On June 1, 2017 my husband and I stopped there to look at new trucks. We could find anything in the price range we wanted. They ran a credit check on us and told us we could get a loan and tried to get us to sign on the line. We were not ready so we said no and we would have to think about it. Lo and behold today, 28 days, later we get a letter in the mail from a lender telling us we could get a loan but for a longer payment then we wanted. We never gave them permission to apply for a loan for us. Makes me wonder about how honest they are, We will never go back to them again. We are still looking for a truck but won't buy from them. They are money grabbers and nothing more, they want you to agree to buy right now and are pushy. Don't go there or you will be sorry like we are. Read more