed with the sales staff there! When we drove through the lot looking for a van there wasn't one there but Ronnie Jagnandan and Dustin Greene found me exactly what I wanted ( and at the price I wanted) and had it delivered from Florida two days later. I highly recommend this dealership and salesmen to anyone who is looking for any type of vehicle!
Great Experience!!
by 10/15/2014on
Doiran Clowers is awesome!! I worked with him for a month. He was totally committed to finding me the perfect car because I was attached to a certain model and color. He brought it from out of state, and kept my payments within my budget and on my terms. He was so pleasant to work with and very charming. I was in and out of the dealership in less than an hour. He was so very organized and efficient. I felt comfortable with Doiran, trusted him and he came through me. It was well worth the hour and a half drive to Cookeville. I highly recommend him. If you are looking for a car, please give him a call. You will not regret it!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coming back to Ford after driving other ( C----- & T----- for 14 years.
by 09/23/2014on
I started my buying on the internet and then I shopped 3 local Ford dealers in Nashville , (no followup at all ). I own 3 Powersports stores in the Nashville area and I hope my sales people do a better job than these 3 people did . I pulled up the inventory within 100 of my home , Ford Lincoln of Cookeville had one in stock and what appeared to be attractive pricing . I called and the salesman A.M. was very helpful , about 2 weeks later my wife and I visited for a test drive and one on one contact . I wasn't sure of the color and was immediately informed that they could get any color I wanted at the same price . Two weeks later I made the decision to purchase the one that they had in stock . Last night I met A.M. ( my salesman ) after store hours and took delivery of my new Explorer Sport . Happy Camper , good sales experience !!!!!
Purchasing a new 2014 Lincoln MKT - Great Purchase Experience!
by 09/12/2014on
When you find the automobile you want at a dealer more than 250 miles from where you live, you will probably have concerns about the dealership and the sales person with whom you are dealing. That was my situation as many details had to worked out through email and phone prior to the trip to actually handle the purchase which involved a trade-in and financing. The attention to detail and the professionalism of the sales person made the transaction both easy and pleasant. On arriving at the dealership, my wife and I were greeted by that same sales person who was very personable and friendly, All the necessary paperwork and the new vehicle were ready. Everything we had agreed upon was accomplished and complete. In all sincerity, this was one of the easiest and best purchase experiences I have ever had in purchasing an automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
